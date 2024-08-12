Security Council Extends Authorization of African Union Assistance Mission in Somalia for Three Days, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2747 (2024)

The Security Council today extended its authorization of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by three days, until 15 August 2024, expressing grave concern that Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia and the region.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2747 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2747(2024)), the 15-member organ — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — authorized African Union member States to continue to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to ATMIS until 15 August 2024.

Recalling paragraph 22 of resolution 2628 (2022) — as most recently extended by resolution 2741 (2024) — the Council further extended its authorizations until 15 August 2024. Concurrently, it decided to continue the provision outlined in paragraph 2 — subparagraphs (f) and (g) — of resolution 2245 (2015) to cover up to 20,900 personnel from the Somali National Army or Somali National Police Force on joint or coordinated operations with ATMIS in full compliance with the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy until 15 August 2024.

Also by the text, the Security Council requested the Secretary-General to continue providing a logistical support package, including up to 85 ATMIS civilians, to support the Mission’s military and police tasks and enhance coordination between the United Nations, African Union and Somalia.