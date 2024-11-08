Security Council 1591 Sanctions Committee Adds Two Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 8 November 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SDi.005 Name: 1: ABDEL 2: RAHMAN 3: JUMA 4: BARKALLA

Title: NA Designation: Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Major General and West Darfur Commander DOB: 1 Jan. 1969 POB: Bahr Elarab, East Darfur, Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: NA Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: Sudan P07834700 National identification no: Sudan 21052659309 Address: NA Listed on: 8 Nov. 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

SDi.006 Name: 1: OSMAN 2: MOHAMED 3: HAMID 4: MOHAMED

Title: NA Designation: Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Major General and Head of RSF Operations Department DOB: 1 Jan. 1966 POB: Kadiqali, South Darfur, Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: NA Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: NA National identification no: Sudan 11540384888 Address: NA Listed on: 8 Nov. 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

