Briefing Security Council on Syria, Senior Official Urges All Parties De-escalate Military Situation in Country, Region, Prioritize Protection of Civilians

“Syria remains in a profound and active state of war and division,” Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria told the Security Council today, during its monthly briefing on the political and humanitarian situation in the country, as speakers echoed her calls for the protection of civilians, a de-escalation of hostilities and re-engagement in dialogue towards a long-overdue political settlement of the nearly 14 years of war and conflict.

Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen, on whose behalf she addressed the Council, is in Syria and will meet with the Government in the coming days, she said, adding that he was in Kazakhstan last week for meetings with the interlocutors who meet in the Astana format and has since been in the region for a wide range of high-level contacts.

The immediate priority for Syria is de-escalation, she stressed, noting that 2024 is “well on track to be the most violent since 2020”, with “Syrians […] trapped in an unrelenting cycle of violence and suffering, forced to flee from places of refuge now under attack — both within their homeland and beyond its borders”.

Highlighting the significant increase in Israeli air strikes on Syria — both in frequency and scope, she reported that “just yesterday”, dozens were killed in a strike near Palmyra — “likely the deadliest Israeli strike in Syria to date”. Israel says its strikes address targets linked to Iran, Hizbullah or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, she added, while noting civilian casualties, including from significant strikes conducted on residential areas in the heart of Damascus.

She also pointed to the volatile situation on the Golan owing to continued violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement; United States strikes “against what it said are Iran-backed militias, in response to armed drone attacks on its bases in north-east Syria”; and the “most serious escalation during 2024”, since the October briefing, in north-east Syria where Türkiye had carried out strikes inside Syria, against what it stated were PKK/YPG [Kurdish Workers’ Party/People’s Protection Units] targets — a concern reiterated by Türkiye later in the meeting.

Citing “troubling levels” of violence in other parts of Syria, involving Security Council-listed terrorist groups Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and ISIL, she stressed the urgent need for a regional de-escalation, including ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and a cooperative approach to combating Council-listed terrorist groups.

The “deeply political” challenges in the almost 14 years of war and conflict speak to regional and international players’ direct involvement and security concerns and require a meaningful political process in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015), and wherein Syrian civil society must have a voice. She called for the resumption of the Constitutional Committee meetings, while noting the Special Envoy’s efforts to that end, and for further development of step-for-step confidence-building measures.

Noting the “profound uncertainty and danger in the region”, she reiterated the Special Envoy’s appeal to all parties: to de-escalate the military situation both in the region and within Syria and prioritize the protection and support of Syrian civilians. She also called on Syrian and international stakeholders to work with the Special Envoy to reinvigorate the political process and demonstrate a readiness to engage on the full scope of issues necessary for a comprehensive resolution.

Edem Wosornu, Director, Operations and Advocacy Division, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported that since the October briefing to the Council, hostilities in Lebanon have continued to drive thousands of people across the border into Syria daily. In total, more than 540,000 people — an estimated two-thirds Syrians — have now reportedly fled to Syria from Lebanon since late-September. Echoing the Deputy Special Envoy, she welcomed the Government of Syria’s “ongoing willingness” to keep its borders open and facilitate their entry. However, continuing air strikes along the border have made these crossings more dangerous and challenging. All feasible precautions must be taken to avoid harm to civilians, including aid workers, she stressed.

Pointing to other challenges in Syria, including an emerging outbreak of suspected cholera and acute food insecurity, she urged donors’ greater funding for the $324 million Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)-led interagency appeal launched in early October. As well, she urged support for Special Envoy Pedersen’s efforts to facilitate a political solution in Syria, stressing that it is “an essential step towards ending this decade-long humanitarian crisis and enabling the people of Syria to rebuild their lives and restore hope for a better future”.

Also briefing the Council was Sawsan Abou Zainedin, Chief Executive Officer of Madaniya, which she described as “a collective of over 200 organizations working across […] and within Syria and the diaspora […] to reclaim political agency in our civic space”. Syria’s conflict did not emerge from a vacuum but began with a regime massacring its own people — “the same regime you are thanking today for opening borders and crossing points”, she said.

