Briefers Tells Security Council, Despite Political Progress, Ceasefire, ‘Daunting’ Challenges Remain, Sexual Violence Continues in Democratic Republic of Congo

Spotlighting a marked reduction in fighting between Rwandan and Congolese forces following a recent ceasefire agreement, the Head of the Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo called for Member States’ continued engagement in peacebuilding efforts, amid the Mission’s phased withdrawal and a still tenuous security situation.

“We need to collectively remain engaged in assisting the country on its path to peace and stability,” emphasized Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Noting the country’s incremental political progress, she cited the establishment of new national institutions since the December 2023 elections and the opening of the Parliament’s autumn session.

At the regional level, she reported that the Luanda Process negotiations continue, along with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Force’s training to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nonetheless, “daunting challenges remain”, she emphasized. Donors have contributed over $1 billion in humanitarian assistance, but with needs increasing faster, the anticipated funding levels will fall short of the nearly $2.6 billion needed to assist the 8.7 million most vulnerable people in 2024.

Detailing the competition over exploitation and trade of natural resources in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, she cited the intensified violence in Ituri, as well as the consolidation of the M23 administrative control over parts of North Kivu. Other challenges include eliminating the threat in North Kivu and Ituri posed by the Allied Democratic Forces, which in the past three months have intensified attacks against civilians, “exploiting the vacuum created by the Congolese armed forces redeployment to fight the M23,” she noted.

Pointing to other challenges, including 2.4 million new people displaced since the beginning of 2024, the outbreak of mpox and sexual- and gender-based violence, she urged national, regional and international mobilization to support the Congolese people, while affirming MONUSCO’s continued engagement. “MONUSCO is leaving […] but until our very last day, we will continue to protect civilians, support meaningful peace initiatives, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and assist the Congolese State in its stabilization efforts,” she declared.

Also briefing the Council was Thérèse Nzale-Kove, Program Officer, Center for Congolese Women, who reported on the current humanitarian crisis’ impact on women, girls and children. Their effective participation in the various peacekeeping, peacebuilding and peace negotiation processes remains very low, she pointed out, stressing that women in civil society must be able to participate fully and meaningfully in all aspects of current peace processes, including the Nairobi and the Luanda processes as well as other regional spaces.

With more than 90,000 cases of sexual violence documented last year alone, including almost 300 women and girls gang raped in the Makala prison in Kinshasa, it is clear that women and girls are not being protected, she noted. The Council, among other steps, must take binding measures on all parties to counter the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure that MONUSCO and the Government consult regularly and meaningfully with women civil society organizations at all stages of the transition.

Michael Imran Kanu (Sierra Leone), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then provided an update on the Committee’s work, reporting that, among other things, the Committee, during the remainder of 2023, held three informal consultations, including by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs; and the Coordinator of the Group of Experts.

Further, he reported that, to date in 2024, the Committee held several meetings, including with the Coordinator of the Group of Experts, and received briefings on natural resources by the Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, a representative of the Centre for Responsible Business Conduct of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In the ensuing discussion, Council members welcomed the July 30 ceasefire reached between the Government of the Democratic people’s Republic of the Congo and Rwanda under the mediation of President João Lourenço of Angola, as many also expressed support for Luanda and Nairobi processes in resolving the conflict.

“We must all stand ready to support Angola’s efforts,” France’s representative stressed, noting his country’s support of €22 million in humanitarian aid and his country’s President Emmanuel Macron’s regular discussions with President Thisekedo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and President Kagame of Rwanda

Noting that peace is not only the absence of war, but about “breaking the cycle of violence and fighting impunity”, Switzerland’s representative emphasized: “The Congolese people want peace.” Ecuador’s representative expressed concern that violations of humanitarian law have not been curbed.

Joining other countries in voicing concern that women and girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo face the highest rates of sexual violence globally, the Republic of Korea’s representative said that his country will contribute $5 million to that country to support survivors of gender-based violence.

Many speakers, including China’s representative, also sounded alarm over the resurgence of the mpox virus and its alarming increase among children, with Sierra Leone’s representative — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique — reporting that, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, only 200,000 vaccines are available, while 10 million doses are required to halt the spread.

To that, the representative of the United Kingdom announced that his Government is finalizing a further package of support for the mpox response. Observing that the Council approaches MONUSCO’s annual mandate renewal, he encouraged the Mission to learn lessons from its withdrawal from South Kivu. “The protection of civilians must remain a priority,” he stressed.

While many States welcomed the completion of phase one of MONUSCO’s disengagement plan, the United States representative observed that the Mission’s departure from South Kivu has left critical gaps that cannot go unfilled. The Council should not authorize a further draw-down of MONUSCO without a clear plan to mitigate against these gaps, she said.

Offering another perspective, Malta’s representative observed that the crisis remains inextricably linked to the country’s rich national resources. “If revenues are equitably shared with the local population,” he said, “we could unlock the region from the spiral of poverty and desperation.”

The representative of the Russian Federation noted that the infiltration of the 23 March Movement/M23 in South Kivu attests to the tenuousness of the situation. She called for enhanced support to be lent to the SADC Mission in the country, underlining the need to prevent a security vacuum.

While stressing that the Luanda process is “essential” to restoring peace in his country and the region, the representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo called for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from his country’s territory. He also called for targeted sanctions on Rwanda, the main agent of destabilization in the Great Lakes, and asked the Council to set out a sanctions regime applicable to Rwanda and its leaders and any persons involved.

He also stated that MONUSCO will be disengaged wherever it is no longer needed and that its transition activities must now be consolidated. His Government will pursue disarmament and demobilization to reintegrate combatants by offering them viable economic prospects. The demobilization, disarmament, community recovery and stabilization programme is “a crucial lever for peace”, and it needs MONUSCO’s support, he emphasized.

Despite this, Angola’s delegate pointed out that there are signs of hope in the “substantial steps” made in the Luanda process’ revitalization and on the disengagement of MONUSCO, noting that he was encouraged by the involvement of the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to find a political solution for the east, including the countries’ signing a ceasefire agreement in July. The next ministerial meeting in October aims to reach an understanding for a Summit of Heads of State that “could seal a definitive peace” and normalize diplomatic relations between the two countries.

To that, the representative of Rwanda said current strategies need to be readdressed to get to the conflict’s root causes. “The serious threat posed by the integration, arming, training and financing by the Congolese armed forces of the FDLR” [Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda] cannot be overlooked, and reports downplaying their collaboration are “a danger not only to regional peace but directly to Rwanda”. MONUSCO failing to address this issue puts in question “its commitment to ensuring genuine peace in the region”, he underscored.

Commending Angola’s mediation efforts, he said the future lies in diplomatic, not military, solutions. The Democratic Republic of Congo must demonstrate its commitment to peace by genuinely committing to the Nairobi and Luanda processes, stop its support to the FDLR, put an end to hate speech and violence against Congolese Tutsi communities and organize the safe return of Congolese refugees as a building block for peace.

Refuting that stance, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s delegate underlined that his country is not the only party with an obligation to address the situation, as Rwanda has invaded his country and has more than 4,500 troops who have committed grave human rights violations in the country. “The problem is not with the FDLR nor with hate speech; the problem has to do with the plunder of the resources of the DRC,” he said.