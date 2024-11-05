War in Sudan, Political Uncertainty in South Sudan Stalling Progress on Final Status of Abyei, Assistant Secretary-General Tells Security Council

The war in Sudan and political uncertainty in South Sudan have stalled progress in political dialogue on the final status of Abyei and border issues, a senior UN official told the Security Council today, as Security Council members urged greater support to be lent to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in fulfilling its mandate, ahead of its expiration on 14 November.

“The war in the Sudan continues to have a profound impact on the security, economic and humanitarian situations in both Sudan and South Sudan, including in the Abyei box,” reported Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, briefing the Council on the implementation of resolution 2046 (2012), as well as providing an update on developments in Abyei and UNISFA, including its support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.

Outlining recent developments, she noted that in South Sudan, insecurity had led to disruptions in oil production and exports, worsening its fraught financial situation. On the humanitarian front, hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled the fighting in Sudan, and crossed into South Sudan, where they — like the South Sudanese — faced dire conditions, with inadequate access to clear water, food and health services. Meanwhile, in the Abyei box, she noted a continued proliferation of small arms and heavy weaponry, with South Sudanese officials reporting a 21 October incursion of a group of Rapid Support Forces combatants, who looted Aman-Aguak and Mijak counties.

The movement of armed groups is worsening the fragile security situation in South Sudan and Abyei, particularly with respect to pre-existing tensions between the Twic Mayardit and Ngok Dinka communities, she continued, adding that climate change-related challenges, including recent heavy rains and flooding, have displaced more than 18,000 people in Abyei alone, as well as impacted crops and infrastructure, and disrupted health and education services.

Meanwhile, as the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces enters its nineteenth month, it remains a major source of destabilization in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel regions, with dire security, humanitarian and economic consequences on Sudan’s neighbours, she continued, underscoring that the full implementation of resolution 2046 (2012) is impossible without resolving the conflict in Sudan.

Turning to UNISFA, she said that, while there was no progress in 2024 regarding dialogue between Sudan and South Sudan on the final status of Abyei and border issues, the mission continues to monitor the situation for conditions that might be conducive to renewed talks, and offers support for the resumption of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism, which last met in January 2023, and the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, whose meetings have not been held since 2017. In the meantime, UNISFA is focusing on the “critical task” of supporting stability on the ground in Abyei, she said, highlighting its prominent role in promoting and deepening reconciliation, which contributed to no clashes being reported between Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities.

She went on to voice concern over the concerning presence of South Sudanese security personnel in southern Abyei, in violation of the Agreement of 20 June 2011 between Sudan and South Sudan on the administration and security of Abyei, which has resulted in restrictions on UNISFA’s freedom of movement, in contradiction of the status-of-forces agreement. The mission continues engaging Juba authorities to call for their withdrawal, she said, also calling on South Sudanese authorities to work with UNISFA to facilitate the reoperationalization of Joint Political and Security Mechanism Sector 1, as soon as possible.

Also of concern is the increased strain on resources in Abyei, following the arrival of displaced persons fleeing the fighting in Sudan, which has led to an increase in crime, she said, calling on the Council to lend support to UNISFA’s ongoing calls to the host countries to enable the fully mandated UN police deployment, given UNISFA’s constrained capacity to support the rule of law in Abyei, at a time of increased need.

In the ensuing debate, several Council members voiced concern over the stalled political process, with the representative of the United States emphasizing that unresolved tensions between Sudan and South Sudan continue to limit prospects for engagement between the parties, with no real progress on the resolution of the final status of Abyei. There is a further deterioration of security and governance in the region, while conflict in Sudan impedes UNISFA in carrying out its mandated tasks, as well as restrictions on freedom of movement for peacekeepers and the presence of South Sudanese security forces in the southern Abyei. In that environment, intercommunal violence involving Ngok Dinka, Twic Dinka and Nuer continues to pose major risks in southern Abyei to civilians, he said, recognizing their representatives for their willingness to engage in dialogue.

In a related vein, France’s delegate urged the parties to the conflict to respect their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration and act to protect civilians. He recalled the Declaration of Principles adopted during the international humanitarian conference for Sudan and neighbouring countries on 15 April in Paris, which called on the parties and all stakeholders to facilitate unhindered access to civilian populations in need of humanitarian assistance. He voiced regret over the postponement of elections for two years, calling on all stakeholders, especially the South Sudanese authorities, to work through dialogue towards the holding of peaceful, transparent and inclusive elections, as soon as possible.

