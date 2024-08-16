Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Final Report of Group of Experts

On 26 July 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo held a briefing to Member States during which the Coordinator of the Group of experts briefed participants on the Group’s final report dated 4 June 2024 (S/2024/432).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the final report and highlighted a number of recent developments since its publication.

The briefing was attended by Committee members and representatives of regional States and interested Member States. The meeting represented an opportunity for the broader UN membership to exchange views on the work of the Committee and the Group of Experts, as well as the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.