Russian Federation’s Attack on Ukrainian Children’s Hospital ‘Not Only a War Crime’ but ‘Far Beyond the Limits of Humanity’, Medical Director Tells Security Council

Amid a wave of the Russian Federation’s deadly missile attacks, targeting multiple cities across Ukraine on 8 July — including a strike that hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv — the United Nations top humanitarian official warned against a deeply concerning pattern of systematic attacks harming health-care and other civilian infrastructure.

“There has been no respite for civilians in Ukraine”, said Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, adding that she was “shocked by yesterday’s deadly missile strikes on Kyiv, Kryvi Rih, Pokrovsk, Dnipro and other urban centres”. In Kyiv, the intensive care, surgical and oncology wards of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital were severely damaged, and its toxicology department — where children receive dialysis — was destroyed. Reportedly, 27 civilians, including four children, were killed, and 117, including seven children, were injured.

Also, at least seven civilians were killed at the ISIDA medical centre in Kyiv — one of Ukraine’s largest women’s health and family planning centres — when debris from an intercepted missile hit the facility. Noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 1,878 attacks affecting health-care facilities, personnel, transport, supplies and patients since February 2022, she asserted that “intentionally directing attacks against a protected hospital is a war crime, and perpetrators must be held to account”.

Describing the 8 July attack on the children’s hospital, Volodymyr Zhovnir, the Director of Okhmatdyt, said that at 9:52 a.m., when air raid sirens sounded, the hospital staff began evacuating patients to the bombshell shelter. “At 10:42 a.m. we felt a powerful explosion”, he said, adding: “the ground shook, and the walls trembled. Both children and adults screamed and cried from fear” as a missile struck the intensive care department and a therapy department for chronic intoxications.

“The floors collapsed, and we could hear people crying out for help from beneath the rubble”, he said, adding that 300 people were injured, including eight children, while two adults died. 600 patients had to be evacuated and the hospital’s toxicology building and traumatology department were completely destroyed. He underscored that striking a children’s hospital, where children are treated for cancer and other heavy diseases, is “not just a war crime, it is far beyond the limits of humanity”.

In the ensuing discussion, numerous Council members condemned the Russian Federation’s deliberate targeting of residential neighbourhoods and health-care infrastructure, underlining the need for increased support to Ukraine.

“The horror that children and their families have had to face since the start of the war in Ukraine shows no sign of abating”, said Switzerland’s delegate, noting that in 2023, the UN attributed 249 attacks on schools and hospitals, including against protected persons, to the Russian Federation’s armed forces and affiliated armed groups. “No child should grow up under the threat of missile fire; no child should die in the rubble of a hospital, which is supposed to be a safe place for healing and recovery”, she declared.

Echoing that sentiment, her counterpart from France said that the grave violations committed against children in Ukraine “justify Russia’s inscription on the infamous list” in the Secretary-General’s report on children and armed conflict.

Calling for accountability, Ecuador’s representative emphasized that health-care facilities must be protected in all circumstances and by all parties to the conflict and the latest event must be duly investigated. “We must move from the logic of domination and force to the logic of diplomacy and the peaceful solution of the conflict”, he said.

Along similar lines, the speaker for Sierra Leone underlined that the devastating impact of the reported overnight missile strikes on civilians is a stark reminder of the urgent need for the violence to end and a renewed commitment to protecting civilian lives and infrastructure in conflict zones. “It also begs for independent investigations”, he said, urging the involved parties to “choose and prioritize peace”.

On 8 July, Moscow deliberately targeted “perhaps the most vulnerable and defenceless group in any society — children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses”, said Ukraine’s delegate. Holding up images of the missile’s flight trajectory, as well as pictures of missile fragments retrieved from under the hospital, he said the footage shows that the hospital was a deliberate target. Turning to ongoing negotiations regarding the Summit of the Future, he asked: “What kind of future are we talking about if the murderer is sitting knee-deep in children’s blood in the Chair’s seat here?”

Meanwhile, the representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to counter that a missile from the Ukrainian air defence hit the children’s hospital in an attempt to intercept a Russian missile that was meant to hit a factory. He pointed out that this tragedy — which falls within the pattern of Ukrainian and Western propaganda — occurred on the eve of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. “If this was a Russian strike, there would have been nothing left of the building and all the children would have been killed and not wounded”, he said, emphasizing that Moscow does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine.

MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Briefings

JOYCE MSUYA, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator , said that, since June, “there has been no respite for civilians in Ukraine” amid continuing waves of attacks across the entire country. “I was particularly shocked by yesterday’s deadly missile strikes on Kyiv, Kryvi Rih, Pokrovsk, Dnipro and other urban centres”, she stated. These attacks struck vital energy infrastructure, as well as two of the country’s leading specialist hospitals for children and women. In Kyiv, the intensive care, surgical and oncology wards of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital were severely damaged. Its toxicology department — where children receive dialysis — was destroyed. First responders attending the scene immediately after the attack found children receiving treatment for cancer in hospital beds set up in parks and on the street, where medical workers had quickly established triage areas among the chaos, dust and debris.

Reportedly, 27 civilians, including four children, were killed, and 117, including seven children, were injured, she continued. The Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) is verifying figures while rescue workers, hospital staff and volunteers continue to clear rubble in search of people trapped under debris. Health officials report that what remains of the children’s hospital is without electricity, preventing the use of ventilators and other urgent care. UN Human Rights staff has helped move child patients to other facilities while providing psychosocial support and assisting with other urgent needs. She also highlighted “a massive outpouring of solidarity” from local residents, who rushed to the scene to help remove rubble and provide blankets, water and food for patients and medical staff. Furthermore, at least seven civilians were killed at the ISIDA medical centre in Kyiv — one of Ukraine’s largest women’s health and family planning centres — when debris from an intercepted missile hit the facility.

“Intentionally directing attacks against a protected hospital is a war crime, and perpetrators must be held to account”, she asserted, adding that these incidents are part of a deeply concerning pattern of systematic attacks harming health care and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. Attacks have intensified since the spring of 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 1,878 attacks affecting health-care facilities, personnel, transport, supplies and patients since February 2022. Attacks have also significantly impacted homes, education facilities, office buildings and public transport. And they have disrupted millions of households’ electricity, gas and water supplies. Energy production capacity across the country is significantly reduced. As a result, over 14.6 million people — about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s population — require humanitarian assistance. These attacks are also impacting aid operations: just last week a strike destroyed an apartment block immediately in front of the United Nations offices in Dnipro City.

Despite the challenges, in the first four months of 2024, the UN and its partners — many of them local organizations — still managed to provide life-saving assistance to 4.4 million people across Ukraine. She urged donors to accelerate funding for the humanitarian response to sustain operations in an increasingly complex and dangerous environment. All the more so as another winter approaches amid no sign of an easing of hostilities or their impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure. “Yesterday’s attacks and their impacts are a reminder of the deplorable human toll of this war, particularly on the most vulnerable members of society — tragedies we will see again and again as long as this conflict continues and the rules of war are defied”, she stated, urging respect for international law and underscoring the need to bring an end to the suffering and destruction.

VOLODYMYR ZHOVNIR, cardiac surgeon, anaesthesiologist and activist , noting that he is the Director of Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest children’s medical centre, said each year it treats around 80,000 children, many of them cancer and blood disease patients. Describing the 8 July attack on the facility, he said that at 9:52 a.m., when air raid sirens sounded, the hospital staff began evacuating patients to the bombshell shelter. Over the past two and half years of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, “our staff have done everything possible during each attack to save lives”, he said, noting that there were more than 600 patients and a similar number of hospital workers on the premises. “Children were on drips, on dialysis, in intensive care”, he said, noting that three heart surgeries were in progress, the pausing of which would have threatened lives.

“At 10:42 a.m. we felt a powerful explosion”, he said, adding: “The ground shook, and the walls trembled. Both children and adults screamed and cried from fear” as a missile struck the intensive care department and a therapy department for chronic intoxications. “The floors collapsed, and we could hear people crying out for help from beneath the rubble”, he said, adding that 300 people were injured, including eight children, while two adults died. 600 patients had to be evacuated and the hospital’s toxicology building and traumatology department were completely destroyed. A part of the country’s only oncological laboratory was destroyed, he added, noting medical services in various departments had to be suspended.

This strike will have long-lasting effects, he said, noting that patients will face a shortage of medical care, especially since specialized services with high-tech equipment cannot be restored soon. “This will have serious long-term impacts on Ukrainian children needing medical care”, he said, adding that the psychological trauma on children from this attack is severe. It will last a long time and could affect them for their whole lives. Striking a children’s hospital, where children are treated for cancer and other heavy diseases, is not just a war crime, it is far beyond the limits of humanity, he stressed.

Statements

The representative of France said that the Russian Federation, once again, deliberately targeted residential neighbourhoods and health-care infrastructure, condemning this as “another entry in a list of war crimes for which Russia will be held accountable”. Moscow is targeting civilians to undermine the resilience of the Ukrainian people and, in that context, he expressed support for work by the UN and other organizations to document violations and ensure accountability. The grave violations committed against children in Ukraine “justify Russia’s inscription on the infamous list” in the Secretary-General’s report on children and armed conflict, he said, underlining the need for increased support to Ukraine. For its part, France will continue providing that country with the support necessary for its legitimate defence “for as long as it takes”, he stressed, spotlighting Paris’ provision of more than €100 million in 2024 to Ukraine in the areas of health, education, de-mining, water and energy.

