Amid Deteriorating Situation in Gaza, Senior Humanitarian Coordinator, Briefing Security Council, Stresses Need for Ceasefire, Unimpeded Delivery of Aid

Even as Gaza reels under violence and food insecurity, the international community must not lose sight of its recovery and reconstruction, the Security Council heard today as it met to consider the Palestinian question and the implementation of a recently adopted resolution.

“I would like to live in a home, like other children”, an eight-year-old child from a camp in Gaza told Sigrid Kaag, Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, she recalled as she detailed her recent visit there. “Talking about recovery, reconstruction and financing can be abstract”, but viewed through a human lens, it means dignified shelter, basic functioning health, sanitation and water systems and the rehabilitation of educational institutions, she said.

Underscoring the importance of not delaying such efforts, she said that while humanitarian aid delivery is the priority at the moment, Palestinians should not be expected to depend on it forever. Highlighting the need to create a modern local economy in Gaza, she said the international community needs to consider traditional development financing, the establishment of new trust funds and innovative financing instruments. “Ambitious reconstruction planning requires ambitious and generous financing”, she said.

Turning to the implementation of Council resolution 2720 (2023), she noted that it “has been fraught with challenges”. Calling for increased political will, she stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages and unimpeded delivery of aid. The mechanism for monitoring and verification of humanitarian assistance, mandated by the resolution, has begun capturing humanitarian aid shipments, and UN monitors, pending visa approvals, are getting ready to deploy to Gaza, she said.

When the floor opened, many Council members expressed alarm about the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip and called on Israel to enable humanitarian aid delivery, in line with Council resolution 2720 (2023). That text demanded the parties to the conflict to allow the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to Palestinian civilians throughout that territory and established the aforementioned mechanism for speeding up the provision of humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

“Council resolution 2720 (2023) has proven ineffective”, Algeria’s delegate underscored, noting that tree leaves have become a commodity in Gaza — “not for livestock, but for people”. While the mechanism was presented as a solution to obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupying administration, UN statistics clearly show an extremely low volume of aid delivery. Recalling images of more than 1,200 trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border, he pointed to the complex administrative processes required and condemned “the Israeli occupier’s deliberate policy of using starvation as a means of war”.

“We have no right to be surprised”, said the representative of Slovenia, noting that the situation is not getting better in spite of four resolutions, the International Court of Justice order, the UN mechanism and various “assurances that we have received”. “We have heard from Israel that there is no limit to aid reaching Gaza. We find it hard to believe”, he said, asking why 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition if there is no limit to the aid reaching Gaza.

Ecuador’s delegate also expressed concern about the problems faced in the operationalization of the mechanism, adding that this is “due to a lack of political will”, while Sierra Leone’s delegate urged the Council to “refuse to normalize this human tragedy of epic proportions”. Along similar lines, Guyana’s delegate asked Council members to never “get accustomed or immune to the reports of pain and suffering of the Palestinian people”. She also expressed concern that humanitarian workers appear to be targeted systematically — “presumably as part of a larger strategy” to annihilate as many Palestinians as possible through deprivation, she added.

The representative of the Russian Federation, President of the Security Council for July, speaking in his national capacity, noted that 274 humanitarian workers have been killed by Israel’s military operation. Of these, 197 were UN personnel and 193 of them from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). “No matter how carefully Ms. Kaag chooses her words”, he said, the reality is that humanitarian access is not being ensured. He also pointed out that the United States-built temporary pier has been destroyed several times due to inclement weather — instead of building the pier, the United States should demand that Israel lift the blockade, he said.

The United State, that country’s delegate said, continues to press Israel to improve humanitarian access; however, “the best way to address the crisis is for Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal”. Citing her Government’s announcement of an additional $404 million in life-saving humanitarian aid to support Palestinian civilians in the region, she said for humanitarian organizations to safely carry out their work, the Israel Defense Forces must improve the overall security environment inside Gaza.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST, INCLUDING THE PALESTINIAN QUESTION

Briefing

SIGRID KAAG, Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza pursuant to Security Council resolution 2720 (2023), noted that nearly nine months since the Hamas attack, the hostages’ plight continues to torment the Israeli people, while Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Following the Israeli offensive against Rafah since 6 May, over 1 million people have been displaced once again. Recalling her visits to Gaza, she said she is asked repeatedly: “Will our suffering ever end?” Stressing the need for a full and complete ceasefire in Gaza, she also demanded the release of all hostages and the delivery of aid at scale. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) must be allowed to deliver on its mandated role. Noting her meetings with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key Cabinet members, she said the implementation of Security Council resolution 2720 (2023), which establishes a framework to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, “has been fraught with challenges”.

