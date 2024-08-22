Warning ‘Open Wound That Is This Conflict Only Continues to Fester’, Delegate Tells Security Council Hostilities in Gaza Must Stop

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council met today to consider the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question and was briefed by Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, and Dr. Louisa Baxter, Operations Lead, Save the Children’s Emergency Health Unit, Gaza.

Noting that “it has been over 10 months since the dreadful terror attack against Israel on 7 October [2023], and in the wake of countless civilians killed in Gaza”, Malta’s delegate said “The open wound that is this conflict only continues to fester.” “These hostilities must stop […] It is critical in the face of manmade famine conditions and the threat of polio virus and other diseases […] We stress however, that the UN cannot work to save lives through vaccines, only to have them destroyed again by bombs and bullets.”

“Gaza has become the deadliest place in the world to be a child,” said the delegate of the United Kingdom, noting that “Women and children continue to bear the brunt of this brutal conflict that since October 7 has killed over 40,000 people, with children accounting for nearly a third of identified casualties.”

Stressing that individual and collective capacities to manage or resolve current crises in the Middle East “are stretched beyond their limits”, Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said “We need a ceasefire now,” and detailed the “staggering toll on human life” that the war in Gaza continues to levy.

