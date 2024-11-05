Yemen Sanctions Committee Chair Briefs Security Council on Activities

The Security Council received an update today from the Committee monitoring implementation of sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in actions that threaten Yemen’s peace and stability.

Joonkook Hwang (Republic of Korea), speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014), reported that Committee members have met four times in informal consultations since his last briefing to the Council on 8 November 2023.

The Committee, which comprises all 15 Council members, is mandated to assess compliance with sanctions — including an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo — by designated individuals and entities.

The Chair said that on 23 February, the Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on its programme of work, following the extension of its mandate by Council resolution 2707 (2023). On 3 May, the Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on its midterm update and discussed the recommendations contained therein. On 19 September, the Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on its final report, which was transmitted to the Council on 11 October, and was issued as document S/2024/731. The Committee discussed the recommendations contained therein and is currently considering follow-up action based on those, he added. On 17 October, the Committee received a briefing from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

During the reporting period, the Committee took no negative decision on an exemption notification, invoking paragraph 12(a) of resolution 2140 (2014), that was submitted by a Member State in April. The Committee issued notes verbales to all Member States, in January and September, on the topics of humanitarian funding and the targeted arms embargo, respectively, pursuant to the Panel of Experts’ recommendations. The Committee also responded in February to a query from a Member State on the scope of the sanctions regime, he said.

There are currently 10 individuals and one entity on the sanctions list of the Committee. On 30 July, the Committee removed Ali Abdullah Saleh and Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh from its sanctions list upon request by a Member State, he added.

