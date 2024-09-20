Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attacks in Mali

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Samuel Žbogar (Slovenia):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks resulting in loss of life in Bamako, Mali, on 17 September 2024. The attack was claimed by an Al Qaida-linked militant group known as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the transitional Government and the people of Mali, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region and more broadly in West Africa.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.