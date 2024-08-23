Security Council Committee Pursuant to Resolution 2745 (2024) Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Final Report of Panel of Experts 

On 9 August 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024) held a briefing to Member States during which the armed groups expert, on behalf of the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts, briefed participants on the Panel’s final report dated 5 June 2024 (document S/2024/444).

During the meeting, the members of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the final report and highlighted a number of recent developments since its publication.

The briefing was attended by Committee members, representatives of regional States, and interested Member States. During the meeting, which represented an opportunity for the broader UN membership to exchange views on the work of the Committee and the Panel of Experts, Member States provided their reactions to information contained in the Panel’s final report, as well as to some recent security developments in the Central African Republic. Some participants welcomed the recent adoption of resolution 2745 (2024) and highlighted the changes to the sanctions regime, as mandated by the resolution.