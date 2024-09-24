Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) Concerning Haiti Discusses Panel of Experts’ Final Report

On 11 September 2024, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations to discuss the final report of the Panel of Experts on Haiti, submitted in pursuance of paragraph 20 of resolution 2700 (2023).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report and an update on recent events.

The Coordinator noted that since the appointment of the Panel in November 2023, the political and security situation in Haiti has evolved significantly, with increasing gang violence, particularly since February 2024 when gangs from the two main rival coalitions coalesced under the Viv Ansanm alliance and launched a series of coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince. The Coordinator further noted that despite a slight improvement in the security situation since the formation of the new Government, the country continued to be afflicted by alarming levels of violence.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Coordinator and expressed support and appreciation for the work of the Panel. Committee members also reiterated their commitment with the full and effective implementation of the sanctions regime and looked forward to receiving updated information from the Panel of Experts.