Israeli Attack on Al Tabi'een School in Gaza Underscores Desperate Need for Ceasefire, Scaled Up Humanitarian Assistance, UN Political Chief Tells Security Council

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Israeli attack on the Al Tabi'een school in Gaza City on 10 August underscored the desperate need to reach a ceasefire, free the hostages, and scale up humanitarian aid to Gaza, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, as delegates voiced concern over rising regional tensions.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that, according to local Palestinian sources, the Israel Defense Forces airstrike in the al-Tabeen school compound killed dozens of Palestinians and wounded many others, including women and children. According to Israel, its Forces targeted a Hamas command centre in a mosque inside the compound and killed at least 31 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters. On 12 August, Hamas announced the killing of a hostage and serious injury of two others by Hamas militants while in captivity in Gaza. She said that with hostilities continuing across the Strip — including in the north around Gaza City, in the middle area in Khan Younis, and in and around Rafah — “the situation remains catastrophic for civilians”.

“No place is safe in Gaza, yet civilians continue to be ordered to evacuate to ever-shrinking areas,” she said, warning that 10 months since the start of the war, the threat of further regional escalation is “more palpable and chilling than ever”. Exchanges of fire across the Blue Line have continued nearly daily, she said, noting that since her last briefing on 31 July, numerous projectiles have been fired from Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and bushfires in open areas. The Israel Defence Forces responded with strikes while uncrewed aerial vehicles crossing the Blue Line from southern Lebanon have also continued.

She further voiced concern over the worsening situation and ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. On 3 August, the Israel Defense Forces said it conducted two airstrikes on a Hamas cell in Tulkarem, killing nine Palestinians who they said were planning to conduct an attack inside Israel. Also, their separate operations in Jenin and Tubas early last week killed another 16 Palestinians. On 11 August, a shooting attack claimed by Hamas killed one Israeli civilian and wounded another in the northern Jordan Valley. Another Palestinian shooting attack near Qalqilia reportedly injured one Israeli and two Palestinians. “If the slide towards an even greater catastrophe is to be halted, the parties must end all escalatory rhetoric and actions,” she said, calling for regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability.

In this regard, she welcomed efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to bring both sides to conclude a deal to bring about a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and desperately needed humanitarian relief. Their call for immediate relief to the people of Gaza and the hostages and their families must be heeded, she stressed, urging all parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and promptly conclude this deal as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2735 (2024). However, she cautioned, “in the absence of a clear path towards a future in which Israelis see their legitimate security needs materialize and Palestinians see their legitimate aspirations for a fully independent, viable and sovereign State realized, lasting peace in the Middle East will remain elusive”.

...