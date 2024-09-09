United Nations Peacekeeping ‘Remains a Cornerstone of Multilateralism in Action’, Stresses Under-Secretary-General, at Security Council Open Debate

The Security Council in an open debate today examined United Nations peacekeeping activities and explored ways to improve them, including bolstering the relationship with host countries, cooperating with regional organizations and establishing clearly defined mandates.

“Now in its seventy-seventh year, United Nations peacekeeping remains a cornerstone of multilateralism in action,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, in his annual briefing on the topic, underscoring the need to adjust those missions to unique contexts.

Today’s complex challenges can only be addressed through networked multilateralism and strong partnerships — locally, regionally and globally, he said, citing the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) as a success of striking local peace agreements among herders and farmers by working alongside UN and non-UN partners on the ground.

Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group,pointed out that in the Central African Republic too, analysts report that the population is skeptical of the UN’s ability to stop violence. The United Nations needs to do more to understand how communities perceive the Organization and, in turn, how the UN can work to meet these communities’ expectations, she said.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Peace Institute, highlighted the need for political support for today’s UN peacekeeping. Recalling his time as a UN peacekeeper in the former Yugoslavia, he said that 30 years ago in Croatia, the UN had 15 battalions drawn from 11 different countries representing almost all corners of the world. “What a time it was then — to have American and Russian formed units working in the same overall theatre, under a French-led UN military command, and all answering to a Japanese SRSG (Special Representative of the Secretary-General), Yasushi Akashi,” he said.

In the discussion that followed, delegates called for realistic and achievable mandates with clear strategic objectives. They broadly agreed that missions must garner broad political support and have adequate, predictable funding. However, contention emerged when they discussed add-on mandates in certain contexts.

“Expecting peace operations to be a ‘Superman’ to stem the tide and save the day is unrealistic,” China’s delegate said, warning against “expanding missions mandates at every renewal as this will only lead to inflated mandates”. Along the same line, the representative of the Russian Federation urged a cut to the secondary non-mandate tasks of peacekeepers, particularly those that relate to human rights, gender or climate as they detract from implementing the main duties and require significant financing. Further, he stressed the need to always consider the opinion and needs of the host countries.

Guyana’s delegate, however, stressed: “We must factor in the impacts of climate change, since this can act as a risk multiplier.” The speaker for the United States warned that “many host Governments, with the support of some Security Council members, have politicized mandates — cherry-picking certain tasks, undermining others that have enjoyed longstanding support, including those related to human rights”. He added that multidimensional peacekeeping has proven effective at achieving difficult objectives, protecting civilians, supporting peace agreements, bolstering the capacities of responsible host Governments and preventing the recurrence of conflict.

Sierra Leone’s delegate noted that the rise of multidimensional peace operations in recent years reflects the shift from traditional peacekeeping that supports inter-State peace agreements to those that address intra-State conflicts, State fragility, scenarios involving the asymmetric use of force and non-State violent extremist threats, adding that “having a blue helmet force in place not only works at stopping conflicts, but works better than anything else experts know”.

Dozens of non-Council members also participated in today’s open debate, among them the representative of Ethiopia, who pointed to the complementarity between peace and development. In many instances, host countries are under sanctions with limited access to international cooperation, he said, stressing that missions will be more effective if their host countries and communities can access adequate development finance.

Several troop-contributing countries also injected their perspectives, with the representative of Pakistan saying that it has deployed 230,000 peacekeepers in 46 missions and has lost 181 peacekeepers in the service of international peace and security. In today’s day and age, United Nations peacekeeping missions find themselves facing new and growing challenges, he said, calling for full support from the international community, especially the United Nations and the Security Council, to those regional organizations — like the African Union — who are prepared to take more robust operations where necessary to enforce peace.

For its part, the European Union currently deploys 21 civilian and military missions and operations, three of which implement Council mandates, the bloc’s observer said, stressing that “the EU-UN strategic partnership on peace operations and crisis management is a key strand of our cooperation.”

