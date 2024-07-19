Collaboration between United Nations, Regional, Subregional Organizations 'Essential' to Strengthen Frameworks for Dialogue, Cooperation, Security Council Hears

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

Today, the Security council met to discuss cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Council was briefed by Elizabeth Spehar, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs; Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO); and Sergey Lebedev, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

COOPERATION BETWEEN THE UNITED NATIONS AND REGIONAL AND SUBREGIONAL ORGANIZATIONS IN MAINTAINING INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY (S/2024/538)

Briefings

ELIZABETH SPEHAR, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , recalling that the founders of the United Nations “recognized the necessity of collective efforts to ensure peace in an increasingly complex world”, emphasized that this requires partnership at all levels. “Now, more than ever, a more effective United Nations relies on stronger and deepened cooperation with regional and subregional organizations,” she said, which include the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Tensions and competition among States challenge the principles set out in the Charter of the United Nations, resulting in lost trust, new conflicts and risk of escalation that affects all regions and impacts the Organization’s ability to respond effectively to challenges worldwide.

Against that backdrop, she said that the three organizations “have all been — and remain — important players for the United Nations”. Over the years, the UN has enhanced its partnerships with them, including through the Secretary-General’s direct engagement with his counterparts, formalized frameworks for cooperation and strengthened coordination in the field — particularly in support of peace processes and preventative diplomacy. More specifically, she welcomed ongoing efforts by the Secretariat and CSTO members to enhance peacekeeping cooperation, the important platform for regional dialogue provided by CIS and — recalling the Secretary-General’s participation in the summit held by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on 3 and 4 July in Astana — underlined that body’s important role in addressing today’s global challenges “as the largest regional organization”. She added that the UN aims to further strengthen cooperation with these organizations in areas such as early warning, preventive diplomacy and peacekeeping.

“As we meet today, the Eurasian region faces rising tensions and emerging threats that require urgent joint action,” she stressed, spotlighting violent extremism and terrorism, drug trafficking, unresolved border issues and the impact of climate change as examples. In Central Asia, the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy actively engages with the leadership of all three organizations to coordinate preventive efforts — including the implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in the region. She also reported that the UN is seeking opportunities to advance international engagement with Afghanistan in a “more coherent, coordinated and structured manner”, and on Ukraine, she stressed that the UN is ready to support “all meaningful efforts and initiatives” towards a just peace based on the Charter of the United Nations.

Noting that the “New Agenda for Peace” outlines actions to promote diplomacy and rebuild trust, she stressed that regional and subregional organizations have a “critical” role to play in this context. They can bring credibility and legitimacy, help increase trust and reduce misperceptions, invest in prevention and provide mechanisms for crisis management and conflict resolution. Further, they “offer much-needed avenues for bridge-building”, she said, stating that it is “essential” to strengthen regional frameworks for dialogue and cooperation in regions “where long-standing security architecture and mechanisms are collapsing or mired in stalemate — or where they have never existed”.

ZHANG MING, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation , noting increasing geopolitical confrontations, rising terrorist activities and pressures on economic growth, said no country or regional organization can stay immune to these. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has prioritized the maintenance of international and regional security since its beginning, he said, adding: “we have upheld the Shanghai spirit” of mutual trust, mutual benefit and respect for cultural diversity. Stressing the importance of respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all States, he said differences between countries should be settled peacefully. Both traditional and non-traditional security threats should be addressed through international solidarity, he underscored, adding that doing so can help create a more representative and multipolar world order.

Noting that the United Nations has been an “irreplaceable force” in the maintenance of world peace over the last eight decades, he said his organization has been cooperating closely with the UN and its specialized agencies. This includes collaboration in addressing the problems posed by separatism, religious extremism and terrorism, he said, adding that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has been implementing the UN global counter-terrorism strategy, while rejecting politicization of counter-terrorism. Highlighting a memorandum of understanding signed with the Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, he said it facilitates policy coordination and experience sharing. His organization also conducts regular consultations with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to combat drug production and trafficking, he added. Reaffirming the UN’s central role in combating transnational organized crime, he expressed support for reinforcing the legal basis to address crime-related threats.

