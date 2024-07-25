‘Western Weapons Not Cause of Senseless War’ in Ukraine, Delegate Tells Security Council, stressing Kyiv’s Right to Self-Defence under United Nations Charter

Russian Federation Wasting Organ’s ‘Precious Time, Resources’ by Repeatedly Requesting Meetings on Ukraine, Representative Underlines

Supplying weapons to Ukraine is legitimate and in line with the Charter of the United Nations, as it will help that country defend itself against the Russian Federation’s aggression, the Security Council heard today, as members presented diverging perspectives on the West’s approach to achieving a just and lasting settlement to the war.

The United States “began its crusade against Russia” immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union, said the representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for July, who spoke in his national capacity. After the anti-constitutional coup in 2014, “Ukraine became an outpost of this policy”, he said, stating that Western colleagues continue to supply weapons and mercenaries to the Kyiv “regime”.

His counterpart from the United States condemned the Russian Federation for continuing its brutal war against Ukraine, while calling out China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran for their military assistance to Moscow. Beijing is exporting nitrocellulose, machine tools, microelectronics, optics and “UAV and cruise-missile technology” that are prolonging and enabling Moscow’s violation of the Charter. He also spotlighted the “dangerous quid pro quo” evidenced by the recent alignment of Moscow and Pyongyang and cited credible reports suggesting that Moscow “plans to follow the same playbook with Tehran”.

The representative of Malta was among those who highlighted Ukraine’s right to self-defence in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. “Western weapons are not the cause of this senseless war, nor the reason for its prolongation,” said Malta’s delegate, adding: “If Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine today, the war would end today.” Until that day comes, Ukraine has no alternative but to defend itself.

The speaker for Slovenia observed that “there is only one long-term security guarantee for everyone — strict application and respect for international law”, declaring that her country will be “one of the first to man the barricades”.

The Russian Federation “has wasted so much of the Council’s precious time and resources” by repeatedly requesting meetings on Ukraine, said Japan’s diplomat, rejecting the Kremlin’s attempts to place itself — the aggressor — and its victims “on the same moral footing”. Echoing such a view, the Republic of Korea’s delegate said that, instead of examining the West’s military assistance to Ukraine, “this Council should address, in depth, Russia’s illegal weapons procurement from the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and the worrying trend of enhanced military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow”.

China had “no part” in creating this crisis, nor is it a party to the conflict, its representative said. Beijing has not provided lethal weaponry to any party to the conflict and will not do anything to profit from it. On the contrary, China pushes for a political solution to the conflict, he added.

Ukraine did not participate in today’s meeting. In previous debates, its representative mentioned rule 20 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure, which refers to a situation where, if the Council President is directly connected to a question that is being addressed, that Council member should not preside and the presidential chair should move to the next member in alphabetical order.

At the outset of today’s meeting, the Council heard a briefing by Adedeji Ebo, Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, who provided some updates on the continued provision of military assistance and transfers of arms and ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine.

Also addressing the Council was Karin Kneissl, co-founder of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues Center at the St. Petersburg University and former Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, who illustrated how “the weapons market built up by European tax money” in Central and Eastern Europe made “weapons travel as easily as crude oil”.

THREATS TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Briefings

ADEDEJI EBO, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs , delivered remarks on behalf of Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. He said that, since the last briefing on the same topic on 14 June, the provision of military assistance and transfers of arms and ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine has continued in the context of the full-scale invasion of that country by the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He expressed concern about civilian casualties caused by the use of cluster munitions and widespread contamination with mines and explosive remnants of war in Ukraine and called for universal participation in and the full implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, and the Convention on Cluster Munitions and the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons.

Preventing the diversion of arms and ammunition requires supply-chain transparency and cooperation and information exchange between importing, transit and exporting States, he said, noting that in June, States met to review progress made in the implementation of the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument. States adopted — by consensus — action-oriented measures for 2024-2030 to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons throughout their life cycle. All States should now implement these and other related commitments, including those in the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management, as well as the obligations under all instruments to which they are a party, such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, their Parts and Components and Ammunition.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), 72 per cent of civilian casualties in June occurred because of artillery shelling, multiple-launch rocket systems and aerial bombardments, while 26 per cent were caused by missile and loitering munitions strikes. The number of casualties among children during that month is the highest in 2024. He went on to condemn the 8 July missile attacks by the Russian Federation hitting residential and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, which reportedly killed dozens of civilians, including children, and injured over 150 more. The incidents in which missiles hit the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, the largest paediatrics facility in Ukraine, and at another medical facility in the capital’s Dniprovskyi district, “are particularly shocking”.

