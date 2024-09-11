All Parties to Sudan Conflict Used Heavy Weaponry in El Fasher, Committee Chair Tells Security Council, Noting Civilian Casualties and Mass Displacement

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Darfur and destabilized the region, the Security Council heard today from the head of the subsidiary body concerning that country, who also noted conflicting parties’ use of heavy weaponry in the capital city of North Darfur.

The representative of the Republic of Korea, Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan, briefed the Council on the Committee’s work from 14 June to date. On 19 August, the Committee heard a presentation by the Sudan Panel of Experts on its interim report, which provided an overview of the deteriorating situation in El Fasher. There, all parties to conflict have used “heavy weaponry”, resulting in civilian casualties, mass displacement and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure. The Panel stated that, in addition to worsening the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, the conflict has destabilized the region.

The representative of Mozambique, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, then underlined the need for accountability for crimes against civilians and violations of the arms embargo by both internal and external actors in Sudan. It is unfortunate that external actors continue to fuel the conflict and cause unimaginable suffering for that country’s people, he said, urging consideration of how to address these negative interferences in accordance with the Council’s arms embargo.

Citing the adoption of resolution 2750 (2024) — which occurred in the meeting directly preceding this one — as proof of the Council’s ability to find common ground, he called on the organ to holistically support peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts in Sudan. And, when condemning violations of international law, it is also important to recognize positive steps taken to ease the suffering of civilians — such as Sudan’s decision to reopen the Adre border crossing and the Dabbah Road. It is time that Sudan regains its status as a vibrant and prosperous African nation, he underscored.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates then took the floor to respond to a statement made in the previous meeting by the Sudanese representative — “whose legitimacy to represent the people of Sudan is questionable”. That speaker’s claims are “a cynical attempt to deflect attention from the failings of the Sudanese Armed Forces,” he stressed.

Calling on the Sudanese Armed Forces to summon the political courage to negotiate with their enemy, he urged the warring parties to demonstrate strength for the sake of the Sudanese people — not by waging war, but by ending it. Attempts to drive a wedge between “our two nations” will not succeed, he added, emphasizing that his country “will remain a strong partner to the Sudanese people, with whom we share a historic bond”.