Calling on all parties to abide by Council resolutions regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, he said the international community must strive to achieve full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He also highlighted his organization’s cooperation with other regional security organizations and said their tripartite meetings are key to enhancing coordination. Noting economic and cultural collaboration with various United Nations entities, he said that food security is high on this agenda and recalled a dialogue convened with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2023. Citing the Secretary-General, he said: “the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation are the two largest international organizations in the world”, therefore, closer cooperation between the two is critical to achieve peace and development.

IMANGALI TASMAGAMBETOV, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said that the United Nations is a main international partner for his organization, expressing hope for their further cooperation based on the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Chapter VIII on regional cooperation. “This is particularly important in today’s complicated time when there are fundamental changes in international relations,” he said, noting that the crisis of trust between the global centres has caused significant damage to the possibility of developing mutually acceptable solutions to many global security issues. According to available statistics, more than 180 conflicts were recorded worldwide in 2023, the highest number in the past 30 years. In this regard, he highlighted the timeliness of the United Nations Secretary-General’s “New Agenda for Peace”, particularly the notion of reducing strategic security risks by preventive regional activity as regional organizations are closer to conflicts. Regional organizations can shape an alternative to ineffective and outdated cooperation models.

CSTO’s strategic goal is to ensure collective security through consolidating efforts based on partnerships and the generally recognized norms of international law. Its guiding principle is to ensure equal and indivisible security of member countries by strengthening national security of each State, giving up “a bloc-based mentality”. It does not intend to “become a counterweight to any other organization or country”, he stressed, expressing support for the Russian Federation’s initiative to shape a new Eurasian continent-wide architecture of cooperation in the area of security, economy and humanitarian affairs. A positive assessment of CSTO as a UN partner has been recognized in a General Assembly resolution. This positive assessment will be expressed in a new draft resolution to be submitted at the upcoming Assembly session. During the 30 years of its existence, CSTO has demonstrated its effectiveness in providing a comprehensive system of collective security. It is strengthening its military capacity and expanding its possibilities in the information-analytical sphere to better counter challenges and threats to the security of member States.

CSTO continues to undertake efforts in achieving peace in the South Caucasus, he said, noting positive results of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The main source of instability in Central Asia is Afghanistan. CSTO has developed a working group to address the challenges in that country, such as the threat of the spread of terrorism, radical ideology and criminal drug trafficking. CSTO is also exploring its potential to contribute to UN peacekeeping. The acuteness of regional conflicts is not easing, he lamented, underscoring CSTO’s readiness to engage in joint efforts to form a Eurasian security architecture with all interested States and intergovernmental structures based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and based on Moscow’s proposal to start work on formulating the parameters and principles of such an architecture in a comprehensive document, titled the Eurasian Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity in the Twenty-first Century. Today’s meeting will give an additional impetus to practical cooperation between the UN and CSTO and other regional organizations operating on the Eurasian continent. “We have all possibilities to achieve this,” he said.

SERGEY LEBEDEV, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States , underscored that cooperation with UN institutions, agencies and programmes has always been a priority for the countries of the Commonwealth. He called for coordination between the Commonwealth and the UN on the most relevant international issues, noting that various UN bodies participate in events organized by CIS. In this regard, he spotlighted several CIS bodies, including the Anti-Terrorism Centre, Intergovernmental Statistical Committee and the Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units. The CIS executive committee provides the UN with relevant materials and information about measures undertaken in areas of combating international terrorism, spreading weapons of mass destruction and drug trafficking. To shape a multipolar just world order, it is vital to consider the architecture of international relations, he emphasized, noting the need for mutually beneficial cooperation based on the legitimate interests of all States.

