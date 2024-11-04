Security Council Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee Briefed by OCHA, UNODC

On 4 October 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) pursuant to paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022) and paragraph 30 of resolution 2713 (2023). The briefing covered the humanitarian situation in Somalia and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Somalia, including impediments to its delivery. OCHA also informed that it had not received any report of provision, processing or payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources to, or for the benefit of, designated individuals or entities, as part of the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in accordance with resolution 2664 (2022), as well as of any diversion of funds or economic resources, and informed on risk management and due diligence processes in place.

Committee members also heard a briefing by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) pursuant to paragraph 30 of resolution 2713 (2023). The briefing focused on UNODC’s efforts in support of the implementation of resolution 2713 (2023), including in the areas of disrupting Al-Shabaab’s finances, implementing the Security Council’s charcoal ban and preventing the resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia.