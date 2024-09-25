Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Lebanon, after Conflict Intensifies between Israel, Hizbullah

(Note: The full press release will be published at a later time.)

The emergency meeting on Lebanon was called by France. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to brief. This will be the second Security Council meeting on the deteriorating situation in Lebanon in less than a week. For past coverage, please see Press Release SC/15828.

“Escalation won’t solve anything, because war doesn’t solve anything. What is happening in Southern Lebanon cannot be separated from what is happening in Gaza. One thing influenced the other. At the same time, we have to do everything to avoid Southern Lebanon becoming a new Gaza and it’s becoming a new Gaza.”

- Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

“Israel’s actions today are a deliberate and idiotic summoning of a firestorm. A firestorm that will spare no one.”

- Ahmed Aboulgheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States

“Urgent diplomacy, de-escalation, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the implementation of relevant UN resolutions, including resolution 1701 (2006), are the only viable paths forward”.

- The representative of the Republic of Korea

"The protection of civilians cannot be treated as an afterthought to one nation’s supposed security objectives."

- The Representative of Guyana

“The violence against the civilian population on both sides of the Blue Line may well cause more displacement and become a new humanitarian crisis in the region."-

- The Representative of Ecuador

“Escalation won’t solve anything, because war doesn’t solve anything. What is happening in Southern Lebanon cannot be separated from what is happening in Gaza. One thing influenced the other. At the same time, we have to do everything to avoid Southern Lebanon from becoming a new Gaza and it’s becoming a new Gaza.”

- Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

“Israel’s actions today are a deliberate and idiotic summoning of a firestorm. A firestorm that will spare no one.”

- Ahmed Aboulgheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States

“Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon,” and Hizbullah and Israel must pull back from the brink of a potentially catastrophic regional war. There was now massive civilian displacement from southern and eastern Lebanon towards Beirut. Meanwhile, the people of Israel have endured repeated attacks from Hizbullah with more than 8,300 rockets, drones and increasingly high caliber missile attacks on military targets and residential areas.

- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

“We say it very clearly and honestly: What we have been witnessing over the past year in Gaza and what we are witnessing now in Lebanon is likely to expand to other areas in the region if the international community does not shoulder its responsibility to put an end to the machine of death and destruction.”

-Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of Egypt

“The way to halt the eminent, looming war in the Middle is possible only if there is an end to bloodletting in Gaza."

- Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

“They are spreading terror and fear among Lebanese citizens […] We cannot bear to lose another generation because of the war.”

- Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon

Since 8 October, Hizbullah, in a show of solidarity with Hamas, has launched almost 9,000 rockets and hundreds of anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians, making 70,000 civilians “refugees within their own country”. Council resolution 1701 (2006) — meaning the Lebanese army will be on the border with Israel, not Hizbullah — must be fully implemented and Hizbullah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps should be designated as terrorist entities.

- The representative of Israel

"The ongoing aggression against Lebanon is fueled by the failure of the international community, and in particular by the UN Security Council, to hold Israel accountable for war crimes and genocide in Gaza."

- Abbas Araghchi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran

...