Briefings

JEAN-PIERRE LACROIX, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations , said that “in its seventy-seventh year, United Nations peacekeeping remains a cornerstone of multilateralism in action”. The UN’s peacekeeping operations can only ever be as strong as the collective support of Member States. As geopolitical tensions have mounted, including in the Security Council, and amid shifting global and regional dynamics, peacekeeping operations are increasingly unable to rely on Member States to act in a strong, unified manner to support peacekeeping or the political processes they are mandated to support. In parallel, peacekeeping missions are increasingly confronting drivers of conflict with no borders, such as transnational organized crime, the illegal exploitation of natural resources and climate change’s impact. Non-State actors engaged in these illicit activities are also weaponizing cheap technologies such as improvised explosive devices and drones and are propagating disinformation and hate speech. In such circumstances, at least one of the parties to the conflict often lacks any political ambition beyond fuelling disorder, making them reluctant parties to peace. “Despite all these challenges, today over 70,000 peacekeepers bravely continue their vital work,” he said.

He then laid out several key prerequisites for effective peacekeeping. Stressing the need to unify political support and foster trust, he said the ultimate objective of all peacekeeping operations is political. All UN peacekeeping operations are designed to support peace agreements between parties to a conflict. The United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) is engaging key stakeholders at both national and local levels to advance inclusive, consensual political solutions. At the very least, peacekeeping aims to build confidence and create conditions for a durable political process to take hold. While little progress has been achieved in the political process since 2017, the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) continues its efforts to maintain calm, playing a preventive role and promoting an environment conducive to negotiations and an eventual settlement. Yet, there is only so much that peacekeeping can do on its own. “For peacekeepers to be effective, the Council, and the wider membership, must muster strong, consistent and unified support for peacekeeping missions.” Further, all Member States should exert their diplomatic influence to back the political processes that peacekeeping operations are deployed to support, he said, citing all successful examples of peacekeeping operations, such as in Timor-Leste, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

He went on to stress that the optimal performance of peacekeeping operations depends on mandates that provide clear strategic direction. Mandates must also have the resources to match the Council’s ambitions. Adopting long, detailed mandates without the requisite resources raises unrealistic expectations, which has the potential to fuel frustration amongst host States and their populations and provides fertile ground for mis- and disinformation. Today’s complex challenges can only be addressed through networked multilateralism and strong partnerships — locally, regionally and globally. The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is successfully striking local peace agreements among herders and farmers by working alongside UN and non-UN partners on the ground. Community engagement and the better use of technology are among the ways to update Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+). The safety, security and well-being of peacekeepers remain an overriding concern, he said. Over the past few years, the number of peacekeeper fatalities due to malicious acts has decreased from 33 in 2022 — of which 15 were from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) — to seven in 2023 to four thus far in 2024. However, the total number of hostile acts has increased across missions, including the emerging threat of unmanned aerial vehicles.

He pointed out that even with all the political commitment and necessary investments, peacekeeping still has its limits. Blue helmets can act robustly to protect civilians, but they do not fight wars. Where there is no ceasefire or political agreement whatsoever, enforcement action carried out by partners may be required. “We are at a pivotal moment,” he said, noting that in two weeks, the Summit of the Future will present world leaders with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bolster and restore trust in the multilateral system, when the verdict remains out on whether Member States remain committed to multilateral solutions. Every day, UN peacekeepers are bravely saving countless lives for a relatively small investment. But their missions need the attention, political backing and resources they deserve. “There are few better tools for securing peace in a fragile age,” he concluded.

COMFORT ERO, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group , speaking via video link, said that the United Nations has developed a unique set of mechanisms to manage force generation, deployment and sustainment since the end of the cold war, but problems persist. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations has seen public discontent with UN peacekeepers’ failure to halt violence against civilians and seen that explode into angry, and even deadly, anti-UN protests. In the Central African Republic too, analysts report that the population is skeptical of the UN’s ability to stop violence.

The UN still needs to do more to understand how communities perceive the UN and, in turn, how the UN can work to meet these communities’ expectations, she said. “When this Council mandates UN forces to protect civilians, it must ensure that they have the means and political backing to fulfil that goal. “If you do not do so, you undermine the UN’s credibility and chances of success,” she said. The Council should not set up representatives of the UN for failure. UN peacekeeping operations, which have taken on many forms and responsibilities since 1946, are among the most adaptive parts of the UN’s peace and security toolbox. It is incumbent on the Security Council to give UN peacekeeping operations the political support they need — to end wars and protect the vulnerable, she added.

ZEID RA’AD AL HUSSEIN, President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Peace Institute , recalling his time as a UN peacekeeper in the former Yugoslavia, said that 30 years ago in Croatia, the UN had 15 battalions drawn from 11 different countries representing almost all corners of the world. “What a time it was then — to have American and Russian formed units working in the same overall theatre, under a French-led UN military command, and all answering to a Japanese SRSG, Yasushi Akashi,” he said. While acknowledging significant bravery, he expressed regret that, as in Rwanda in 1994, there were colossal errors of judgment and eye-watering cruelties that the UN either could not or did not stop. “But we were there, together,” he said. Contrasting that with today, he pointed to the decline in States’ willingness to host missions they consider past their “sell-by” date and the reluctance of others to provide a critical mass of political support to end interminable conflicts. Also expressing concern over the Organization’s flagging belief in its own ability to be a peace organization, he said that it now stands as a stump of what it once was.

“How did it become like this, so lopsided and now so difficult to navigate?” he asked. Focusing on one of the many causes, he recalled that, when Colin Powell was serving as the United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the early 1990s, he stated that his country should never place its military personnel in harm’s way with no direct national interest. And, while the Irish, Fijians, Nepalese and many others sent peacekeepers into theatres without any possible motive other than service since the beginning of the UN, the “Powell Doctrine” became contagious almost overnight as it spread through capitals and parliaments. This contributed, in part, to Jordan’s decision, along with India, to withdraw its battalions from the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL). At that time, he told the Council that, “while we wanted to serve the UN, we were not comfortable being viewed as a sort of underclass” in a UN “divided between masters and servants, bankers and soldiers — where we would be the only ones relied on to do the riskiest jobs”.

Reiterating that the Council should worry less about the precise structure of future mandates and more on making sure the right people are chosen, he stressed that the organ must give peacekeepers the support they require. Also urging a return to the basics, he said that, when there is an emerging or actual threat, the Council should mandate the Secretary-General to go, in person, to the heart of the hotspot and weigh the situation before reporting to the body with a battery of suggestions. Following that report, the Council can begin to tailor a logical response, he said, adding that this will allow the wound to determine the type of surgery required as best understood by “your most senior surgeon”. It is the Council — particularly its permanent members — who select the Secretary-General, he pointed out. The Council is therefore duty-bound to trust the Secretary-General’s judgment on matters relating to peace and security. “If you believe the Secretary-General is capable of it, then respect his abilities accordingly, mandate and send him, listen to him and then respond to the crisis accordingly,” he urged.

Statements by Security Council Members

The representative of Slovenia , Council president for September, spoke in his national capacity, noting that peacekeeping operations “reflect multilateralism at its finest”, voiced regret that that no new operations have been mandated in the past decade, while several have been scaled back or withdrawn — all this despite the world becoming less peaceful. Also, peacekeeping operations have suffered from “the crisis of confidence” due to the “mismatch” between their mandates and local expectations and “changing security environment”. “With the highest number of ongoing conflicts and civilian casualties […] we now, more than ever, need UN peacekeeping that is fit for purpose and with strong united political support of the Council,” he emphasized. Therefore, he called for peace operations with “defined strategic objectives” that align with host country expectations. “A more inclusive, people-centred UN peacekeeping calls for greater community engagement, promotion of empowerment of women and youth, inclusive political processes, accountability and transparency, and stronger partnerships with civil society,” he emphasized.

The representative of the United Kingdom highlighted the challenges of maintaining the relationship with host States, and the importance of setting clear expectations on such States’ responsibilities, to reduce the risk of accelerated mission withdrawals. “We need stronger partnership and collaboration, as well as political support and consent, from host nations and peacekeeping leadership to ensure the effective delivery of mandates and well-planned transitions,” he stressed. Missions must meet the unique needs of each context, he added, which could include boosting peacekeeping intelligence and situational awareness, embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence and tackling sexual exploitation and abuse. Further, women’s contributions are integral in all stages of peacekeeping missions, including drawdowns, transitions and withdrawals. London, for its part, will continue to foster an enabling environment for women peacekeepers through its support to the Elsie Initiative Fund and the Senior Women Talent Pipeline and through the British Peace Support Team.

The representative of Switzerland said that peacekeeping operations are threatened in fundamental ways, by existing tensions between States, declining consensus and reduced acceptance by host countries. Peacekeeping must be people centred. It is all about developing mission models that can be adapted to suit specific situations. The Council must therefore have a range of mission formats at its disposal, which it can engage and sequence as required. Strengthening cooperation with regional organizations is a promising avenue that should be pursued more vigorously. Strict compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law must be an essential condition of UN support, she added. The unity of the Council is important for the credibility of peacekeeping operations, their acceptance in the field and, ultimately, for the safety of peacekeepers.

The representative of Malta , condemning attacks against missions, cited the fifth progress report on Action for Peacekeeping Plus to note that 196 peacekeepers lost their lives to malicious acts between January 2017 and September 2024. Also noting restrictions to their freedom of movement and the rising presence of mercenaries, she highlighted the threat posed by small commercial unmanned aerial vehicles — particularly in Africa. It is essential that missions garner broad political support and have adequate, predictable funding, she stressed, pointing out that European Union member States contribute a quarter of the Organization’s peacekeeping budget. Further, missions must have credible and realistic mandates, based on clear political strategies, that ensure the protection of civilians and the promotion of human rights. She also stressed the importance of green, responsible missions and robust women, peace and security mandates.

The representative of Mozambique said that peacekeeping operations are “an indispensable tool” of the Council’s “duty to take effective collective measures” that aim to build peace. Reflecting on the success of a peace operation that Mozambique hosted in 1992-1994, he stressed several key factors: political will from conflicting parties, public desire for peace alongside regional and international support for the settlement process. On the UN side, success depends on “clear, realistic, well-designed” mandates, careful planning, respect for status-of-forces agreements, as well as sufficient resources, and respect for sovereignty. Stressing that peacekeeping must be tailored to each country’s specific needs, he emphasized that “one-size-fits-all” principle does not apply to peacekeeping operations. “We need to strengthen the link that binds peacemaking, peacekeeping and peacebuilding continuum,” he urged, warning that a peacekeeping operation detached from peacemaking and peacebuilding will have “a diminished likelihood of holding”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , observing that peacekeeping is the Council’s own creation, stressed that the organ must provide stronger and more-unified support for such operations. In Africa, some find themselves in situations where there is no peace to keep, he said, adding that MINUSMA faced an abrupt withdrawal in 2023 due to strained relations with the host country. “These challenges should not be attributed to the failure of PKOs [peacekeeping operations] as an instrument, but rather to the conditions that hinder them from achieving their mandate,” he said. Additionally, peacekeeping transitions in Africa must be better addressed, as they carry many risks such as security vacuums, escalation or relapse into conflict and threats to the safety of peacekeepers. He therefore emphasized the importance of managing the relationship with the host country and enhancing cooperation with regional and subregional organizations — lessons learned from MINUSMA.

The representative of Algeria stressed the need to design adaptable and achievable mandates that provide clear strategic directions for UN peacekeeping operations. Strategic directions must be based on the realities, priorities and conditions on the ground. It is also necessary to include, from the onset of the mission, clear elements that set out the transition processes and sequenced exit strategy, while preserving security gains. Any exit strategy must be based on realistic and implementable benchmarks. He went on to further emphasize the role of cooperation with the host country, in relevant settings, adding that it needs to be further strengthened. The mandate of the peacekeeping missions must include a human rights component to monitor the situation of human rights on the ground and to report violations. Without such a tool, the mission’s presence on the ground will lack legitimacy and credibility, he warned.

The representative of France said that the success of peacekeeping depends on the United Nations capacity to find political solutions that foster the restoration of peace. As such, everybody — from Council members to regional countries — must mobilize to find them. Political strategy must be at the heart of all efforts, he said, and peacekeeping operations must also adapt to new contexts. France, for its part, has committed to “a far-reaching vision for peacekeeping”, and he highlighted its voluntary contributions to that end. He further stressed that combating information manipulation and ensuring strategic communication is key, adding that it is vital to foster a digital transformation. Calling for a clear implementation framework for UN cooperation with the African Union, he added that member States of the European Union deploy 5,000 personnel across various operations.