Statements

SERGEY VERSHININ, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to state that developing cooperation with regional organizations is “an integral element of the UN agenda”, as such organizations “better understand the situation on the ground” and can complement UN efforts. Detailing regional successes, he noted that CSTO is facilitating joint exercises to address cross-border challenges, that CIS is finalizing a new programme on deradicalization and that, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s July summit, a declaration was adopted stating that “a more fair and multipolar world order is emerging”. However, he said that “not all regional actors have displayed the same constructive attitude”, stressing that the concept of world order and security held by members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — “built on the principles of domination by one power centre and flouting the concerns of other States” — has “failed completely”. Thus, a new security architecture is needed in Central Asia, and he said that key to this process will be agreements on mutual security guarantees, conflict resolution and excluding the “destructive influence” of players from outside the region.

The representative of France , stressing the crucial role of regional organizations such as the European Union and the African Union, said “they are closer to the ground” and often “the first witnesses of crises”. That is the rationale behind Chapter VIII of the Charter which deals with the United Nations cooperation with regional organizations. Though the Russian Federation poses as a guarantor of stability, it is occupying a part of Georgia illegally, keeps a military contingent on the territory of Republic of Moldova against its Government’s will and is conducting a war of aggression in Ukraine, she said. Such violations are putting collective security in peril. Expressing concern about the situation in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s numerous human rights violations, she said countries of the region, many of them members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, have an important role to play in reiterating the demands of the international community, fighting terrorism and fighting drug trafficking.

The representative of Slovenia said that today’s meeting is an opportunity for the Council to re-emphasize the fundamental role of regional action in maintaining international peace and security as provided in Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations. “The unique position of regional and subregional organizations complements the Security Council in effectively addressing the full spectrum of the conflict cycle,” he said, observing: “There is no real alternative to their in-depth understanding of the dynamics and background on regional and local hotspots.” He called on member States of CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. Advancing cooperation between the UN and regional organizations is more vital than ever. “The myriad threats to international peace and the complexity and scope of contemporary security challenges demand nothing less,” he emphasized.

The representative of Ecuador observed that the possibility of resorting to regional and subregional organizations is one of the principal UN instruments for peacebuilding, which is still underutilized. The UN and regional and subregional organizations must cooperate more actively in the area of peace and security, he said, spotlighting the well-established dialogue of the Security Council with the African Union and the European Union. Turning to transnational organized crime, he noted the essential role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in combating criminal gangs and consolidating a peaceful political transition in Haiti.

The representative of China said that — against the backdrop of a “rapidly evolving international landscape” — the declaration recently reached in Astana by members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation signalled its resolve to “collectively respond to risks and challenges and jointly promote security and development”. Underscoring that “we must practise true multilateralism” under the Charter of the United Nations, he welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s consistent efforts to “build partnerships instead of alliances” and to promote openness and inclusivity. The international community, meanwhile, should heed the calls of that organization’s members to use the Summit of the Future as an opportunity, work towards greater equity in global governance and promote inclusive economic globalization. Further, the United Nations should work with the organization to promote “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security”, he said, also expressing support for increased exchanges between the organization and relevant UN agencies to help regional countries overcome development challenges.

The representative of Malta , while noting that regional and subregional organizations are an integral part of the global multilateral architecture, expressed regret that “some of the regional organizations that are the subject of this debate have emphasized policies and positions that are inconsistent with the UN Charter”. The role played by the Russian Federation’s armed forces — which form the core of CSTO — in the aggression against Ukraine has undoubtedly created an obstacle for its cooperation with the UN, she said. All measures taken by States or regional organizations to combat terrorism must fully respect obligations under international law and human rights law, she stressed, adding that conflating terrorism with non-violent political dissent undermines global counter-terrorism efforts. Encouraging the UN to engage with regional and subregional organizations to promote the well-being of all individuals, she said these include marginalized groups in vulnerable situations, such as women, young persons, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons, religious and ethnic minorities and persons with disabilities.