In addition, he cited reports of an increasing number of cross-border strikes using missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles by Ukraine inside the Russian Federation, with some, according to the Russian authorities, reportedly resulting in civilian casualties. “Just like any other weapons or weapons systems, armed uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles must not be used in a manner inconsistent with international humanitarian law,” he warned. All parties to an armed conflict should refrain from any actions that could endanger civilians, including by avoiding the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, and ultimately should aim to take combat out of urban areas altogether. The Organization will continue working towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and relevant General Assembly resolutions.

KARIN KNEISSL, analyst and former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Austria , focusing on “the weapons market built up by European tax money” in Central and Eastern Europe, said “weapons travel as easily as crude oil; truly global goods one can call them”. Those from Brussels to Berlin asking for more arms to Ukraine ignore the nature of arms trading, she stressed, adding that the arms industry is no longer integrated into the State. The Hungarian Government is a lonesome voice in Europe asking to stop arms supplies to the war in Ukraine. According to Europol, there are 821 criminal networks with over 25,000 members across 27 European Union member States. The Ukrainian arms market might increase new sorts of business opportunities for these criminals, she cautioned.

She recalled that, in 2011, France eagerly pushed resolution 1973 (2011) to enable a no-fly zone in Libya. “What started as one of those many dubious humanitarian interventions within 48 hours turned into a regime change operation,” she stated, noting that the killing fields in Libya were initiated by European politicians. The inflow of arms for the “good guys” in Benghazi spilled across the borders of Libya due to its solid assistance in containing migration from sub-Saharan Africa to the Mediterranean. What followed was a lethal series of domino effects of brutal terrorism in North-West Africa. In addition to the Libyans the peoples of Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali paid a high price for the European arms deliveries. Unrest and terrorism spilled over from Libya to those Sahel countries and the weapons market found new channels across that region.

The adoption of the Arms Trade Treaty in 2013 marked a turning point in the international community’s efforts to regulate global trade in conventional arms and to promote peace and security, she continued. With regards to the tremendous inflow of weapons into Ukraine, which started in 2014, the diplomatic consensus on a need to contain the global flow was quickly abandoned.

She further warned against the rise in terrorism and organized crime on European territory when all those small weapons and light arms in combination with war-experienced mercenaries return to their countries of origin. The European Union citizens who opted to join Da’esh in Syria in 2014 were considered terrorists for clear reasons and tried once back. However, those who joined the battlefield in Ukraine were encouraged by their respective Governments and never risked losing their citizenship for joining foreign armed forces or militias. “I do not see the war in Ukraine turning from a conventional into a non-conventional one,” she said.

Statements

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to state that “we all know” that the United States “began its crusade against Russia immediately after the collapse of the USSR, masking its actions with well-intentioned speeches and appeals”. And, after the anti-constitutional coup in 2014, “Ukraine became an outpost of this policy”, he said, and that “friendly neighbouring country was gradually moulded into an anti-Russia”. This all occurred under the cover of the Minsk agreements, which were used solely as a screen to arm Ukraine and prepare it for war with the Russian Federation. “It is clear that our Western colleagues are extremely reluctant to abandon this course,” he said, as weapons supplies to the Kyiv “regime” continue. Meanwhile, given Ukrainians’ “absolute unwillingness” to fight and die for Western geopolitical interests, the West has sent mercenaries and instructors, he emphasized.

“The consequences of the Ukraine crisis will not be overcome as long as the lies on which the Kyiv regime is based continue,” he stressed, adding that these are fuelled and propagated by Kyiv’s Western backers. He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ situation is so “catastrophic” that recent days have seen several statements from the Kyiv regime, “who have hastily put on sheep’s clothing and now claim that they are supposedly ready to engage in peace talks with Russia”. This purported willingness to negotiate is in line with Moscow’s position that a diplomatic path is the preferable way to resolve the Ukraine conflict, he said, adding that his country has never rejected negotiations. If Ukraine is “finally ready to talk about peace”, he noted the peace proposal advanced by the President of the Russian Federation in June. “Ukraine will certainly not be offered anything better at this point, and there is absolutely no way it will get a break on the battlefield in the form of a preliminary ceasefire,” he added.