The representative of China , noting that UN peacekeeping operations are at a “new crossroads” due to evolving security challenges, urged the Council to “timely calibrate the direction of peace operations”. He stressed that the three guiding principles of peacekeeping — “consent of the parties, impartiality and non-use of force except in self-defence” — should remain the foundation of any mission. Peacekeeping “is no panacea” and can only be effective if there is a “credible and forward-looking political process” in place, as it requires “a peace to keep”, he emphasized. “Expecting peace operations to be a ‘Superman’ to stem the tide and save the day is unrealistic,” he said. Calling for mandates that are both realistic and tailored to the specific situation of a country in conflict, he warned against “expanding mission mandates at every renewal as this will only lead to inflated mandates”. On performance, he highlighted the need for comprehensive improvements, which go beyond individual peacekeepers’ competence and called for more “financial discipline” for the peacekeeping operations.

The representative of the United States said that “many host Governments, with the support of some Security Council members, have politicized mandates — cherry-picking certain tasks, undermining others that have enjoyed longstanding support, including those related to human rights”. Stating that his country disagrees with those who have lost faith in UN peace operations, he said that multidimensional peacekeeping has proven effective at achieving difficult objectives, protecting civilians, supporting peace agreements, bolstering the capacities of responsible host Governments and preventing the recurrence of conflict. In some cases, a more-targeted mandate may be better for the context and more successful at securing broad Council support. In other cases, it may be better for the African Union or regional organizations to lead the response, he said, welcoming the adoption of resolution 2719 (2023). UN missions must be impartial, he added, as they do not exist as “service providers” to host Governments. Citing lessons learned from the tragedies in Rwanda and Srebrenica, he stressed that protecting civilians should be at the core of peacekeeping.

The representative of Japan said that mandates for peacekeeping operations must be realistic and achievable, with clear strategic objectives. For this purpose, the Council must ensure that peacekeeping mandates accommodate the needs and expectations of host Governments and their people, while also upholding the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The Council must also ensure that peace operations develop exit strategies and viable transition plans from the earliest stage possible, in close coordination with host countries and UN country teams. Further, he underscored the role of regional organizations, such as the African Union, in boosting missions’ effectiveness. Thus, it is important to enhance the capabilities of their personnel, he said.

The representative of Sierra Leone noted the shift from traditional peacekeeping mandates that support inter-State peace agreements to those that address intra-State conflicts, State fragility, scenarios involving the asymmetric use of force and non-State violent extremist threats. The rise of multidimensional peace operations in recent years reflects this, he said, adding that “having a blue helmet force in place not only works at stopping conflicts, but works better than anything else experts know”. Peacekeeping missions must be deployed as strategic political tools that are established following a thorough assessment of the conflict situation, and he stressed that the Council’s political will is paramount in legitimizing such missions. Noting that partnerships with regional arrangements remain critical, he applauded resolution 2719 (2023) on financing African Union-led peace operations. Meanwhile, partnerships with host countries must cover joint planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. Successful peacekeeping operations, he added, must include efforts to strengthen Governments’ capacity to protect.

The representative of Guyana said that challenges faced by peacekeepers — from rising threats of terrorism to open threats by armed groups — “demand our urgent attention”. She called for a “holistic approach to peacekeeping” and praised the adoption of resolution 2719 (2023) alongside the Council’s endorsement of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. In this context, she stressed that while regional and subregional organizations play a crucial role in the region, “this by no means absolves the Security Council of its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security”. Looking ahead to the future of peacekeeping, she urged to strengthen the capacities of peace operations, uphold the principles of transparency and accountability as well as ensure the highest standards of conduct and respect for human rights. “We must factor in the impacts of climate change, since this can act as a risk multiplier,” she underscored, and urged for the full and equal participation of women at all levels of command.