The representative of Ecuador expressed deep concern about the recent intensification of hostilities in Ukraine, including the destruction of a children’s hospital in Kyiv that has caused civilian casualties, including children and women. Health-care facilities must be respected and protected in all circumstances and by all parties to the conflict. The latest event must be duly investigated. The Secretary-General has urged the parties to systematically refrain from using explosive weapons in populated areas. This conflict is a tragedy for the peoples of the Russian Federation and Ukraine and must therefore end. “We must move from the logic of domination and force to the logic of diplomacy and the peaceful solution of conflict”, he said, echoing the call for the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the occupied territory, and for “this war not to last another day”.

The representative of Switzerland stated: “We are shocked that a children's hospital, where many suffer from serious illnesses and are in extremely vulnerable conditions, has been hit by a Russian strike.” “The horror that children and their families have had to face since the start of the war in Ukraine shows no sign of abating”, she said, noting that in 2023, the UN attributed 249 attacks on schools and hospitals, including against protected persons, to the Russian Federation’s armed forces and affiliated armed groups. In the last two years, nearly 2,000 children are thought to have been killed or injured. “Instead of going to school, children in towns on Ukraine’s front lines have been forced to spend between 3,000 and 5,000 hours sheltering in basements and subway stations”, she said, declaring: “No child should grow up under the threat of missile fire; no child should die in the rubble of a hospital, which is supposed to be a safe place for healing and recovery.”

The representative of Slovenia said to the President of the Council: “We are appalled by the latest air strikes on Ukraine by the country you are representing.” Absolutely nothing can justify the brutal attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, he stressed, condemning the direct missile strike at the Okhmatdyt hospital — one of Europe’s largest children’s hospitals. Responding to the Russian Federation’s claims that responsibility for this devastation should be put on air defence systems, he said independent sources disproved this. Further, WHO has verified that from April to May 2024 more than one third of attacks against health-care facilities happened in Ukraine, he noted, adding that killing and maiming children and attacks against hospitals are grave violations. Rejecting responsibility equals endorsing impunity, he stressed, adding “we have seen enough death and destruction for a lifetime.”

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that, while civilian casualties are a tragic but inevitable consequence of war, “we would still like to believe that there are certain lines people will not cross”. While Moscow has tried to justify its invasion as a defensive action, he said that “few believe this” and stated that the Russian Federation’s “repeated, deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure throughout the conflict are indefensible”. Adding that the missile strike against the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital represents a “new low”, he said: “An attack against the most vulnerable among us betrays a basic lack of humanity.” Further, he pointed out that “only a handful of countries” have recognized the Russian Federation’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, underscoring that Moscow’s illegal invasion must end. For its part, Seoul “will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and provide vital assistance”, he said — “until they achieve just and lasting peace in their land”.

The representative of China expressed regret over the large number of casualties of innocent civilians, the deteriorating humanitarian crisis and its spillover effects. Noting the intensification of fighting, he urged warring parties to use rationality and restraint and respect international humanitarian law. “There is no winner in military confrontation,” he said, adding: “Military solutions will not bring a lasting peace.” An early settlement is in everyone’s interest. Calling for the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiations between the two sides, he urged them to “meet each other halfway”. Turning to security issues, he advocated for a more cooperative concept of security, proposing the establishment of a balanced, effective, sustainable European security architecture. Beijing will actively promote peace talks in its own way and play a contrastive role in bringing about a political settlement, he pledged.

The representative of Sierra Leone expressed deep concern about the reported overnight missile strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. Based on reports, those killed in the multiple missile strikes include doctors, patients, women and children, “the very best and also most vulnerable in times of armed conflicts”. The reports of the missile strike of the Kyiv main children’s hospital — resulting in the loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to a critical health-care facility — “are truly heartbreaking and distressing”, he said. The devastating impact of these strikes on civilians, including women and children, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for the violence to end, and a renewed commitment to protecting civilian lives and infrastructure in conflict zones. “It also begs for independent investigations aimed at accountability”. he emphasized, urging the involved parties to “choose and prioritize peace”.