The representative of Slovenia said that Ukraine is defending itself in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. Her country “sees its assistance to Ukraine not only as supporting the protection of its civilians against drones and missiles, but also as protecting the Charter against the erosion of its basic tenets”, she said. Citing a bilateral security agreement signed last week, she said that “this solidifies Slovenia’s support to Ukraine’s self-defensive efforts and highlights Slovenia’s commitment to humanitarian aid for Ukrainians”. Moscow is reportedly replenishing its arsenal by importing missiles and artillery shells from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions. “There is only one long-term security guarantee for everyone — strict application and respect for international law,” she insisted, adding that her country will be “one of the first to man the barricades”.

The representative of Switzerland condemned Moscow’s military aggression and rejected any attempt to evade responsibility for it. Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has once again been the victim of the Russian Federation’s attacks, including on a children’s hospital in Kyiv. On 24 July, other attacks in Kharkiv damaged the “Fondation suisse de déminage” office, an important partner in the implementation of humanitarian demining. “This reminds us of the dangerous conditions in which humanitarian workers operate, including in the field of humanitarian demining — an essential prerequisite for the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he stated. He also expressed deep concern that Moscow’s military aggression appears to continue to be fuelled by transfers of arms and munitions from third parties — Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The representative of the United States observed that, earlier in July, the Russian Federation lectured the Council on multilateral cooperation even as it blatantly violated the Charter of the United Nations by continuing its brutal war against Ukraine, and “today, its hypocrisy is once again on full display” as it uses the Council as a platform to broadcast its disinformation. He went on to say that, despite its calls on countries not to prolong the conflict, China is exporting nitrocellulose, machine tools, microelectronics, optics and “UAV and cruise-missile technology” that are prolonging and enabling Moscow’s violation of the Charter. Also spotlighting the “dangerous quid pro quo” evidenced by the recent alignment of Moscow and Pyongyang, he said the former shields the latter from Council scrutiny so long as it supplies arms for the Kremlin’s war effort. And citing credible reports suggesting that Moscow “plans to follow the same playbook with Tehran”, urged all countries to cease military cooperation with the Russian Federation and to halt materiel and political support, “which only pours fuel on the fire”.

The representative of Guyana said that “the supply of weapons and ammunition in any armed conflict situation risks further escalating or prolonging the violence and presents a significant risk of their diversion to unauthorized end users”. She urged all parties to ensure that the transfers are transparent, conducted within international legal frameworks, and have stringent provisions for controls to prevent their irregular transfer. As a State party to the Arms Trade Treaty and other instruments, her country encourages States not done so to accede to them. She then called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine and encourage the international community to redouble its efforts towards lasting peace.

The representative of Algeria underscored that just and lasting peace is vital to end the conflict in Ukraine, noting the importance of considering the security interests of all relevant parties. The increased proliferation of weapons in conflict zones remains a source of deep concern, he observed, stressing that their influx will lead to further loss of life, prolongation of civilian suffering and additional hurdles undermining a diplomatic solution. Calling on all parties to refrain from the escalatory narratives and prioritize the protection of civilians, he underlined the need to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict. He pointed out that the growing polarization will only lead to the escalation of tensions, noting the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts to bring about sustainable peace. To this end, Algeria will support any initiative aimed at maintaining international peace and security.

The representative of France , recalling that the Russian Federation recently invited Member States to the Council to discuss multilateral cooperation, noted that “several people were surprised at this initiative” because, at the same time, Moscow is “undermining the foundations of our multilateral system with its large-scale aggression against a sovereign State”. Today, the Russian Federation has organized another meeting — “the seventeenth”, he observed — “to accuse weapons deliveries to Ukraine of being responsible for a war that Russia alone unleashed”. To achieve its ends, Moscow is ready to weaken the international non-proliferation architecture, receiving munitions from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and drones from Iran. He therefore urged all States to abstain from providing the Russian Federation with dual-use goods and components that could support its war of aggression. Adding that Ukraine has the right to defend itself under Article 51, he said: “Along with many partners, France has chosen to provide Ukraine with the means to exercise this right.”