She criticized the Russian Federation for its vetoes in the Council, including to “end cross-border aid altogether”, and called on the 15-member organ to “stop tampering with power dynamics through your passive political approaches”. Its inaction is undermining Council resolution 2254 (2015), empowering war criminals, and worsening the situation for Syrians, the region and the international order. “Leverage technical files to incentivize political progress. Demand irreversible concessions that can push the political process forward,” she stressed, urging the Council to work with the Syrian people.

The ensuing debate highlighted the stark division on the Syrian file among the Council’s permanent members, with the Russian Federation’s delegate immediately taking issue with the United Kingdom’s “direct provocation” in inviting a speaker who put forth “phantom-like thoughts” about her compatriots who live in peace in Damascus. Such a move demonstrates a “gross lack of respect for Council members” and his delegation is “going to ask for explanations”. Voicing regret that Syria has been dragged into an expanded Arab-Israeli conflict, he said it is “lamentable” that, as part of its support to West Jerusalem, the United States harnesses its military contingent under the pretext of fighting terrorism in south-east Syria and plunders its oil, gas and agricultural resources. Commending Damascus for its resolve to help Syrians fleeing from Lebanon, he deplored the trauma posed by sanctions and urged participation in the 25 November Arria-formula meeting on this topic, convened by his country.

China’s representative, echoing similar views, condemned Israel’s recent air strikes in Syria and called for such attacks to cease. He also called for an end to the presence of foreign forces in Syria and the illegal plunder of its resources, as well as the immediate lifting of sanctions.

The delegate of the United States, countering those comments, stressed that sanctions imposed by his country on Syria contain numerous exemptions and licenses to facilitate aid. It is not sanctions, but the Government’s long-term corruption and its war on its own people that are responsible for Syria’s economic suffering. As well, Syrians should instead question why the proceeds of their natural resources end up in Moscow and Tehran. The “Russian-backed air strikes” in the north-west prove that Damascus has not changed its ways and seeks to rehabilitate its image by exploiting regional crises. In that context, Syria remains unsafe and unsuitable for many returns, he said, rejecting claims to the contrary. “The best way for the Assad regime to create conditions for return is through bold political leadership and an inclusive political process […] and accountability for those who are missing or detained,” he emphasized.

The representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for November, pointed out in his national capacity that civilians like Ms. Zainedin “speak truth to power, and hold us all to account, no matter how uncomfortable that may feel”. Echoing other delegations, including Ecuador, the Republic of Korea, and Guyana who also spoke for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, he urged all parties to recommit to the political process in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015). “However, if we are to achieve lasting peace, we must make sure it empowers ordinary Syrians, rather than the regime and its backers,” he stressed.

The speaker for France affirmed his country’s readiness “once there is a tangible and verifiable progress in the political process to start lifting the sanctions”.

Switzerland’s delegate underscored that an imminent resumption of the work of the Constitutional Committee, and a nationwide ceasefire, would send crucial signals in this direction. Malta’s representative added that such a ceasefire must be respected by all parties in the region.

Some speakers voiced concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and spotlighted their assistance to Syria, with Japan’s representative noting his country’s provision of a new emergency grant aid amounting to $10 million announced on 29 October.

Along those lines, Slovenia’s representative called on Damascus to prioritize the welfare of all people on its territory, with no distinction between them on religious, sectarian, ethnic or political grounds. He also called on the Government of Syria and the de facto authorities on the ground to ensure long-term safety of the returnees, underscoring that strengthened cooperation with UNHCR would help to ensure humanitarian and protection needs of all returnees.

The representative of Syria pointed out, however, that: “The Israeli occupation entity continues its brutal aggression against the countries and peoples of our region, emboldened by the Council’s inability to fulfil its responsibility” — a statement echoed by Iran’s delegate. Noting its continued aggression as well on Syrian territory from the occupied Syrian Golan, he said his delegation has informed the Secretariat of those violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) has reported on them. Refuting Western claims regarding the return of Syrian refugees, he said: “It is high time for certain States to stop repeating such unrealistic allegations and outdated conditionalities.”

“We expect the Security Council to take prompt and decisive action to stop the aggression and put an end to all violations and crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against Syrian territory,” he stressed. Noting violations of his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by the United States and Türkiye, he underscored the need for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign military forces illegally present on its territory. Echoing his Russian counterpart’s objection to the civil society briefer, he said: “You are not bringing whoever is working on the ground […] on Syrian soil, […] promoting one selective view,” which is unacceptable nor credible or objective.

