Security Council 2140 Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 30 July 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

YEi.003 Name: 1: ALI 2: ABDULLAH 3: SALEH 4: na

Name (original script): علي عبد الله صالح

Title: na Designation: a) President of Yemen’s General People’s Congress party b) Former President of the Republic of Yemen DOB: 21 Mar. 1945 POB: Bayt al-Ahmar, Sana’a Governorate, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: Ali Abdallah Salih Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Yemen Passport no: 00016161 (Yemen) National identification no: 01010744444 Address: na Listed on: 7 Nov. 2014 (amended on 20 Nov. 2014, 23 Apr. 2018) Other information: Gender [Male]. Status: reportedly deceased. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

YEi.005 Name: 1: AHMED 2: ALI 3: ABDULLAH 4: SALEH

Name (original script): أحمد علي عبد الله صالح

Title: Former Ambassador, former Brigadier General Designation: na DOB: 25 Jul. 1972 POB: Good quality a.k.a.: Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Yemen Passport no: a) (Yemeni passport number 17979 issued under name Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh (referred to in the diplomatic identity number no.:31/2013/20/003140 below)) b) (Yemeni passport number 02117777 issued on 08-11-2005 under name Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmar (good quality a.k.a.)) c) (Yemeni passport number 06070777 issued on 03-12-2014 under name Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmar (good quality a.k.a.)) National identification no: na Address: United Arab Emirates Listed on: 14 Apr. 2015 ( amended on 16 Sep. 2015 ) Other information: Has played a key role in facilitating the Houthi military expansion. Has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Yemen. Ahmed Saleh is the son of the former President of the Republic of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh (YEi.003). Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh comes from an area known as Bayt Al-Ahmar, which lies some 20 kilometres south-east of the capital, Sana'a. Diplomatic identity card no.: 31/2013/20/003140, issued on 07-07-2013 by the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs under name Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh; current status: cancelled. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