Stressing the importance of political will, she said the mechanism for monitoring and verification of humanitarian assistance, mandated by the resolution, is now capturing humanitarian aid shipments from Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and the West Bank into Gaza. The activation of the mechanism for supplies from Egypt is expected by mid-July. Subject to visa approvals, UN monitors are getting ready to deploy to the mechanism’s newly established offices in Gaza, she said, adding that more contributions are urgently needed to address the $2.5 billion flash appeal. Highlighting the commitments made by the Israeli War Cabinet, related to resolution 2720 (2023), she said her mission has been monitoring their implementation, including the direct entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza from the north via the Zikim and Erez crossings, the use of the port of Ashdod and approval for the resumption of the electricity line to the desalination facility in Khan Younis.

Highlighting last week’s evacuation of 21 Palestinian children with serious illnesses and their accompanying adults from Gaza to Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing, she said discussions are ongoing to establish a more regular and predictable system of medical evacuations. Describing this as a priority, she called for the Council’s urgent attention to this. “Many of you will be familiar with the images of supplies accumulated at Kerem Shalom crossing”, she said, adding that the UN has asked Israel to find solutions to enable the safe delivery of aid. “We cannot ask Palestinian civilians to put their future on hold”, she said, adding that while politics and conditions on the ground may dictate the pace and nature of recovery and reconstruction efforts, preparations should not wait. The Palestinian Authority has a critical role to play in Gaza, she said, calling on the international community to support its financial and governance capacities. The creation of a modern local economy in Gaza should be a priority, because Palestinians should not be expected to depend on humanitarian assistance, she underscored.

“Ambitious reconstruction planning requires ambitious and generous financing,” she said, adding that the international community needs to consider a range of financing options and instruments, from traditional development financing to the establishment of new trust funds to tried-and-tested innovative financing instruments. “Talking about recovery, reconstruction and financing can be abstract, but if we view it through a human lens, it means dignified shelter while more permanent housing is being built or refurbished, the restoration of basic functioning health, sanitation and water systems and the rehabilitation of schools”, among others, she said. Recalling meetings with many of the strong women of Gaza, she said their leadership should be integrated into the recovery and reconstruction process. The estimated 17,000 children orphaned by the war will need support as will the large numbers of people with disabilities, including the vast number of amputees who will require prostheses. While resolution 2720 (2023) has achieved significant progress, there is no substitute for political will and full respect for international humanitarian law, she said, relaying the words of an eight-year-old girl from Gaza: “I live in a camp, I would like to live in a home, like other children.”

Statements

The representative of Japan , while noting that Israel’s military operation continues, said that she was “relieved to hear of the significant progress in the coordination and management of humanitarian assistance to Gaza”. Given the vast scale and scope of need, the work of the United Nations — including UNRWA, the backbone of the humanitarian response — is crucial and, therefore, requires further support. For its part, Japan has provided humanitarian aid worth more than $120 million since October 2023 in sectors such as food, water, sanitation, hygiene and medical care. Tokyo has also made extensive in-kind contributions of blankets, jerry-cans, plastic sheets and sleeping mats to UNRWA and other aid organizations. While emphasizing that her country will continue to provide necessary assistance — and encouraging others to do so as well — she stressed: “Ultimately, however, what is needed more than ever is the implementation of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024).”

The representative of China voiced concern over the unprecedented deterioration of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where — due to extreme shortages of supplies and dire health conditions — millions of people are struggling with hunger, disease and despair. Gaza — “an open-air prison” — has been under blockade for nine months, with the supply of water, electricity and fuel cut out. Further, the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza has been obstructed, and people have been denied access to the most basic necessities. The facilities of humanitarian agencies have become repeated targets, he said, adding that an unprecedented number of humanitarian workers were killed. Urging Israel to fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law, he stated: “Hunger cannot be weaponized, humanitarian issues cannot be politicized and human-made exacerbation of the humanitarian disaster is unacceptable.”

