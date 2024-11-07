South Sudan Transitional Government’s Perpetual Extension of Its Mandate ‘Ultimate Obstacle to Democracy’, Civil Society Leader Tells Security Council

The recent and fourth extension of South Sudan’s transitional period must be the last, the UN’s top official in the world’s youngest nation told the Security Council today, as he conveyed the people’s “deep frustration and fatigue” with their leaders’ persistent delays in implementing the peace agreement and in realizing their long-held aspirations for peace and democracy.

Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), reported that, since his last update to the Council, the country’s transitional period was extended until February 2027, pushing back its first sovereign post-independence elections to December 2026.

This was “a regrettable development given the deep frustrations and fatigue felt by the South Sudanese people at the apparent political paralysis and inaction of their leaders to implement the peace agreement and deliver the long-awaited democratic transition”, he said.

“We must take this opportunity to make this extension the last and deliver the peace and democracy that the people of South Sudan deserve,” he urged, calling on the Government to immediately reconvene the Government-led joint task force on Constitution-making and elections.

However, since the extension, implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan and its road map has “yet again been relegated to the back burner while political interests play out at the national level”, he pointed out. Meanwhile, the Tumaini Initiative, which is aimed at bringing hold-out opposition groups into the peace agreement, has “largely stalled”. Noting Kenya’s President William Ruto’s 6 November meeting with South Sudan President Salva Kiir in Juba, he reported that both leaders decided to reconvene that initiative, resolve outstanding issues within two weeks and, thereafter, secure a regional endorsement.

Citing six achievable benchmarks that UNMISS has identified, he said the parties can immediately address the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces, starting Phase II of their joint training, and agreeing the middle command structure; starting civic education; preparatory work for voter registration; amending the National Security Service Bill to expand civic and political space; developing a code of conduct between political parties, civil society and the media; and clarifying responsibility-sharing for electoral security.

UNMISS is moving ahead with assistance to the National Elections Commission to “stand up the Commission as soon as possible” and is driving initiatives to enhance the civic and political space, he said. Voicing alarm about a spike in subnational violence, he said that while UNMISS continues to implement its protection of civilians mandate, “we cannot be everywhere at once”, and called on South Sudan’s leaders to unify and deploy their own forces.

Turning to the Mission’s women, peace and security mandate, he said UNMISS is providing technical and advisory services to the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare for the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response Task Force, soon to be launched across the country.

Citing ongoing violence and flooding, he noted that humanitarian partners have ramped up life-saving operations, delivering food, water, shelter, protection and medical care to over 3.9 million people in 2024. However, only 57 per cent of the $1.8 billion required for the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan has been received. Moreover, the challenges in the country, including rising hunger and a cholera outbreak, are exacerbated by the conflict in Sudan, which has led to over 830,000 refugees and returnees entering South Sudan since April 2023.

Pointing to the current political stagnation, he called on the parties to use the next four months before the extended period commences to take the critical political decisions required to move the process forward and to show “demonstrable proof that national financial resources are being prioritized for peace”. He thanked the Council for its consistent support to the people of South Sudan and urged its united voice and support to enable a peaceful conclusion to the transitional period.

Also briefing the Council was Merekaje Lorna, Secretary-General of South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring and Observation Programme, who spoke via videoconference, and underscored that the recent extension of the transitional period and mandate of the Transitional Government of National Unity was received with great disappointment by her fellow South Sudanese. The Council must demand that Juba provide a clear programme for the 24‑month extension, she said, underscoring that the Transitional Government’s perpetual extension of its mandate is the “ultimate obstacle to democracy”. Highlighting the importance of women’s political participation, she said that “citizen’s voices and interests are almost absent in decisions of public nature in my country” where political elites are “busy building business empires”.

She expressed appreciation for the Mission’s contributions, but stressed, however, that “workshops alone are not enough”. She called for UNMISS joint programming, planning and meaningful partnership with civil society actors and institutions to develop a civic engagement programme for meaningful citizen participation. She also appealed to the international community to remain engaged on South Sudan and to support the Tumaini Initiative and called on the Council to allow UNMISS to facilitate periodic engagement with Juba and civil society groups to support implementation of the transitional period’s key tasks. Further, she recommended a meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission, direct recipients of the Fund and the listed additional implementing partners to restructure and refocus the intervention and implementation of the Fund.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members were near-unanimous in their support for the decision to relaunch the Tumaini Initiative, while voicing regret over authorities’ decision to extend, yet again, the transitional period by two years.

