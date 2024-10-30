Pristina, Belgrade Must Engage in ‘Responsible Leadership’ That Upholds Rights, Freedoms of Kosovo’s Diverse Communities, Mission Head Tells Security Council

Amid growing tensions between Pristina and Belgrade, all parties must engage in “responsible leadership” to uphold human rights and freedoms and to reach constructive political dialogue, the United Nations top official in Kosovo said today, as representatives of Pristina and Belgrade spotlighted their engagements with the international community and sparred over who is responsible for the lack of political progress to normalize relations between them.

Caroline Ziadeh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), reported that during her latest visit to northern Kosovo in September, civil society organizations, political actors and residents, voiced serious concerns about the adverse impact of recent unilateral actions affecting their economic, social and political rights. The recent closures of Post of Serbia branches and municipal offices run by the Government of Serbia, including the latest in Skënderaj/Srbica on 16 October, they said, have limited their access to key services, particularly for the Kosovo Serb community. Moreover, they voiced anxiety over indications that the Pristina authorities may attempt to assert control over the Serbia-funded education and health institutions, she said.

“Advancing and safeguarding human rights is at the very core of our mission in Kosovo,” she emphasized. Noting a rise in civic activism in northern Kosovo, she voiced concern over the arrests of individuals for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly. The Police Inspectorate of Kosovo is conducting investigations into recent allegations of excessive use of force and ill-treatment by police during arrests and in police custody. Making its report publicly available, once concluded, could be a helpful step towards building trust in the institutions, she said. Strengthening measures to further promote equality and non-discrimination are pivotal, she added, welcoming the efforts of the Ombudsperson to engage with diverse communities, as well as some recent progress made by the Working Group on Missing Persons.

Turning to the European Union-facilitated dialogue which convened the chief negotiators in Brussels on 24 October, she welcomed the decision to establish a working group to facilitate entry of certain perishable products and the advancement of energy interconnection. “Intensifying efforts to achieve concrete results from the EU-facilitated dialogue is essential,” including to resolving outstanding issues, such as the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb-majority Municipalities, she underscored. She added that the lifting of the ban on the entry of goods from Serbia on 8 October, accompanied by consensus on Central European Free Trade Agreement procedures, resulted in nine agreements aimed at boosting regional economic prosperity.

Detailing UNMIK’s efforts to build trust among communities, she noted the forthcoming pre-electoral campaign period and called on political leaders and all sectors of society to create an environment conducive to the peaceful exercise of the right to vote and the right to participate in public affairs. All parties must engage in “responsible leadership” that upholds rights, freedoms and livelihoods among its diverse communities. Calling on the Council’s cooperation in Kosovo, she said: “By working together, we can help to propel constructive political dialogue, protect fundamental rights, and promote a more lasting security and prosperity for all.”

Marko Đurić, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia, spotlighting his country’s activities as “a forward leaning and responsible member of the international community”, said those efforts are a stark contrast to the worsening situation in Kosovo and Metohija, where “human rights abuses and unilateral moves by the regime of Albin Kurti are creating a climate of fear and instability”. Since Mr. Kurti’s return to power, his administration has systematically intensified measures aimed at isolating and marginalizing the Serbian community. Violence against Serbs has escalated sharply, he added, noting that in 2024 alone, over 90 attacks specifically targeted Serbian individuals and properties, with not one perpetrator facing justice.

Pristina’s refusal to honour the Brussels Agreement, which calls for the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities, has stripped Serbs of even basic legal protections, he pointed out. Moreover, the public statement by Mr. Kurti just two days ago that he does not plan to implement the agreement on the Community of Serb Majority Municipalities at all is “a rejection of commitments made under EU-mediation”. Pristina’s administration has also taken steps that blatantly violate Kosovo’s own constitution, he said, noting that the Serb list — a political party that overwhelmingly won in Serb-majority areas in elections that were upheld by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union and UNMIK, is being illegally denied the constitutional right to nominate representatives to Government positions and Kosovo institutions.

He urged the international community to take decisive action now and impose sanctions against Mr. Kurti’s administration. Further, he urged the Council to enforce existing agreements, particularly the Brussels Agreement, and to hold Pristina accountable for its commitments. “The implementation of the Community of Serb Municipalities is not optional — it is a legally binding obligation that must be honoured without delay,” he stressed.

“There is no place in the world called ‘Kosovo and Metohija’; it is Kosovo, Kosova, the Republic of Kosovo or the Republic of Kosova,” emphasized Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz. Warning against lies about Kosovo citizens’ lack of access to services, she said that normalcy has been established for citizens in the north. There is rule of law, instead of rule of crime gangs sponsored by Belgrade; normal municipal services instead of misuse of public funds. “We will continue to protect our citizens and to widen the services they deserve,” which they have missed for many years, she emphasized.

