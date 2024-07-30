Security Council Lifts Arms Embargo on Central African Republic, Extends Mandate of Expert Panel for 13 Months, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2745 (2024)

The Security Council today lifted the arms embargo on the Central African Republic, also deciding that, until 31 July 2025, all Member States shall take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel of all types to armed groups and associated individuals operating in that country.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2745 (2024) (to be issued as S/RES/2745), the Council also extended until 31 August 2025 the mandate of the Panel of Experts pursuant to the resolution and expressed intention to review its mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 31 July 2025.

By further terms, it requested the Panel to provide the Council a midterm report no later than 31 January 2025, a final report no later than 15 June 2025, as well as progress updates, and to devote special attention to the analysis of illicit transnational trafficking networks which continue to fund and supply armed groups in the country. The text also strongly condemned attacks and human rights abuses committed by armed groups.

Speaking before the vote, the representative of France highlighted her country’s efforts to hold inclusive negotiations, and thanked all members of the Council for their contributions to produce a balanced text. She also noted the coordination with the Central African Republic. “This short text removes all ambiguity,” she said, adding that the text lifts the territorial arms embargo imposed on the country in 2013 and imposes restrictive measures on armed groups. “What is at stake is the stability of the Central African Republic and the entire region,” she stressed.

“Bravo to the Central African Republic,” the representative of that country said, welcoming the adoption after the 15 Council members voted in its favor. The complete lifting of the arms embargo is a diplomatic victory and a historic watershed moment for the country and the region. Thanking the Central African Republic’s President and its diplomatic corps, as well as international stakeholders such as the African Union, and Council members, she commended France, in particular, for “having joined us to put an end to this injustice”. The text “gives dignity back” to the people of her country and demonstrates that a more equitable world is possible, she said. Acknowledging the challenges confronting the Central African Republic, she expressed commitment to tackling illicit cross-border trafficking of weapons and the proliferation of armed groups in the region.

The representative of China highlighted “the steady progress” registered by the Central African Republic in political and peace processes. Nevertheless, while the resolution constitutes an important step towards a complete lifting of sanctions against Bangui, it still retains numerous restrictive measures, he observed, urging the Council to create more favourable conditions for that country to achieve peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The adopted text was “long overdue”, the representative of the Russian Federation said, calling on the Council to respond more effectively to developments in States under sanctions. The current circumstances in the Central African Republic raise the question of abolishing the arms embargo on illegal arms groups operating in the country, he said, noting that this element of the sanctions regime “has long lost its relevance” and is not preventing criminals from replenishing weapons. The problem of illegal arms groups can be resolved only through sovereign stabilizing efforts, he added.

Also welcoming the strong political signal in the resolution, the representative of Algeria said that the text could have been more transparent, particularly with regard to the return of articles seized by Member States. The majority of the sanctions imposed by the Security Council relate to African countries, he pointed out, adding that “as an African member of the Council”, Algeria will continue to insist on greater transparency in the implementation of sanctions.