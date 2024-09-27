Security Council 2653 Sanctions Committee Adds 2 Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 27 September 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) approved the addition of the entry specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

HTi.006 Name: 1: PROPHANE 2: VICTOR 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former member of the Haitian Parliament, involved in weapons trafficking and using violence to secure political gain. DOB: na POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Haiti Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Sep. 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

HTi.007 Name: 1: LUCKSON 2: ELAN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Leader of Gran Grif gang. DOB: 6 Jan.1988 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Haiti Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Sep. 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

