Inclusive Economic Development Crucial for Long-term Stability in Central African Republic, Chairperson Tells Security Council

While there has been some recent momentum stemming from the dialogue between the Government and armed groups, the Central African Republic needs a recommitment to positive energy ahead of its elections set for 2025, several United Nations officials told the Security Council today.

Valentine Rugwabiza, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and Omar Hilale (Morocco), Chairperson of the Central African Republic country-specific configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, briefed the 15-member organ.

“I am happy to report that the dissolution of six armed groups and three factions of armed groups signatories of the Political Agreement remained effective and resulted in the disarmament and demobilization of their combatants,” Ms. Rugwabiza said via video link.

She further said that regional and subregional organizations must continue to support the ongoing political momentum by facilitating engagement between the Government and armed groups who expressed willingness to renounce violence and return to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and Luanda Roadmap.

The preparations for local elections have continued to progress, she went on, adding that the momentum has been driven by the Government’s sustained commitment, fostered by MINUSCA, including through technical assistance. Local elections are a key component of the Political Agreement and to that end, MINUSCA will continue to make significant progress in supporting the restoration of State authority throughout the country.

Turning to the increasingly challenging operational environment resulting from a change in the national fuel import policy, she said that the development has jeopardized MINUSCA’s ability to carry out its full mandate. MINUSCA remains instrumental in facilitating the conditions for the advancement of the peace and political process, as well as enabling its implementation by development partners and UN specialized agencies, funds and programmes, in support of local communities and administration, protecting civilians and supporting the Government to restore its authority throughout the country.

Mr. Hilale stressed to the Council that guaranteeing institutions are well equipped to tackle challenges is a key component of development. “For that reason, we are encouraging investment in the authorities’ capacities to serve and to effectively protect their citizens, their capacity to maintain law and order and to guarantee security,” he added.

Moreover, inclusive economic development is crucial for long-term stability as it will help stimulate the local economy, encourage entrepreneurship, promote job creation and reduce incentives to engage in violence. Turning to the upcoming Central African Republic elections, he said they represent an opportunity to elect leaders who will be directly responsible to their citizens. The local elections of 2025 will not just be a political event, but they will be a driver for the effective implementation of the national development plan. “They will open the way to more inclusive, transparent and reactive governance,” he added.

In the ensuing debate, Council members commended the Government’s efforts to implement the peace process. The decentralization of this process must continue, said the representative of France, who underscored that the holding of the first local elections since 1988 is an important step towards enabling all Central Africans to participate in the country’s democratic life. Echoing other speakers, he encouraged the authorities to create conditions favourable to the holding of free, transparent and inclusive elections, and to guarantee the people’s full exercise of civil and political rights. His country plans to contribute €2 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) fund to support the organization of those elections, if the conditions are in place, he added.

Similarly, Ecuador’s delegate underscored the link between consolidating State presence and the peace process, without which, he said that the Secretary-General’s reports would continue to report on the worsening security situation in various regions, due to the country’s porous borders. Decentralization is needed across the board, including in the political system, he said, pointing out that Bangui’s decades’ long delay in holding local elections is delaying the development of its people. While awaiting resources to arrive to hold these elections, he called for steps to be taken to ensure they are inclusive.

The representative of Algeria, speaking also for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, expressed regret that local elections planned for 2024 have had to be shifted to 2025. He urged MINUSCA and the Central African Republic’s partners to enhance electoral assistance, including through contributions to the UNDP-managed basket fund. Noting the Government’s progress in implementing the disarmament, demobilization, rehabilitation and reintegration programme with MINUSCA’s support, he urged all other members of armed groups to join the programme. Demobilization, rehabilitation and reintegration operations must be conducted within the national programme, he emphasized.

The United Kingdom’s delegate concurred and, citing the Secretary-General's report, voiced concern that disarmament operations are taking place outside the national programme. This poses risks to the integrity of the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation programme, he emphasized, encouraging the Government of the Central African Republic to further consider its security partners, to ensure that the country and its people achieve the peace, security and prosperity they deserve.

On that note, Japan’s representative stressed that the transparency and credibility of the process must be ensured by conducting appropriate vetting, especially for reintegration of ex-combatants into the national forces. Joining other speakers, he voiced concern over continued human rights violations and abuses committed by armed groups and called on them to immediately and unconditionally lay down their arms and engage in the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process.