The representative of Ecuador said that adequate and sustainable financing is fundamental to UN peace missions and additional efforts. Citing resolution 2719 (2023), which established a framework for predictable and sustainable financing of the African Union-led peace support operations, he said that bolstering operations by regional and subregional organizations is crucial to guarantee a coordinated response, including the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. Peace missions should begin transition planning with host countries, UN country teams and other relevant national actors at the early stages of its operations. Early planning will facilitate orderly and sustainable transitions, ensuring that local capacity can be developed and responsibilities can be transferred. Strategic communications play an important role in highlighting successes, managing expectations and countering disinformation and hate speech. Effective communication is also needed to ensure coordination among all stakeholders, he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that peacekeeping operations must be based on unwavering respect for the sovereignty of the host country, and on strict compliance with the Charter of the United Nations and the fundamental basic principles of peacekeeping, such as consent of parties, impartiality and the non-use of force, apart from in self-defence and to protect the mandate. It is important to cut the secondary non-mandate tasks of peacekeepers, particularly those that relate to human rights, gender or climate as they detract from implementing the main duties and require significant financing. Further, he stressed the need to always consider the opinion and needs of the host countries. National authorities must shoulder the main responsibility for the protection of civilians, for eradicating the root causes of the crisis and for post-conflict recovery. Criticisms of the United Nations are sometimes legitimate as they show disappointment within the host countries and their population. They should not be ignored. Rather, UN peacekeeping missions should actively work with ordinary people through radio, TV and social media, and carry out local, quick impact projects.

Statements by Observers and Select Member States

The representative of Egypt , noting that his was one of the first countries to support peacekeeping and remains a main troop-contributor, said the reform of peacekeeping architecture must centre on political solutions and clear mandates. Calling for financing for the implementation of Council resolution 2719 (2023), he said that it is essential to bolster the Council’s cooperation with regional and subregional organizations, as well as with the Peacebuilding Commission. The United Nations must continue to support national ownership and leadership during transition phases. “This is the primary lesson we must learn” from recent transitions, he said, adding that the consent of the host country is not always guaranteed; it is essential to work for this consent. Stressing the importance of training and improving the technological capacities of peacekeeping operations, he highlighted the contributions of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that partnerships are an indispensable pillar of the bloc’s efforts to promote global peace and security. “The EU-UN strategic partnership on peace operations and crisis management is a key strand of our cooperation,” he said, spotlighting plans to reinforce this by agreeing on a new set of priorities for 2025 to 2027 that consider the increasing complexity of the international security landscape. The European Union currently deploys 21 civilian and military missions and operations, three of which implement Council mandates, he noted. To make peacekeeping fit for the future, he urged providing political support and adequate resources for peacekeeping as well as adapting operations to new challenges, including through strengthening the role of regional organizations. Further, it is important to promote the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda and the youth, peace and security agenda, in addition to intensifying efforts on climate and security and on conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

The representative of Ethiopia , highlighting his country’s extensive involvement with both UN peacekeeping missions and African Union peace-support operations, said that the current state of the former requires comprehensive reflection. Out of the 11 existing UN peacekeeping missions, five are in Africa. “Peacekeeping missions should be a measure of last resort, not tools for reasons of expediency,” he said, stressing that peace processes and associated UN initiatives must be nationally owned. Pointing to the complementarity between peace and development, he said that, in many instances, host countries are under sanctions with limited access to international cooperation. Missions, he stressed, will be more effective if their host countries and communities can access adequate development finance. The lack of African representation in the Council is another challenge, and he urged the resolution of “this structural and historical problem” in establishing peacekeeping missions.

The representative of Pakistan said his country has a long and close involvement with United Nations peace operations. Pakistan is host to one of the first United Nations missions — the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire along the line of control in disputed Jammu and Kashmir. For its part, Pakistan has also deployed 230,000 peacekeepers in 46 missions and has lost 181 peacekeepers in the service of international peace and security, he added. In today’s day and age, United Nations peacekeeping missions find themselves facing new and growing challenges. The international community, especially the United Nations and the Security Council, must extend full support to those regional organizations — like the African Union — who are prepared to take more robust operations where necessary to enforce peace.