The representative of Sierra Leone said that the alarming civilian casualty figures and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine since the start of the conflict underscore the urgent need for all warring parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and refrain from pursuing winning the war on the battlefield. “Dialogue and diplomacy should be the primary tools employed to de-escalate tensions and pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he stressed. All transfers of weapons in conflict situations should occur within the applicable international legal framework and relevant Council resolutions and include pre-transfer risk assessments and end-user verification to prevent the diversion of arms and ammunition.

The representative of Ecuador underscored that the transfer of arms and munition must adhere to the applicable international legal framework and relevant Council resolutions. Moreover, all States must carry out comprehensive risk assessments to prevent the diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse of weapons. “It is necessary to tighten the standards on marking, registration and traceability of arms and munition to avoid them reappearing elsewhere in the world, including Latin America, and to avoid them being misused by transnational organized armed groups or terrorists,” he stated. Turning to the conflict in Ukraine, he cited “a persistent lack of true will” to participate in dialogue and make efforts to bring an end to military clashes. Noting that the hostilities are intensifying, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict, he stressed the need to protect all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

The representative of Mozambique , while recognizing the sovereign right of “each and every country” to self-defence — “and to adopt the necessary measures to that end, including through arms supplies” — said: “If not carefully handled by the conflicting parties and their allies, arms transfers can have devastating consequences on both countries, in the region and the world at large.” History teaches that massive arms supplies can aggravate insecurity and divert resources from critical areas of development. Underscoring, therefore, the importance of responsible arms transfers within the existing international legal framework, he said that this can enhance transparency, reduce uncertainty and promote strategic stability. He added, however, that such measures “should not be seen isolation”, and must complement other necessary measures aimed at finding an agreeable solution. Against that backdrop, he urged a political and negotiated solution “as the only viable way to end this conflict and sustain peace”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea emphasized that Ukraine is defending its people and territories in self-defence in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. For this reason, today’s meeting on the issue of weapons transfers to Ukraine is irrelevant. “Instead,” he said, “this Council should address, in-depth, Russia’s illegal weapons procurement from the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and the worrying trend of enhanced military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow,” which violates multiple Council resolutions adopted unanimously in this Chamber. The two countries are now pursuing deepened military cooperation, which “poses a serious threat to international peace and security and undermines the global non-proliferation regime”.

The representative of Malta emphasized that “Western weapons are not the cause of this senseless war, nor the reason for its prolongation”. The Russian Federation’s unrelenting aggression against its neighbour is the sole reason for this conflict, she said, adding: “If Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine today, the war would end today.” Until that day comes, Ukraine has no alternative but to defend itself. In the areas it has temporarily occupied, Moscow has brought suffering, death and destruction, not peace. To allow that country to continue with these barbaric actions would be to reward an open act of aggression, she asserted, voicing concern over the intensified attacks affecting civilian population and infrastructure. The shelling against Kyiv and other urban centres on 8 July marked one of the worst days of violence against civilians in months, she added. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, causing the largest displacement in Kharkiv and the Donetsk regions, she said, adding that over 14.6 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting that Ukraine has rejected the Russian Federation’s “vision for a world where States can change borders by force”, underscored that his country’s commitment to support Kyiv is “ironclad”. He urged those present never to lose sight of the cost of “Putin’s war of choice”, adding that Moscow has become increasingly desperate to procure weapons to sustain its attacks on Ukraine. “It is absurd — but, frankly, no longer surprising — that Russia criticizes legitimate Western support for Ukraine’s self-defence while it procures weapons from the DPRK in flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions that it supported,” he said. Calling on third parties to immediately cease providing material support for Moscow’s aggression, he stressed that it is for Ukraine to determine its position in any negotiation, as well as its democratic future. “Ukraine is a sovereign country, making sovereign decisions about the defence of its sovereign land, and the sooner Russia understands this, the better,” he concluded.

The representative of Japan said that the Russian Federation “has wasted so much of the Council’s precious time and resources” by repeatedly requesting meetings on Ukraine to merely “match the numbers”. Today’s briefing is no exception, she lamented, rejecting the Kremlin’s attempts to place the violator of the Charter of the United Nations and its victims “on the same moral footing” and compare Moscow’s actions with Kyiv’s legitimate defence against aggression. In August, Ukraine will commemorate its Independence Day. As a friend and partner, her country unequivocally supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.