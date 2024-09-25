Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 1533 (2004) concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Meets with Group of Experts

On 17 September 2024, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo presented its workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2738 (2024) to members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Members of the Committee welcomed the appointment of the Group of Experts on 16 August 2024 (S/2024/620) and the Coordinator’s briefing on the workplan, and looked forward to receiving the Group’s midterm and final reports, as well as its monthly updates in pursuance of resolution 2738 (2024).