The representative of France , calling for the complete implementation of Council resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024) and 2735 (2024), expressed alarm that the number of civilian victims continues to increase, while famine is taking hold and 80 per cent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. “An entire generation of children have been traumatized and deprived of education”, he said, calling on Israel to open the Rafah crossing and enable the delivery of aid throughout Gaza. Stressing the role of UNRWA, he said the goods delivered to Gaza must be distributed in a safe way, corresponding to the reality of the needs. Also stressing that the protection of humanitarian workers must be guaranteed, he said: “France demands an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages.” His country is against the offensive on Rafah in line with the International Court of Justice order, he said, adding that it is urgent to work towards the creation of a Palestinian State that includes Gaza.

The representative of Guyana expressed concern that humanitarian workers appear to be targeted systematically — “presumably as part of a larger strategy to annihilate as many Palestinians as possible through deprivation and other means”. Detailing the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, she stressed that Israel must facilitate increased humanitarian access while recalling the relevant orders issued by the International Court of Justice on 26 January, 28 March and 24 May. “There is no substitute for land crossings”, she added. Further, she called on the parties to ensure the safety of humanitarian personnel and demanded an end to the war, which must stop so that Palestinians can rebuild their lives. The international community must also facilitate the rebuilding of Gaza, which is critical for advancing the two-State solution. Urging Council members never to “get accustomed or immune to the reports of pain and suffering of the Palestinian people”, she stressed: “Our hunger to act must never diminish.”

The representative of Switzerland , sounding alarm over the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemned that the hostilities continue to claim many civilian victims, particularly among children and the 1.7 million displaced persons in the Strip. Around 95 per cent of the population there is facing high levels of acute food insecurity; within this, 15 per cent are at the catastrophic level. “The high risk of famine will persist as long as the conflict continues and humanitarian access is hampered,” she stressed. In its orders, the International Court of Justice has confirmed the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. Yet the level of aid remains clearly and vastly insufficient in the face of the immensity of the needs. Against this backdrop, she called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The representative of Sierra Leone said the situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip — from the massive death toll to food insecurity and famine — cannot be normalized. “We must refuse to normalize this human tragedy of epic proportions”, he underscored, adding that the continuous escalation in conflict has impacted the ability of humanitarian agencies to provide life-saving assistance to civilians. Over 193 UN personnel have been killed during the conflict, as well as other humanitarian workers, he noted, expressing support for the office of the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator. Ongoing discussions with the Government of Israel should prioritize the issue of unimpeded provision of and access to humanitarian aid and essential services, he said, welcoming the operationalization of the mechanism provided for in resolution 2720 (2023) and improved access in the north. Noting the constraints UNRWA and other partners encounter on the ground to store, transport and distribute aid to south and central Gaza, he stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire.

The representative of Ecuador pointed out that, despite the Senior Coordinator’s efforts, it has not been possible to deliver humanitarian aid sufficient to ensure the population’s access to “services essential for its survival”. Military operations in Rafah have affected the entry of aid — “which already was inadequate”, he observed — and distribution remains a complex, dangerous task. While welcoming efforts to operationalize the mechanism provided for in resolution 2720 (2023), he said that the problems such efforts face are “due to a lack of political will”. Without that, it will be impossible to increase the quality and quantity of aid; to adopt measures that allow for its safe, unimpeded distribution; or prepare for early recovery and reconstruction. Calling on all parties to the conflict to remember that resolution 2720 (2023) demands they cooperate with the Senior Coordinator, he urged them to “demonstrate their political will in this and all other aspects of the conflict”.

The representative of Mozambique said “currently, we are witnessing deaths on a daily basis and a large scale in Gaza”. Hostages have not yet been released and humanitarian assistance has not reached the millions of Gazans in need. “There are no plausible reasons for the current unjustified and unbearable suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he observed, stressing that the humanitarian catastrophe must end. Noting that humanitarian efforts in Gaza require a solid ceasefire, he reminded Council members of their duty to address the situation there as an urgent matter. In parallel, efforts must be made for the release of hostages, humanitarian access and assistance, dialogue for peace, the reconstruction of Gaza and the implementation of a two-State solution.