Speakers underscored MINUSCA’s vital role in the stabilization process in the Central African Republic. Among them was Slovenia’s delegate who stressed that the “protection of civilians must remain the top priority” for MINUSCA and the Government. Echoing concerns about ongoing violence by armed groups in the country, as well as its impact on humanitarian conditions, he encouraged the Mission to continue to support humanitarian actors, as well as to improve its communication and outreach strategies to raise better awareness and understanding of its mandate, and counter the rise of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

“Unfortunately, Kremlin-backed actors continue to obstruct the Mission, denying humanitarian access and attacking humanitarian workers,” the delegate of the United States pointed out, voicing concern that a permanent Council member continues to push disinformation that undermines MINUSCA and puts civilians and peacekeepers in harm’s way. Instances of the Government blocking MINUSCA patrols at Wagner’s behest and restricting its unmanned aerial systems and night flights severely undermine the Mission’s ability to identify and clear explosive ordnance and partner with the Central African Armed Forces to extend State authority throughout the territory. Kremlin-backed actors, purporting to be security partners, are undercutting the Central African Republic’s sovereignty and undermining peace for the primary goal of stealing the country’s resources, he added.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation voiced regret that certain Council members place their national interests above those of Bangui, leading them to politicize the situation and spread insinuations, including about the Central African Republic Government’s bilateral cooperation with Moscow, instead of helping tackle its problems. She went on to welcome Bangui’s sustained consolidation of stability over the past few years, with the help of bilateral partners such as her country and the UN. This enabled it to push back the threats posed by fighters to the borders, she said, adding: “As things stand, bandits and their supporters, including those abroad, exploit gaps in regional cooperation, pertaining to border security matters”. Contrary to other speakers, she welcomed the postponement of elections to 2025, stating that the delay is key to ensuring that Bangui receives cooperation to transform its security gains into progress in development.

The Republic of Korea’s delegate voiced concern over ongoing insecurity due to porous borders, and recurrent armed clashes over access to mining sites and influence over main road axes, pointing out that such threats hinder the effective protection of civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance. While commending MINUSCA’s efforts to extend State authority by rehabilitating necessary infrastructure and delivering basic social services, and steps taken by the Government to this end, he said, however, that “the recurrent non-payment of subsistence allowances must be addressed to better manage, oversee and consolidate this progress, to ensure stability in the Central African Republic”.

Switzerland’s representative was among many speakers voicing support for MINUSCA ahead of the renewal of its mandate in November. Taking note of the strategic review, he reiterated the importance of preserving the Mission’s priority tasks, and its key role in protecting civilians, facilitating humanitarian access and protecting human rights. In that context, he called for the Mission’s troop ceiling to be maintained so that it can continue to effectively support the extension of State authority throughout the territory.

China’s delegate, also citing the independent strategic review on MINUSCA, said its submission in August was an opportunity for the Council to enable the Mission to take stock of the host country’s actual situation and development needs. He called for a streamlined, optimized mandate, ensuring the Mission focuses its resources and strengths on the most urgent tasks, as well as improving capacity and effectiveness in implementing its mandate. As well, given the country’s critical transition, from peacekeeping to peacebuilding, he called for a renewed focus on development and poverty reduction to ensure the eradication of breeding grounds for violent conflict. On that, he called on the international community to help Bangui implement its national development plan, through technical support and funding in the realms of agriculture, education and health.

Malta’s delegate stated that the Central African Republic is at a “critical juncture,” with the conflict in Sudan exacerbating humanitarian needs and increasing the infiltration of combatants and recruitment efforts. In that context, he condemned the disturbingly prevalent use and recruitment of child soldiers and rape, calling for the violence to end and victims to be provided with the necessary assistance. On that, he commended MINUSCA’s child protection dialogue with the Azande Ani Kpi Gbe in Bambouti, which resulted in the release of 73 children, and the signing of the Handover Protocol for the transfer of children associated with armed groups to civilian authorities.

The representative of the Central African Republic said that to catch up on delays in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Government plans to mobilize domestic resources by focusing on structural reforms, and particularly on the digital transformation of public finances. The organization of the upcoming local elections remain crucial for the Central African Republic, he went on to say, commending progress made in mobilizing aid and financing to that end.

He stressed the need to address the Central African Republic’s security threat, promote the peaceful return of refugees and promote sustainable cross-border trade. The durability of the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and rehabilitation process is of crucial importance “if we are to continue building on the momentum of the success that’s been recognized by all,” he added. On human rights issue, he said the Central African Republic has made immense progress with the support of its partners, but more work remains to be done. He stressed the need to renew MINUSCA’s mandate. “Unfortunately, with just three weeks to go until mandate expiration, the Central African Republic has not yet received a copy of the review report from the Secretariat,” he said, adding that it is “high time” for the United Nations to share it.