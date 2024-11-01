Security Council Adopts Presidential Statement, Expresses Deep Concern about Challenging Situation in Central African Region

The Security Council today unanimously adopted a presidential statement on the Central African region, introduced by the representative of the United Kingdom, President for November, expressing deep concern about the challenging security situation in the subregion.

By the text (to be issued as document S/PRST/2024/7) — and noting the key role of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa in the region — the Council cited the threat of armed conflicts, the spread of terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, and transnational organized crime, strongly condemning continued violations of international humanitarian law, including those involving attacks against civilians and civilian objects. The 15-member organ further voiced deep concern regarding the persistent violence perpetrated by armed groups in some countries of the subregion against civilians, including humanitarian workers and United Nations peacekeepers, and at violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights.

Also by the statement, the Council expressed particular concern at the continuing terrorist activities of terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin, strongly condemning all such attacks in parts of the subregion, which have resulted in significant loss of life and widespread destruction — reiterating that terrorist groups continue to pose a significant security risk to civilians, undermining stability and development in the affected countries. Further, the increasing use of explosive ordnances, including improvised explosive devices and landmines, used by armed groups and terrorist groups, disproportionately affect civilians, pose risk to peacekeeping and security forces and hinder humanitarian efforts. The Council stressed the need to further investigate and combat this threat, as well as expressing concern regarding piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Gulf of Guinea as set out in resolution 2634 (2022).

The Council further expressed grave concern at the devastating humanitarian consequences of ongoing violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, and conflict in parts of the subregion, including food insecurity and water scarcity, health emergencies and the threat of epidemics such as yellow fever and mpox, and increased numbers of internally displaced persons and refugees. The statement also noted with concern the cross-border impacts of the conflict in Sudan, including large-scale displacement and refugee crises that are straining already fragile host communities in the subregion, and posing significant humanitarian challenges.

However, the Council also cited planned elections across the area in the upcoming period of the Regional Office’s mandate and emphasized the need for national stakeholders to work together to facilitate the timely preparation for, and the holding of, free and fair elections conducted in an inclusive, transparent, peaceful and timely manner. The 15-member organ expressed serious concern at the unconstitutional changes of Governments in parts of the subregion, welcoming efforts to prevent and fight against unconstitutional changes of Government, and encouraged the Regional Office to continue its support to States of the subregion in this regard.