The representative of Algeria , expressing deep concern over the ongoing escalation of tension caused by military operations in the Russian Federation and Ukraine, said it is Ukrainians who bear the brunt of this. Noting the dire human situation, he said both sides must commit to end this. “We see no signs of a de-escalation”, he noted, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts and respect for international humanitarian law. Highlighting the need for inclusive negotiations and a commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, he said the use of weapons only leads to greater loss of life. The polarization resulting from this crisis is contributing to further escalation as well as food and energy insecurity. Multilateral efforts that preserve diplomatic frameworks are the best way to achieve concrete solutions, he said.

The representative of Malta , noting that the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital is a beneficiary of the technical cooperation programme run by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that the missile attack against it “not only endangers lives, but also constitutes a violation of IAEA’s core principles and values”. Health and educational facilities “must always be protected” to ensure uninterrupted delivery of their services to all people in Ukraine, she stressed, calling for the immediate cessation of all attacks against hospitals, residential buildings and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and on all parties to adhere to their obligations under international law. The attacks on 8 July took place amidst Moscow’s new military offensive in the Kharkiv region, but attacks throughout 2024 have endangered the lives of thousands of children, health-care workers and civilians. Against that backdrop, she stressed: “The perpetrators of these actions must be held accountable for the damage done.”

The representative of Mozambique said that civilian deaths, both intentional and incidental, must not be condoned, urging warring parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law must be upheld under any circumstance. Citing the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality, he urged warring parties to assess whether civilian harm is likely excessive compared to the anticipated military advantage. “Ultimately, ending this conflict is the most crucial step to address its man-made humanitarian consequences”, he said. To achieve this, the parties must immediately cease hostilities, resume direct negotiations without preconditions and engage in dialogue in good faith. “Let us seize the opportunity to recommit to the UN as the ideal platform to start a genuine dialogue towards a negotiated settlement”, he appealed.

The representative of Guyana sounded alarm over the continued attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure since the start of the war. The attacks have claimed the lives of more than 11,000 civilians, including women and children, and continue to destroy objects indispensable to their survival. “Yesterday’s events were particularly shocking”, she said, noting that it was reportedly the largest assault in months, killing over 30 people and causing extensive damage to the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. “The air strike against the hospital turned what was once a place of sanctuary and healing for so many children into rubble, destroying its toxicology and oncology wards and many other units”, she stated. “What military or other advantage is there to gain from the unconscionable attack against a children’s hospital?” she asked, stressing that lives — including those of innocent children — “cannot continue to be sacrificed at the altar of political brinkmanship”.

The representative of the United States said it “sends a chill down my spine” to say that the Council is meeting because the Russian Federation attacked a children’s hospital. Noting that it was the largest pediatric facility in Ukraine and a lifeline for the country’s most vulnerable, she described images of children bloodied and injured, pediatric cancer patients hooked up to IV drips huddled outside the hospital and the community sifting through the rubble. Recalling previous attacks on hospitals by the Russian Federation, she said: “Across the country, hundreds of children have been killed, thousands have been wounded and millions have been displaced from their homes.” Russian Federation President Vladimir V. Putin’s so-called peace plan was an outrageous attempt to force Ukraine “to accept an unjust peace while facing the barrel of a gun”, she said, adding that “yesterday’s attack makes abundantly clear Putin is not interested in peace.” Also pointing to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, she said this is a deliberate effort to leave millions of Ukrainians without heat this winter. “Russia started this war and Russia can end it at any time”, she underscored, reaffirming support for Ukraine.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that, in its repeated attacks against Ukraine since 23 February 2022, the Russian Federation has killed, maimed and abducted Ukrainian children. Further, on 8 July, it attacked a children’s hospital. “This is cowardly depravity, and this must stop”, she underscored, stating that the intentional direction of attacks against civilian populations and objects constitutes a war crime. Stressing that Moscow’s conduct “is a disgrace to the Security Council and, especially, to the President’s seat”, she urged those present to jointly condemn the Russian Federation’s actions. For its part, the United Kingdom and its partners “will continue to ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself from these barbaric acts of violence” and — at the ongoing summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — “will demonstrate our resolve to support Ukraine for as long as it takes”. Moscow must end its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its forces. “And stop killing Ukrainian children”, she added.

The representative of Japan lamented that the Council met “once again to confront the grim reality” caused by the Russian Federation’s escalating attacks across Ukraine, including a barrage of missiles that caused serious damage and many casualties at a pediatric hospital in Kyiv. She wished that the children there would get prompt and appropriate care. “We are deeply frustrated that we must be once again updated on the numerous and increasing civilian casualties resulting from the clear violation of the UN Charter by a permanent member of the Security Council”, she said, citing that in 2023 alone, the UN verified the killing of 80 children and maiming of over 330 children. Furthermore, the international community must not forget child abductions by the Russian Federation. Children should be returned home to be united with their loved ones immediately. She said that Tokyo is enraged by Moscow’s continuous disregard for international law, urging the international community not to tolerate impunity for such violations. Her country continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, she declared.

