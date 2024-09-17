Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 17 September 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

KPi.076 Name: 1: RI 2: PYONG CHUL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Vice Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission b) Former Secretary of the Worker’s Party and Member of the Political Bureau b c ) Former Alternate Member of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party of Korea and First Vice Director of the Munitions Industry Department DOB: 1948 POB: Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ri Pyo’ng-ch’o’l b) Ri Pyong Chol Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 (amended on 29 Jun. 2023 and 17 September 2024 ) Other information: Gender: male

