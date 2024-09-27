Secretary-General, Condemning Increasing Violation of International Humanitarian Law, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Security Council Briefing

(Note: The full Press Release will be issued at a later time.)

"The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General… In the face of this destruction, international humanitarian law is in tatters. And let’s be clear. Violations by one side cannot be used to justify violations by the other."

- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

The Security Council will hear a briefing from the Secretary-General today on the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as statements from representatives of the State of Palestine and Israel. Council Members, including several Ministers, will also speak, along with eight countries under Rule 37 and the European Union under Rule 39.