The representative of Malta , noting that more than 37,000 people have been killed as a result of the Israeli military operation, expressed concern about reports detailing the use of starvation as a method of warfare. Stressing the importance of unimpeded and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza, he said that land routes remain the most feasible and effective way to ensure that unprecedented levels of aid now enter the Strip. “Last week’s killing of an MSF [Doctors without Borders] staffer is another tragic demonstration” of the high price humanitarian workers continue to pay, with impunity”, he said, stressing that UNRWA is an irreplaceable actor. Urging both Hamas and Israel to accept the terms of the proposal outlined in resolution 2735 (2024), he said this is the only way to allow for the significant flooding of aid into and across Gaza. It would also allow the space for the massive recovery and reconstruction efforts necessary, he pointed out.

The representative of Algeria recalled that the mechanism contemplated by resolution 2720 (2023) was presented as a solution to obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupying administration. However, he stressed: “A quick look at the latest UN statistics shows an undisputed conclusion — resolution 2720 (2023) has proven ineffective.” In June, the access rate did not exceed 73 trucks per day, and he said that “this small number is the result of the Israeli occupier’s deliberate policy of using starvation as a means of war”. Images of more than 1,200 trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border demonstrate the deterrent, complex administrative processes. Further, the increased entry rate in April proved that the smooth entry of aid “is linked only to international pressure and, unfortunately, to the occupier’s willingness”, he stated. Citing reports that tree leaves have become a commodity in Gaza — “not for livestock, but for people” — he said: “Without urgent action, the world will witness a humanitarian tragedy.”

The representative of the United States , noting that the UN’s response capabilities are essential, said that 96 per cent of the Gaza population — over 2 million people — will likely experience a catastrophic level of food insecurity between now and September. Underlining the need to provide sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance, she stressed that opening all existing land crossings into Gaza is a vital step. Relatedly, she supported efforts to distribute aid within Gaza so it would reach the most vulnerable, including women and children. For humanitarian organizations to safely carry out their work, the Israel Defense Forces must improve the overall security environment inside Gaza, she asserted, adding that the United States continues to press Israel to improve humanitarian access. However, “the best way to address the crisis is for Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal”, she stated, noting that it would create the conditions to support a massive surge of relief for Palestinians and allow for increased commercial activities in Gaza. For its part, the United States announced in June an additional $404 million in life-saving humanitarian aid to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and the region.

The representative of Slovenia , noting that the situation is not getting better in spite of four resolutions, the International Court of Justice order, the UN mechanism and various “assurances that we have received”, added: “We have no right to be surprised.” Famine in Gaza is human-made — a choice made by Hamas who is sacrificing its people and Israel not fulfilling its duty as the occupying Power, he said. Using starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law and can amount to a war crime, he pointed out, adding: “We have heard from Israel that there is no limit to aid reaching Gaza. We find it hard to believe.” If there is no limit to the aid reaching Gaza, why do 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition? he asked. Welcoming the start of the work of the UN mechanism, he said: “We are missing the main ingredient for the mechanism’s success — a ceasefire.” The end of bombing in itself will not magically solve problems for civilians in Gaza; it is time for the Council to start reflecting on Gaza beyond a ceasefire, he stressed.

The representative of the Republic of Korea stressed that international law obliges Israel — not the UN or non-governmental organizations — to restore and ensure public order and safety in the Strip. “When aid cannot be delivered to civilians, the number of trucks crossing the border into Gaza is meaningless beyond mere statistics,” he observed. Further, while humanitarian assistance alone cannot meet needs, permissions for commercial goods should not lead to a decrease in the humanitarian cargo entering Gaza. He also stated that Israel should do more to protect humanitarian workers and that all land crossings must be opened — which will not only increase the volume of aid, but also shorten the distance between entry and distribution points. To achieve all of this, however, an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages are needed. “People all around the world are eagerly watching to see the agreement detailed in resolution 2735 (2024) be finalized,” he said.

The representative of the United Kingdom expressed concern over the devastating and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza where “too many people have died”. A negotiated pause in the fighting that leads to a sustainable ceasefire is the best way to both secure the release of the hostages and enable the major and essential scaling up of humanitarian aid. “There is now a deal on the table — endorsed by this Council — to achieve those goals”, she said, calling on Hamas to accept it. She also urged Israel to fulfil its commitments to increase the amount of aid getting into Gaza and to meet its obligations to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access. Relatedly, the Rafah crossing must be immediately reopened and aid scaled up through all other crossing points.