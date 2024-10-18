Security Council Renews Sanctions Regime on Haiti for One Year, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2752 (2024)

The Security Council today authorized the renewal for one year the sanctions regime on Haiti, continuing a travel ban and asset freeze, and expanding the scope of an arms embargo as well as the designation criteria for those measures initially established in October 2022 and later renewed in October 2023 to quell rampant gang violence and restore security in the crisis-torn nation. (For background, see Press Releases SC/15073 and SC/15455.)

The Council, acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, unanimously adopted resolution 2752 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2752), and in so doing decided that, with respect to those designated for sanctions, actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti as set forth in Council resolution 2653 (2022) include “engaging in activities that destabilize Haiti through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources”.

By the text, the Council also decided that the scope of the arms embargo, which had been amended in Council resolution 2699 (2023), shall include “arms and related material of all types”, as well as “technical assistance, training, financial or other assistance, related to military activities”, as initially stipulated in Council resolution 2653 (2022). As well, it encouraged greater coordination among the Security Council Committee established pursuant to Council resolution 2653 (2022) and its Panel of Experts, United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other regional frameworks, on the implementation of the sanctions, including arms embargo provisions.

Further, the Council decided to extend for a period of 13 months the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which, also by the text, was requested by the 15‑member organ to report on the implementation of the resolution in its regular reporting to the Council. It also encouraged all Member States to regularly inform the Panel of Experts and the Committee of the concrete actions they have taken to implement effectively the provisions of the present resolution.

Co-Penholders Express Mutual Gratitude for Close Cooperation

After the vote, the representative of Ecuador stressed that the text’s unanimous adoption is key to addressing the multidimensional crisis in Haiti, which requires a comprehensive response. “This is the third resolution which we have adopted on Haiti in approximately three months,” she pointed out, recalling the renewal of BINUH’s mandate in July and the extension of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission in September. The present text is one of the Council’s many available tools to promote a political solution in Haiti and a peaceful, prosperous future for its people and the region, she added. She thanked the United States, her fellow co-penholder, for its close and positive cooperation and noted that all delegations’ constructive participation in the negotiations made the renewal and further strengthening of the sanctions regime possible.

Similarly, the United States’ representative thanked Ecuador for its leadership on the text, and all Council members for their support of the sanctions regime. “The unanimous adoption of this resolution [...] demonstrates our commitment to leveraging available UN tools toward supporting the people of Haiti.” The Council’s recent designation of Luckson Elan and Prophane Victor shows its determination to hold accountable perpetrators and enablers of gang violence, she added. The sanctions regime is a key component of broader international efforts to promote peace and stability in Haiti and in the region, but more work needs to be done to strengthen the impact of those sanction measures, she pointed out, urging all Member States to diligently implement all provisions of the resolution.

Other Council Members Hail Targeted, Expanded Provisions

China’s delegate pointed out that, although over the past year, the sanctions committee has implemented relevant resolutions and actively promoted the arms embargo, the security situation in Haiti has not improved, with gang violence remaining rampant or even spreading. This indicates the absence of an effective arms embargo, he said, adding that the just-adopted resolution, with its targeted, strengthened and detailed provisions, is an effective response to calls for stronger measures from Haiti, regional countries, and most Council members. While the Council’s adoption of three resolutions related to Haiti in the past year demonstrates the international community’s determination to help the country overcome the crisis it faces, external support can only address the symptoms, not the cause, he said, underscoring the need to initiate a political process to establish a legitimate, effective Government in Haiti.

The representative of Guyana, speaking also for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Mozambique, commended the next text’s strengthened provisions. Broadening the scope of the arms embargo to cover all types of weapons and including activities that destabilize the country such as the illicit exploitation and trade in natural resources signalled the Council’s readiness to respond to the evolving situation on the ground and the needs of the Haitian people.

She underscored the need for greater coordination between the sanctions committee, Panel of Experts and UNODC, Haitian authorities and regional countries, to implement the strengthened measures. As well, she welcomed progress made in implementing the transitional governance arrangements and called for more robust support to the country to enable it to better tackle the humanitarian and security challenges it faced.

Representative of Haiti Urges Effective Implementation of Resolution

The representative of Haiti welcomed the text’s unanimous adoption and thanked all Council members, particularly the United States and Ecuador, for having actively worked toward that outcome. “By passing this decision, the Security Council reaffirms its determination to go after everything that deteriorates the security situation in my country, which [...] represent a serious threat to peace and security in the region,” he emphasized. Haiti is particularly encouraged by the new provisions in the resolution to make the sanctions regime more effective, he said, citing the broadened scope of the arms embargo to prevent the illicit flow of weapons into and feed the gang violence in Haiti, as well as the expanded scope of activities which destabilize his country.

He invited Member States to be more proactive in combating the illicit trafficking of weapons, underscoring the provision in the resolution, which calls for greater coordination among the Committee, the Panel of Experts and other stakeholders. “We just need to move on to […] the effective implementation of this important text,” he said, voicing hope that its main objectives are achieved by the next assessment scheduled next year.