Among them was the representative of the United States, who voiced “profound disappointment” with the Transitional Government’s decision to conserve power for a small elite. He called on them to demonstrate their commitment to implementing the Revitalized Agreement, stressing: “There must not be another delay.” Authorities must immediately put forth a timeline to conduct elections by 2026, alongside a clear, realistic workplan, and engage in urgent dialogue to reach consensus on outstanding disputes.

Similarly, Slovenia’s delegate called on the Government to ensure immediate progress on critical issues, including Necessary Unified Forces deployment, preparation for voter registration and the permanent Constitution.

The Tumaini Initiative, as well as the joint efforts of the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and UNMISS, to advance the expansion of dialogues, the definition of the type of elections, the constituent process and a security plan for the elections, continue to be key elements to advance the agreements, underscored Ecuador’s representative. Echoing calls to expand civic space and strengthen the participation of all segments of the population, he urged the Government to fulfil its promise of a 35 per cent quota for women in all Government institutions — an appeal also made by Malta’s representative.

Several delegations, including the Republic of Korea, voiced concern about threats to freedom of expression. The representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, urged a review of the National Security Service Act, which allows arrests to be made without a warrant and threatens freedom of speech.

Among speakers who voiced concerns about the consequences of the conflict in Sudan on South Sudan was France’s delegate who noted that the influx of returnees and refugees is adding to an already difficult humanitarian situation and a fragile economy. He called on Juba to do everything possible to facilitate the international humanitarian response. The parties to the conflict must conclude a ceasefire and engage in inclusive dialogue with a view to restoring lasting peace. “The security and future of the populations of Sudan, South Sudan and other countries in the region depend on it,” he stressed.

Switzerland’s representative noted that widespread violence and attacks against civilians are extremely worrying, particularly in light of reports of sexual violence and abductions. He welcomed the renewal of the Joint Action Plan for the armed forces to combat conflict-related sexual violence and called on all parties to strengthen the protection of humanitarian personnel, including national and locally recruited staff.

Council members, including Japan and Sierra Leone, who spoke also for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, did note some positive efforts by the Transitional Government. China’s delegate highlighted that, in the face of myriad challenges, South Sudan — as the youngest UN Member nation — has actively implemented the peace agreement, enacted election-related rules and accelerated deployment of unified forces, making great efforts to promote the political transition. However, general elections are an internal affair, he emphasized, echoing the Russian Federation’s delegate who underlined that matters pertaining to elections are the sovereign affair of South Sudan. The Russian Federation is categorically against the use of sanctions to exert pressure on South Sudan, she added, noting that the parameters for the arms embargo on the country are outdated and in need of review.

Kenya’s representative said the Tumaini Initiative, since its launch in Nairobi by East African Heads of State and IGAD in May, has recorded tremendous progress, with parties about to sign various protocols. Kenya, together with other regional States, IGAD and the African Union, will be seeking partnerships to implement both the Revitalized Agreement and Tumaini protocols, so that South Sudan can be ready to conduct its elections without undue delay. “We hope that all of us will support South Sudan constructively” so that it can achieve conditions, such as the unification of its security forces, that will eventually free it from measures such as the arms embargo and sanctions regime, which, he said, tend to undermine a country’s ability to secure all parts of its territory, secure humanitarian workers and bring communal conflicts under control.

South Sudan’s representative pointed out that the decision to extend the transitional period was necessary due to financial constraints and logistical challenges and was “made in the interest of maintaining peace that would ensure a stable foundation for free, fair and credible elections”. South Sudan is actively engaging with electoral and security institutions to establish a realistic election time frame and ensure proper preparations and is focused on securing sufficient funding to implement the Revitalized Agreement, she added, detailing the Government’s efforts in that regard.

Turning to the country’s other challenges, she said efforts to strengthen fiscal management include interventions by the Bank of Sudan to stabilize exchange rates, improving transparency in oil revenue management and working with partners to create more resilient safety nets. The humanitarian crisis has further strained its resources, she pointed out, noting that South Sudan has welcomed over 830,000 people fleeing conflict in Sudan and is committed to working with humanitarian partners to provide aid. Spotlighting President Kiir’s active engagement with regional leaders, she called for the international community’s support, especially in establishing electoral mechanisms, enhancing security and facilitating humanitarian assistance, as well as its constructive engagement as South Sudan works to achieve lasting peace and stability.