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to spotlight numerous analyses of his country’s alleged strike on the children’s hospital, which demonstrate that this was a missile of the Ukrainian air defence. “For us, this meeting is an excellent opportunity to tell the truth about what actually happened”, he stated, adding that this propaganda falls into the narrative of the Bucha or Mariupol hospital provocations. While Western States try to engage in wishful thinking by condemning the allegedly intentional strike of the Russian Federation’s air force against the children’s medical facilities, a video of the strike — which resurfaced on the Internet — negated these attempts. Ukrainian air defence missiles often go off-target, as manifested by multiple past tragedies.

“If this was a Russian strike, there would have been nothing left of the building and all the children would have been killed and not wounded”, he said, emphasizing that Moscow does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defence missile attempted to intercept a Russian Federation missile that was meant to hit a factory. Such tragedies could have been avoided if Ukraine — in contradiction of international humanitarian law — did not locate air defences and heavy weaponry in residential neighbourhoods. The Ukrainians themselves noted an interesting trend: this tragedy occurred on the eve of the NATO summit, he observed, adding that similar situations occurred on the eve of each NATO summit. Ukraine prefers to sacrifice tens — if not hundreds — of thousands of its citizens who were sent into “a senseless meatgrinder”, he said. “We have frequently spoken in favour of beginning negotiations and ending hostilities — this must be a cessation rather than a pause in hostilities which would only allow Kyiv to lick its wounds and rearm”, he asserted, underscoring the need to tackle the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

The representative of Ukraine said it has become a tradition for the Russian Federation to mark its presidency in the Council with heinous war crimes, adding: “the Chair’s seat is already soaked with blood.” On 8 July that country deliberately targeted “perhaps the most vulnerable and defenceless group in any society — children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses”, he said. Holding up images of the missile’s flight trajectory, as well as pictures of missile fragments retrieved from under the hospital, he said the footage shows that the hospital was a deliberate target. Noting that several departments in the hospital were damaged, he highlighted the physical harm and stress endured by the patients. Okhmatdyt Hospital was just one of many targets in the heavy missile strike which hit Kyiv and other cities on 8 July, he said, noting that the Russian Federation launched 38 missiles, attacking almost 100 civilian sites. “The children who Russia cannot abduct and brainwash, Russia kills,” he said, adding that the person sitting at the head of the table represents “a wanted criminal, suspected of crimes against children”.

On the Russian Federation’s propaganda channels on social media, he said, bloggers openly explain the rationale behind the Kremlin’s bloody actions. That country does not hide that it is deliberately attacking hospitals, he said, adding that it did so in Syria from 2015. Describing the attack as a manifestation of the country’s deepest contempt for any peace initiative, he said: “Russia is like cancer, only worse.” Stressing that it is imperative to shoot down the Russian Federation’s missiles, he called for bold steps to eliminate any security deficit. Noting ongoing negotiations regarding Summit of the Future, he asked: “What kind of future are we talking about if the murderer is sitting knee deep in children's blood in the chair’s seat here?” The representative of the Russian Federation will bypass purgatory and end up in hell forever, he said, calling on the Council to respond to that country’s aggression and war crimes as well as address the issue of its presence in the permanent seat of the Soviet Union.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that the Russian Federation’s recent large-scale missile attacks are “a stark reminder” of why the Russian Federation Armed Forces are listed by the UN as a perpetrator of grave violations against children. He stressed: “By targeting Okhmatdyt — a symbol of Ukraine’s childcare medicine — Russia once again demonstrates its cruelty and its utter insincerity about peace talks.” Further, he pointed to the “striking paradox” of a Member State currently holding the presidency of the Council — the organ responsible for maintaining peace and security — while intensifying, “as we speak”, attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Citing an OHCHR report documenting Moscow’s targeting of energy infrastructure and use of “double-tap” strikes, he stressed: “These are the facts.”

Against that backdrop, he underscored that the Russian Federation and its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging a war of aggression and for other serious international crimes — “as well as for the massive damage caused by their war”. The General Assembly will soon vote on a resolution regarding the threats posed to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as this marks the first time in history that a nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — has been illegally seized by a foreign aggressor. “History matters here”, he stressed, stating that history — including the 1986 Chernobyl disaster — teaches the existential importance of nuclear safety and security. “Russia’s irresponsible actions place all of us at risk, and that is why we hope — and expect — that all UN Member States will support this initiative”, he urged.