The representative of Japan highlighted the centrality of the United Nations to multilateralism, adding that the Organization, however, alone cannot address all international challenges. In this regard, its cooperation with regional organizations is essential. She said that the activities of CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation impact security and stability in Eurasia and beyond and their actions must align with the Charter of the United Nations. “The cooperation should not support or encourage any violation of international law either directly or indirectly,” she said. The Russian Federation, which played a leading role in the establishment of these organizations, has been ignoring the Charter through its aggression against Ukraine. “Such flagrant violation of international law not only has been undermining security in the region but also threatening the very foundation of the international community,” she warned.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that bodies such as the African Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the League of Arab States (LAS), can complement UN efforts in their respective areas of responsibility. In most cases, they are better acquainted with the situation on the ground and can support UN efforts in addressing peace, security and development challenges. Regarding global challenges, such as terrorism, radicalization, organized crime and the security implications of new technology, a deliberate promotion of concerted multilateral action is inevitable, he stressed. By working together, regional and subregional organizations can contribute to promoting the UN’s peacekeeping efforts and collaborating with the Organization on counter-terrorism initiatives. Further, they can provide humanitarian aid and support UN disaster response and relief efforts. Even though cooperation between the UN and regional organizations is necessary to address various transnational challenges, he underscored that “it must be firmly based on multilateral order with the UN at the centre”.

The representative of Mozambique , stating that the three organizations have a deeper knowledge of security issues in their respective regions, said that this makes them “more capable to gather trust and confidence from national and regional actors”. Through cooperation with the UN, there is an “immense potential” to further strengthen these organizations’ capabilities to tackle current challenges in their regions, he added, underlining the importance of such cooperation “in the current moment, as terrorist groups and criminal organizations continue to pose serious threats in Central Asia”. In that context, he spotlighted the critical role played by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia “by harnessing collaborative efforts with regional organizations”. Adding that norms and standards must be aligned across regional and international frameworks, he said: “This ensures consistency in approaches to peacebuilding, human rights protection and upholding global standards.”

The representative of Guyana noted that the CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have the advantage of a first-hand understanding of the political, economic and social underpinnings of conflicts and threats to peace within their region. “They are well-placed to support countries within the region in developing and implementing conflict prevention and early warning strategies tailored to their situation,” she added. Stressing that the relevant programmes and policies must be crafted in line with the Charter of the United Nations and applicable international law, she welcomed the continued collaboration between the United Nations and these organizations. Turning to the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges occasioned by terrorism, illegal migration and drug trafficking, she called for increased support for political dialogue among all stakeholders in Afghanistan. Continued cooperation among the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, UNAMA, CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation can promote security and stability in Afghanistan, she added.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that her country supports regional organizations upholding peace and security in their regions, including regional peacekeeping partnerships that reflect the UN’s common values and principles, including respect for human rights. Among such cooperation is the European Union’s Operation Althea. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is also undertaking important work on a wide array of security issues in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. All States have a sovereign right to choose their own security partnerships, including military alliances. Participation cannot be coerced. “Collective security” does not mean a sphere of influence, and “cooperation” does not require subjugation of sovereignty. The Russian Federation’s aggression against Georgia in 2008, and Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, undermines the role of regional organizations in its neighbourhood. Georgia and Ukraine withdrew from CIS due to this violation of their sovereignty.

The representative of the United States said that Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison, even though he has committed no crime — “he has been punished because he is a journalist and he is an American”. She strongly supported the work of regional organizations and welcomed cooperation between these entities and the UN, noting that such partnerships should support countries’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Every country has the sovereign right to choose security relations and engage in collective self-defence, as reflected in the Charter of the United Nations. In this context, she underscored that the Russian Federation does not have the right to dictate sovereign Ukraine’s security decisions. “We have the responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” which includes calling out those regional organizations that adopt policies inconsistent with the principles of the Charter, she asserted, stating: “When large Powers use regional multilateral organizations to try to legitimize their unlawful and destabilizing actions, it speaks volumes.”