The representative of Morocco , noting that peacekeeping is experiencing a crisis of confidence, said: “We need to anticipate and prevent, but also act.” Highlighting the peace, security and development nexus, he added that it is essential to consider the different tools available to the United Nations, from special political missions to regional cooperation. Morocco has supported peacekeeping efforts for decades, he noted. For its part, the Council must show a united political front. Peacekeeping operations must not assume tasks that run counter to peace, he said, calling for targeted, implementable goals that are created in conjunction with host countries. Further, operations must be adequately resourced, and there must be complementarity between the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission. And, noting the increasing regionalization of conflict, he said this makes partnerships with regional and subregional organizations even more crucial.

The representative of Indonesia said that the “indisputable” legacy of UN peacekeeping is being “challenged”. “Peacekeeping is often subject to geopolitical power play,” he said. This leads to the decline in host countries’ trust in peacekeeping, drawdowns and potential conflict relapse. Asking what can be done to ensure UN peacekeeping remains effective, he proposed developing “realistic and achievable mandates” which hinge on an understanding of specific country needs and dialogue with host authorities. “Mandates should be forward looking,” he stressed, adding that “this will enable smooth transition to political solutions”. “Without a fundamental shift in our approach, lasting peace will remain elusive,” he warned and called for investment in capacity-building and technology, as well as predictable and sustainable financing in addition to the advancement of the role of women peacekeepers.

The representative of Italy said that the Peacebuilding Commission should have a central role in forging ties with local authorities and building a network of peacebuilders and peacekeepers to provide the Council with targeted, effective advice. He also stressed that peacekeepers should receive “top-level” training before deployment. “By stepping up and standardizing the performance of peacekeepers, we will strengthen the trust among the Security Council, the host countries and all relevant stakeholders”. UNIFIL has built a successful model based on respect for local culture, impartiality, credibility and closeness to the civilian population. Tailored training was key to this result. In short, “peace processes do not end as soon as the last soldier leaves the ground,” he said, underscoring the importance of considering peacebuilding and peacekeeping as complementary.

The representative of Spain said that peacekeeping missions need to “adapt to new realities” to ensure their effectiveness. For that reason, it is important to focus on the prevention of conflicts through “a holistic lens” that includes respect for human rights, “strengthening of women’s participation” in missions and “streamlining gender perspective into their design”. Detailing his country’s efforts in this regard, he spotlighted a joint course with the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands on gender in peacekeeping that has trained over 1,000 students to be gender advisers. Turning to resolution 2719 (2023), he called for “better cooperation between the UN and regional organizations”, underscoring the need for “predictable, adequate, sustainable, and inclusive financing” for the African Union-led missions. He further commended the unanimous adoption of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, a mission with a significant Spanish presence, as a “robust message of support” for peacekeeping operations.

The representative of Uruguay , noting that his country has deployed troops to several missions throughout the world, said that peacekeeping operations must tailor their work to new realities and emerging challenges. Stressing the importance of a gender-sensitive approach, he recalled that protection of civilians has become a key part of peacekeeping since the adoption of Council resolution 1270 (1999), which was the first time this mandate was issued. Today, local populations and the international community use civilian protection as a criterion to evaluate the success of peacekeeping. Turning to the important role of regional stakeholders and organizations such as the African Union, he said they have critical knowledge and can serve as key advisers to the Council; therefore, financing such partnerships are crucial. When peacekeeping mandates are designed, they should strike a balance between the Council’s prerogative and the goals of the national Government, he stressed.

The representative of India noted that in recent years peacekeepers have experienced a greater level of asymmetric threats. National ownership in peacekeeping and peacebuilding activities is critical for the success of field missions. There is also an urgent need to strengthen the capabilities of security forces of host countries through provision of training and logistical support. Moreover, the Council must be more representative of today’s realities — particularly in the permanent member category. Given that more than half of the Council’s work is focused on Africa, the continent deserves greater representation, he stressed. He also went on to underscore that India is the largest cumulative contributor to peacekeeping, having deployed more than a quarter million troops in more than 50 missions over the last seven decades.

