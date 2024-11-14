Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei for One Year, Adopting Resolution 2760 (2024)

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 November 2025 to maintain the Force’s authorized troop and police ceilings and call for a strategic review of UNISFA’s effectiveness, strategic objectives and alignment with the evolving regional security situation.

Adopting resolution 2760 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2760(2024)) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with one abstention (Russian Federation), the 15-nation organ — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — also decided to extend UNISFA’s originally authorized tasks until 15 November 2025. Additionally, the Council decided to extend until that date UNISFA’s mandate modification, which provides for the Force’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.

Further, the Council strongly urged “the Sudanese and South Sudanese authorities” to provide full support to UNISFA in implementation of its mandate; provide prompt, full deployment of its personnel and equipment; ensure the Force’s full freedom of movement; and facilitate UNISFA’s uninterrupted provision of food, medicine and other supplies to its personnel. The Council also urged stronger cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in support of peace, security and stability and called for a resumption of Joint Political and Security Mechanism meetings.

Among other provisions, the resolution also saw the Council underscore that UNISFA’s protection-of-civilians mandate includes taking the necessary actions to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence “irrespective of the source of such violence”. Additionally, the Council condemned — “in the strongest terms” — the presence of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and other South Sudan security service personnel expanding their deployments in the Abyei area, also demanding that such personnel be redeployed from that area immediately and without preconditions.

In that context, the Council urged “the relevant authorities of both Sudan and South Sudan” to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized and reaffirmed that UNISFA may undertake weapons confiscation and destruction in the Abyei area consistent with its mandate and within its existing capabilities. Further, the organ demanded that all parties involved allow all humanitarian personnel full, safe and unhindered access to civilians in need of assistance.

Through the resolution, the Council also requested that the Secretary-General provide analysis, strategic assessment and frank advice to the organ to describe UNISFA’s impact and facilitate, as necessary, a re-evaluation of the Force’s composition and mandate based on realities on the ground. As well, the Council requested that the Secretary-General conduct and provide the organ with a strategic review of UNISFA no later than 15 August 2025.

Following the adoption, China’s representative underlined UNISFA’s important role in maintaining stability in the region. He also expressed hope that the Secretary-General will strengthen coordination and communication with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan. However, noting that the penholder opted to put the draft resolution to a vote despite existing differences, he said: “It is not conducive to enhancing consensus among all parties or promoting the unity of the Council.”

Similarly, Mozambique’s representative — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone — pointed to UNISFA’s vital role in promoting peace, stability and reconciliation in Abyei. The challenges plaguing the region are many and complex — socioeconomic vulnerability, a dire humanitarian situation, the effects of climate change and the impact of the conflict in Sudan — and UN mechanisms on the ground must be adequately positioned to address them.

Expressing support for UNISFA’s strategic review because of this “fundamental reason”, he also stressed that the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan must maintain their support to UNISFA, work together to create necessary conditions for full mandate implementation and abide by Abyei’s demilitarized status. Additionally, he said that deviating from agreed language referring to the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan is “not fortunate”.

In that context, the representative of the Russian Federation stated: “Nobody has the right to undermine the legitimacy of a Government, especially when they are fully fledged members of the UN and of the international community.” Expressing regret that the penholder included elements in the resolution that are barely linked to what is happening in the region, she said that her delegation abstained from the vote, adding: “We do not like the approach taken by the penholder to use any given case to meet their own unhealthy demands on how to resolve the conflict in Sudan.”