The representative of Switzerland , emphasizing that full adherence to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations is “the common basis of all cooperation”, expressed regret that “one of the founding members of the organizations we are discussing today — Russia — is violating the Charter and international law by its aggression against Ukraine”. Fundamental respect for the Charter is “essential to ensure good cooperation” between the UN and regional organizations, she stressed, calling on the three organizations to follow these principles. Nevertheless, urging joint action to address today’s challenges, she spotlighted the importance of transboundary water management — especially for Central Asian States — and noted the UN’s commitment to prevent water-related conflicts as well as her country’s Geneva Water Hub. She also said that OSCE remains an “indispensable” UN partner as a platform for inclusive dialogue whose “strength lies in its holistic approach to security”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea stressed that Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations remains the main guidance in pursuing cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations. Article 52, paragraph 1 presumes that the regional arrangements or agencies and their activities relating to the maintenance of international peace and security are consistent with the principles of the United Nations. Encouraging such organizations to align their initiatives with the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity and human rights, he highlighted the pioneering efforts of the African Union, the Pacific Islands Forum and the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia, in addressing the interlinkages between climate change and security. Commending Central Asian countries for their efforts to promote regional peace, he highlighted the establishment of United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, adding: “We plan to expand future-oriented ODA [official development assistance] to the Central Asian countries in areas such as energy, infrastructure, health, education and digital capacity.”

The representative of Algeria said that cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations is crucial in addressing the diverse challenges faced by the international community. His country recognizes that CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation possess unique insights into regional dynamics and security challenges within their areas of operation. This knowledge can help the UN to enhance the effectiveness of its peacekeeping and conflict-resolution initiative. There is room for new areas of cooperation between the UN and regional organizations to emerge, including economic ties between countries and the promotion of sustainable development as a foundation for long-term peace and security. Regional organizations can also work with the UN to develop coordinated responses to combat the spread of misinformation that threatens peace and security.

The representative of the Russian Federation , re-taking the floor, expressed regret that numerous delegations are using today’s meeting to voice baseless thoughts about his country. This shows disrespect to regional organizations and their members, he said, rejecting the comments made by the representative of the United States.

The representative of Belarus recalled that, following the end of the Soviet Union, long-standing economic ties fell apart and educational, cultural and spiritual links broke down. “People had to learn how to live anew,” he said, underlining the role of CIS in that context to coordinate integration in all areas. This softened the negative consequences of the Soviet Union’s dissolution, and today, CIS continues to facilitate effective interaction. He also pointed to CSTO’s “key goal” of ensuring national and collective security by coordinating foreign policy and strengthening cooperation mechanisms to counter contemporary challenges such as terrorism, drug-trafficking, illegal migration and cybersecurity. Recalling that Minsk has been the platform for negotiations towards peace on several occasions, he said that Belarus “remains ready to use our experience of diplomacy and peacebuilding in dealing with issues of regional security”. He added that his country became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on 4 July and stands ready to implement its priorities.

The representative of Kazakhstan , noting his country’s presidency of numerous regional and subregional organizations, said that collaboration at the regional and global levels is crucial for a more peaceful, stable and secure future. Stressing the need to strengthen the UN’s position as “the world’s main security institution”, he highlighted his country’s proposal to adopt an Assembly resolution in support of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s initiative on world unity. The action plan adopted at the Astana Summit aligns well with the key Sustainable Development Goals, he said, adding that it is necessary to leverage combined efforts to achieve inclusive progress. “As the world’s largest regional organization”, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation “is well suited to be a champion of peace and security”, he added. His country is committed to developing security cooperation between the various regional organizations and other interested countries and international organizations, he said.

The representative of Turkmenistan spotlighted the role of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia as “a link” between the UN and regional organizations. Her country actively participates in the work of CIS in accordance with its neutral status, promoting issues of economic cooperation, diversification of energy and transport within the framework of the North-South and East-West corridors, as well as expanding logistics capabilities. Turkmenistan also sees the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a significant and promising partner as they share deep historical ties, geographical proximity, common values and worldviews. They can mutually foster economy, trade, investment and technology. Cooperation between the UN and regional organizations can take different forms. “By pooling resources and experience, we can greatly enhance our collective ability to prevent conflict, respond to crises and build a sustainable world,” she said.