The representative of South Africa said that the United Nations and its Member States must robustly advocate for UN peacekeeping as a relevant, viable tool for promoting peace and security. “We are saying this because of the spread of misinformation and disinformation that discredits the impact and efficacy of UN peacekeeping,” she added. Regrettably, while expectations are sometimes exaggerated, she said that the mandates for most multidimensional peacekeeping operations in Africa “lack strategic focus and are inadequately resourced”. And, in some instances, they are incongruent with the situation on the ground. “We reiterate that the Security Council must ensure that mandates of peacekeeping operations are realistic, achievable, focused and unambiguous,” she said. Underscoring regional organizations’ critical role in strengthening peacekeeping missions, she also noted that her country has “selflessly” deployed troops and police to UN and Southern African Development Community (SADC) peace-support operations.

The representative of Cyprus , noting that peacekeeping is proof that multilateralism works, also called for greater deployment of women in this context. As host to one of the longest-running peacekeeping operations, Cyprus is aware of the need to prevent the recurrence of fighting. Given Türkiye’s continuous occupation of Cyprus’ territory — and the occupying army’s violations — UNFICYP plays a crucial role in both maintaining the ceasefire on the island and promoting regional stability, she emphasized. However, noting that UNFICYP is mandated to uphold the UN Charter and implement relevant resolutions, she said that its success is being jeopardized by the creation of a fait accompli on the ground. Stressing the importance of transparent cooperation between the peacekeeping operation and the host country, she underscored that peace and security will be undermined if the Council does not stand by its resolutions.

The representative of Nepal said that UN peacekeeping is overstretched — “caught between high external expectations and internal limitations”. Citing the Secretary-General’s “New Agenda for Peace”, he stressed that making peacekeeping “fit for purpose” requires sustained political strategies and holistic approaches that address the root causes of conflict. In this context, he said that effective peacekeeping requires more than just “boots on the ground”; rather, it takes “a unified political commitment from all stakeholders — especially the Security Council”. Stressing that mission mandates should be “context-specific, sequenced, realistic and flexible,” he urged the early planning of exit strategies. “Stronger and sustained partnerships with neighbouring countries and regional organizations are vital to manoeuvre local dynamics,” he observed, adding that engagement with communities – particularly women and youth – will promote inclusive, people-centred peace processes. Ahead of the Summit of the Future, he urged including peacekeeping in a broader strategy that integrates diplomacy, development and human rights.

The representative of Rwanda said that, as one of the top troop contributors to UN peacekeeping, his country recognizes the crucial role these missions play in maintaining global peace. However, the Council’s recent inability to unite due to geopolitical tensions has often undermined peacekeeping efforts, preventing them from fully delivering on their mandates. Underlining the need to address the root causes of conflict, he emphasized that this would not only foster sustainable peace, but also reduce the need for prolonged and costly peacekeeping operations. Field missions must prioritize supporting the peace process to prevent conflict escalation and, moreover, peacekeeping efforts must be increasingly integrated with diplomatic and political strategies. This, he said, means focusing on political dialogue, governance reforms and engagement with local stakeholders to address underlying tensions and ensure long-term peace.

The representative of Timor-Leste , recalling his country’s emergence from conflict, said it is a testament to the power of peacekeeping and the critical role of the United Nations in fostering security around the world. Citing its first-hand experience with post-conflict recovery, he said the United Nations Integrated Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) played a pivotal role in facilitating nation-building and establishing democratic institutions. Emphasizing the need for adaptability, he called for a multifaceted approach that integrates political, military and humanitarian approaches. Also underscoring the important role of women in peace processes and community building, he stressed the need for policies that empower women and marginalized communities. Peacekeeping must leverage new tools, technology and innovation, he urged, adding that strong accountable and effective United Nations peacekeeping is essential to sustainable development.

The representative of Bangladesh said that peacekeeping operations require significant “revamping”, pointing to the gap between UN peacekeeping mandates and the results such missions can deliver in practice. For that, the primacy of politics in the prevention, mediation and resolution of conflicts needs to be upheld, he stressed. Moreover, exit strategies and transitions must be planned early, and in an integrated manner, to achieve successful mission drawdowns. Welcoming the adoption of resolution 2719 (2023) on the financing of African Union-led peace-support operations, he urged deeper cooperation between the UN and peacekeeping training networks and institutions through pledging, co-deployments and multinational rotations. “We need to make sincere efforts in setting a realistic mandate,” he said, emphasizing the importance of consulting all relevant stakeholders.