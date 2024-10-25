Security Council Committee Pursuant to Resolution 2745 (2024) Meets with Panel of Experts

On 4 October 2024, the 2745 Panel of Experts presented its workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2745 (2024) to members of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024).

Members of the Committee congratulated the Experts of the Panel on their appointment by the Secretary-General on 3 September 2024 (document S/2024/650), and welcomed the workplan presented by the Panel’s Coordinator, including the field mission to the Central African Republic during October 2024.

Members of the Committee looked forward to receiving the Panel’s midterm and final reports, as well as progress updates as appropriate, in pursuance of resolution 2745 (2024).