The representative of Tajikistan underlined that the relationship between the UN and regional organizations should exemplify effective interaction between global and regional entities. This collaboration should enable regional organizations to complement the UN efforts in maintaining international peace and security. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation advocates for coordinating actions under the UN’s auspices to combat the threat of terrorism and is keen on further expanding cooperation with the UN in implementing the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Currently, joint efforts are under way to improve the organization by modernizing it and creating new bodies, including those countering narcotics. In this context, he pointed to active cooperation between the UNODC and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Anti-Narcotics Centre, which will be established in Dushanbe.

The representative of Pakistan stressed: “Regional integration represents the next phase of institutional development in international relations — particularly in the realms of trade and industry.” He therefore recognized the three organizations’ crucial role in fostering economic growth and cooperation across borders, as well as in combating terrorism and drug-trafficking. However, it is essential that “particular national interests of Member States do not hinder regional integration”, he stressed, stating that one large State’s “quest for regional hegemony” has undermined the potential of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. Yet, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is poised to advance integrated regional cooperation by advancing trade and investment opportunities, and CSTO can enhance connectivity between the East and West, fostering a more secure region. He also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a “flagship” project, noting that his country will expand this effort — including to Afghanistan, to realize its full potential for investment.

The representative of India , noting the important role ascribed to regional organizations by Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations, said they have shown how crucial this role is time and again. Noting the transformation of the world order inherited after the Second World War, and the emergence of new security challenges that transcend physical and political boundaries, he commended the work of United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. Highlighting the civilizational ties between his country and that region, he recalled the first-ever India Central Asia Summit, held in January 2022. Also noting India’s successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, he said it prioritized security, economic cooperation and environmental protection, among others. Stressing the importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said his country prioritizes the consolidation of trust in the security domain. He also called on the international community, especially countries that are using terrorism as an instrument of State policy, to shun double standards.

The representative of Kyrgyzstan said that his country is a founding member State of all three regional organizations being discussed today. Over the past three decades, Kyrgyzstan has become a member in more than 120 organizations, he said, highlighting its positive record of cooperation with the United Nations. CSTO, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have made cascading contributions to peace and security in Eurasia and Asia. He called for further deepening of cooperation in peacekeeping and countering illicit trafficking of drugs, weapons, human beings and cybercrimes. Regional security in Central Asia and Eurasia inextricably depends on sustaining Afghanistan as a secure and stable country, he said, highlighting the continuous efforts of the United Nations and regional actors to help reinstate security and development in that country. If elected as a non-permanent Council member for the 2027-2028 term, Kyrgyzstan plans to make a regional dimension of global security one of its priorities, he added.

The representative of Iran underscored that enhancing collaboration between the UN and regional organizations is “more important than ever”. Turning to drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime — which constitute significant concerns for Tehran — he said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation can actively contribute to international efforts by developing its regional capacity and aiding national Governments in combating terrorism and extremism. It also supports international efforts in conflict prevention and resolution, counter-terrorism, transnational crime prevention, combating illegal drugs and ensuring international information security. In this context, he supported the close collaboration between UNODC and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to combat illicit drug trade and organized crime. Also, he pointed out that by collaborating on security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, political support and regional integration, the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation can contribute to a more stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The representative of Azerbaijan said that regional organizations “play a key role in addressing common risks and challenges with nuanced understanding of local dynamics and cultural contexts”. Noting his country’s participation in CIS since 1993, he welcomed the organization’s role in promoting mutually beneficial interaction among participating nations in political, socioeconomic and cultural areas based on the sovereign equality of States. He also said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a valuable platform, noting his country’s “practical cooperation” with the organization in areas such as trade, connectivity, energy, security and the promotion of intercultural dialogue. Azerbaijan “remains keen on upgrading its formal status” within that organization, he said, also highlighting his country’s upcoming chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia “as a unique opportunity for promoting synergy and cooperation among different regional arrangements in Asia”.

...