“Serbia has become the biggest threat to peace in Europe, right behind Russia,” she underscored, adding that “both [Russian Federation Vladimir V.] Putin and [Serbia President Aleksandar] Vučić have a dark legacy of aggression and genocide” and must be stopped. Serbia’s September 2023 attack was planned as “a military invasion and annexation of a peaceful country with thousands of NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] troops”, she said, adding: “That was the first attack of the Putin alliance against a country with NATO presence.” Pointing to the threat of war posed by Mr. Putin, who “could target the Balkans next”, she called for credible deterrence as the first priority, followed by dialogue, expressing thanks to NATO and allies for increasing their troops to deter Serbia.

Among Mr. Vučić’s efforts to block the European Union-mediated dialogue, “which has broken down because of him”, was his refusal to sign the bloc’s proposal in Brussels, which Kosovo was ready to sign, she said. Kosovo has become an example for many in the region as a successful democracy — a country that respects and contributes to rules–based order and is lauded for its protection of minority rights, even as a young democracy, she said.

In the ensuing debate, Council members were united in their concern about the growing tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and their support for the Balkan peoples’ aspirations for peace and prosperity, but differed, however, in their opinions of the roles of NATO and UNMIK to that end.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said that inter-ethnic tensions in Kosovo are at a 15-year high, due to the desire of Pristina’s so-called authorities to establish full control over the north, with the connivance of their Western backers. Detailing “Pristina’s provocations”, including its forced closure of administrative bodies, its expropriation of land belonging to Serbian residents, as well as setting alight the homes of returning refugees and the desecration of Orthodox churches, he echoed the Secretary-General’s call to take such threats seriously. Pristina must establish the Community of Serb-majority Municipalities; it is not a “wish”, but an obligation they have been sabotaging for a decade, he underscored. As well, he voiced concern over the security threat posed by NATO members’ military support to Pristina, which contravenes Council resolution 1244 (1999).

The representative of the United States, however, pointed out that his country is working with the European Union, as well as its NATO partners, to keep tensions low in north Kosovo, deter escalatory measures by either party and push forward on implementing all dialogue commitments, including the establishment of Serb-majority municipalities. On UNMIK, he said that despite the Mission’s efforts towards facilitating inter-ethnic dialogue and rule of law reform, it has outlived its original mandate after a quarter of a century. Therefore, he called on the Council to review UNMIK and work towards its eventual sunset and urged UNMIK to retain a neutral viewpoint in its reporting. Like other speakers, he voiced concern over uncoordinated actions by the “government of Kosovo”, which are inconsistent with their commitments to work through the European Union-facilitated dialogue.

Similarly, China’s representative said unilateral actions by Kosovo trigger fear and exacerbate confrontation and will not contribute to the settlement of the issue — a point also made by Algeria’s representative. He further urged Pristina to halt such actions and “return immediately to the right track of dialogue and negotiation”, noting that Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected. Kosovo authorities should “put people first and put reconciliation first” and implement the Community of Serb-majority Municipalities instead of “continuously making new demands”. He hoped the new European Union leadership would maintain its neutrality on the issue and use its good offices to bring about peaceful negotiations. Urging support for UNMIK’s mandate, he called on the international community to “prevent the Balkans from being plunged into turmoil again”.

Normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina is a “matter of urgency”, said the delegate of France, to reduce tensions and contribute to regional stability. He thus welcomed the unfreezing of the Central European Trade Agreement, highlighting the central role of UNMIK in facilitating the reopening of the crossing point, which is important for regional and European integration. He also welcomed last year’s decision by Serbian authorities to implement the Brussels Agreement, which is “encouraging, but not enough”, adding that it must be fully implemented. Highlighting that the end of September marked the first anniversary of the attack in Banjska, he called for accountability — an appeal also made by the representative of Switzerland, Council President for October, who spoke in her national capacity. Serbian authorities are aware of their commitments in this regard, he added.

Slovenia’s delegate emphasized the need for progress regarding the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb-majority Municipalities — an appeal also made by the representatives of Malta and Ecuador. Echoing the delegations of the Republic of Korea and Mozambique, he said unilateral actions and derogatory rhetoric should be avoided.

The United Kingdom’s representative commended “positive steps towards greater cooperation”, highlighting the recent easing of restrictions on Serbian imports into Kosovo and the agreement securing Kosovo representation in the Central European Free Trade Agreement.

The accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union will contribute to promoting peace, stability and cooperation within the region, underscored Japan’s representative. Echoing an appeal heard throughout the debate, including from the delegates of Guyana and Sierra Leone, he urged both parties to constructively engage in the European Union-facilitated dialogue, recommit to existing agreements like the Brussels Agreement and the Ohrid Agreement and continue implementing them in good faith. He further called for a review of UNMIK’s role, given a change in the situation 25 years on.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.