Other Council members, including China, Japan and the United Kingdom, underlined the importance of supporting UNISFA in fulfilling its mandate in a challenging situation, with the latter — Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity — stressing that Juba and Khartoum ensure they remove obstacles to UNISFA’s operations. “We call on the Sudanese authorities to urgently issue visas for UN civilian and police personnel to help UNISFA address increasing crime-related threats in Abyei,” he stated, also echoing the Assistant Secretary-General’s appeal to the leaders of South Sudan to withdraw the People’s Defence Forces from Abyei.

The representative of Mozambique, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, stressed the importance of defining the final status of Abyei and holding the planned referendum, as well as ensuring the implementation of the 2011 agreement and respecting Abyei’s demilitarized, weapons-free status. Investing in development initiatives is crucial to stabilize the region, he said, also stressing the need to address the impact of the conflict in Sudan. Reiterating support for UNISFA, he called for strengthening community-based reconciliation and protection mechanisms, increasing support for refugees and returnees, and managing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Several other speakers also underscored the importance of UNISFA’s role in finding a peaceful resolution in Abyei, including the representative of the Republic of Korea, who also stressed the need to address intercommunal violence in Abyei. Similarly, Switzerland’s delegate underscored that UNISFA’s presence is crucial to ensure the protection of civilians.

For her part, Slovenia’s delegate called on the Government of South Sudan to ensure unrestricted freedom of movement for UNISFA, also noting that the effective implementation of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism continues to be hindered by the conflict in Sudan. The proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the region fuels crime and increases the risk of intercommunal violence, she said, urging Juba and Khartoum to recommence discussions as soon as possible.

Ecuador’s delegate also urged the parties to resume dialogue as quickly as possible, and reiterated the call for coordinated humanitarian support in the affected region. Noting that 151 Ecuadorians have contributed as military observers and staff members in the Sudan and South Sudan missions, he said it is unacceptable that members of peace operations, and United Nations personnel and humanitarian workers have been the target of attacks.

The representative of Malta highlighted UNISFA’s advocacy sessions on women, peace and security at joint community protection committee meetings, and workshops in coordination with women leaders in Abyei to address harmful practices, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation. She also expressed support for its community-based gender desk, which acts as a referral system for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The protection of women and girls must remain a priority, and these efforts must be matched by strengthened local capacity and resources dedicated to addressing gender-based violence, she added.

In a different register, however, the Russian Federation’s delegate noted that both Sudan and South Sudan are targets of political blackmail and external interference, including the use of illegitimate unilateral measures. “We deem unacceptable any destructive external interference in the affairs of Sudan and South Sudan, who are our friends,” she stressed — as the peoples of the two countries can and should independently resolve all internal problems, including the final status of Abyei. Any initiatives to restore peace and resolve bilateral disputes “without the participation of Port Sudan and Juba are doomed to failure”.

Sudan’s representative reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to the “political and legal terms of reference governing the current situation in Abyei,” calling the 20 June 2011 Agreement an “irreplaceable foundation” for governing the region until a solution is reached for the final status of Abyei, and rejected unilateral measures threatening stability in the region, especially in UNISFA’s areas of operation. Welcoming the recommendation to renew UNISFA’s mandate, he called on the Council to adopt arrangements to end the aggression by the State sponsoring the Rapid Support Forces militia, which has been implicated in merciless looting, killing, rape and displacement, including in Al-Jazirah. Ending the violence hinges on the implementation of commitments agreed on in Jeddah in 2023, he stressed.

South Sudan’s representative reaffirmed her country’s commitment to support UNISFA’s mandate, and the vital work of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, noting their indispensable roles since 2011 in conducting monitoring and verification activities, easing tensions and facilitating constructive dialogue. She urged the Council to address “severe” humanitarian needs in Abyei, amid the impacts of floods, food insecurity and the influx of displaced persons from Sudan. The deployment of South Sudanese security personnel is a temporary measure to prevent the escalation of intercommunal violence and protect civilians, she stated, adding that Juba is open to collaborating with UNISFA to explore alternative security arrangements that respect communities’ needs, as well as the demilitarized status of the region.

