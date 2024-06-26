Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack in Dagestan, Russian Federation

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joonkook Hwang (Republic of Korea):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Dagestan, the Russian Federation, on 23 June. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people, including 16 police officers and several injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of all the victims, including law enforcement officials who perished during the course of their duties, and to the Government and the people of the Russian Federation, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.