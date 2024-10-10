Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 19 September 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of resolution 2707 (2023). The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts, followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The final report contains 10 recommendations addressed to the Security Council and one recommendation addressed to the Committee. The Committee further discussed the recommendation addressed to it and is currently considering follow-up action.