Security Council Briefed by Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST, INCLUDING THE PALESTINIAN QUESTION

TOR WENNESLAND, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process , expressed concern over the risk of escalation in the region — “particularly between Israel and Hizbullah along the Blue Line”. Further military escalation will only guarantee more suffering, more devastation to communities in Israel and Lebanon and more potentially catastrophic consequences for the region. Encouraging all sides to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation, he also observed that ongoing hostilities in Gaza are further fuelling regional instability. “There must be an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire — there is a deal on the table and it should be agreed, and fast,” he stressed. Welcoming efforts to reach such a deal — including by Egypt, Qatar and the United States — he said that the United Nations “stands ready to support its implementation”. Turning to Gaza, he reported that the devastating impact of hostilities on the civilian population — and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis — “remain deeply alarming”.

Ongoing military operations and “a near total breakdown of civil order” have resulted in multiple reported incidents of theft of relief supplies and shootings that posed significant risks to the population and humanitarian workers, he said. For example, a shooting incident on 15 June prompted the cancellation of convoys through Kerem Shalom between 16 and 18 June to mitigate risks. Underscoring the need for effective mechanisms for humanitarian notification, safe conditions for aid operations and sufficient access to humanitarian needs, he said: “The UN welcomes the opportunity to clarify with the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] on how the current situation can be clearly improved.” Hunger and food insecurity persist and — while projections of imminent famine in the north have been averted through increased food deliveries — food insecurity has worsened in the south. Nearly all of Gaza’s population continues to face high levels of food insecurity, he emphasized, adding that nearly 500,000 face “catastrophic” insecurity.

He went on to report that, meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority’s fiscal situation remains “very precarious” amidst broader economic and security concerns across the occupied West Bank. Announcements by Israel’s Minister for Finance of his intention to continue blocking the transfer of all clearance revenues to the Authority — and to take measures that would end correspondent banking relations between Israeli and Palestinian banks at the end of June — “threaten to plunge the Palestinian fiscal situation into an even greater crisis, potentially upending the entire Palestinian financial system”, he stressed. Also noting the recent appointment of a civilian deputy for oversight of land management and daily life in Area C of the occupied West Bank, he underscored that this — expected to expedite Israeli settlement expansion and regularize illegal outposts under Israeli law — is concerning and undermines the prospects for a two-State solution.

Reiterating concern over ongoing hostilities’ impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said that the level of essential goods that has been allowed into the Strip “continues to fall far short of meeting the needs of the population”. While it is positive that Israel has opened additional entry points for aid, others have closed. Detailing additional concerns — including escalating violence and tensions in the occupied West Bank — he underscored that Palestinians and Israelis can no longer wait to establish a viable political horizon. “Efforts to address security or humanitarian challenges that ignore or sidestep fundamental political questions are doomed to fail,” he observed.

The representative of the United States said that — while the world’s eyes are rightfully on Gaza — “we cannot ignore the situation in the West Bank”. Voicing concern over the significant uptick in deadly violence against Palestinian civilians by settlers, she said that 2023 saw the highest number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since 2005. Washington, D.C. — determined to use all tools at its disposal to expose and promote accountability for those who threaten peace, security and stability in the West Bank — has sanctioned numerous extremist settlers and their organizations who committed violence there. With regard to Gaza, she pointed to the adoption of resolution 2735 (2024), adding that Hamas ignored voices from the international community and, rather than accept the deal, “added even more conditions”. However, “we are not giving up”, she said, noting her country’s close cooperation with Egypt and Qatar to achieve an immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages. With much of Gaza’s population facing catastrophic levels of hunger, the situation is at risk of worsening rapidly, especially with sustained disruption in aid flows. “Palestinian women, children and men are suffering every single day,” she stated, noting the need to press Israel to create better conditions to facilitate aid delivery in Gaza.

The representative of Mozambique hailed “milestone” Council resolution 2334 (2016), while lamenting that unfortunately, reports from the ground indicate that the current situation in the Middle East contradicts all its precepts. He further voiced concern that — in addition to the catastrophic situation in Gaza — illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory remain. The continued demolitions of local structures leave many people unprotected, with implications that undermine the efforts for peace in the region and the implementation of the two-State solution. “The reiterated tensions and violence in the Gaza Strip must come to an end,” he stressed, warning that the protracted conflict threatens to expand to other countries in the region, which could worsen the humanitarian crisis among refugees and displaced people. He called for the immediate de-escalation of the conflict and for the parties to exercise maximum restraint, abiding by Council resolutions including resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023) and 2728 (2024).

The representative of Malta stressed that Israel, as the occupying Power, must exercise maximum restraint, abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population against all acts or threats of violence. Israeli illegal settlement expansion, demolition of Palestinian property and forced evictions must cease, she added. The provision of humanitarian aid cannot be dependent on a ceasefire agreement or “tactical pauses”, she pointed out, stressing that parties must ensure the unimpeded, safe delivery of humanitarian aid at scale into and across Gaza. “De-escalation and the revival of a political horizon must remain a core priority,” she said. Key to this are efforts focusing on fiscally and politically reinforcing the Palestinian Authority for effective governance over both the West Bank and Gaza, and its inclusion in discussions of a recovery plan for Gaza. Recent Israeli actions which threaten to undermine the Palestinian Authority’s fiscal stability also undermine regional and international support to ensure the Palestinian Authority’s stability and credibility and must be reversed, she added.

The representative of Slovenia pointed out that, since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 terrorist attack, Council members called for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, the distribution of humanitarian aid and full respect for international law at every meeting. “Yet again, as we meet here today, we continue hearing the same accounts of the situation in Gaza,” he observed, adding: “It seems that both Hamas and Israel continue to use civilians — Gazans and hostages — as instruments to pressure the other side.” Further, recent attacks on humanitarian facilities “prove yet again that this Council’s arguments, concerns, demands and decisions remain ignored”, he said. Noting promises of improved deconfliction mechanisms, safe zones and investigations into incidents leading to massive casualties among civilians and humanitarian workers, he emphasized: “We have seen little to nothing on all these promises.” While the Council’s last resolution must be implemented by both sides, “a follow-up to its non-compliance will be needed soon”, he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that — amid ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza — over 37,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children. The statistics on the West Bank are also appalling, with 600 Palestinians killed, while new Israeli settlements continue to be erected and residents are being evicted from their homes. Moreover, it is “horrifically cynical” that Palestinians are being forced to demolish their homes not to pay costly levies to the Israeli construction workers. The magnitude of violence by the radical Israeli settlers and complete impunity are shocking: in response to the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy from Malachi Hashalom — and despite the fact the alleged criminal was swiftly detained — “angry mobs of settlers” burned down 37 villages, killed 4 and wounded 91 Palestinians. He added that this lawlessness was perpetrated in full sight of law enforcement. There is only one solution to this vicious cycle of violence — “to root out the culture of impunity and the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory”. Warning that Israel “is going forth full steam ahead” with its offensive on Rafah, he demanded that it halt the operation.

The representative of Guyana voiced concern that settlement activity continues unabated in the occupied West Bank in violation of resolution 2334 (2016), calling on Israel to immediately cease all such activities. Citing recent reports of a Palestinian man who was strapped to the hood of a military vehicle and, in his injured state, driven around a neighbourhood in the West Bank, she asked: “What accounts for this level of barbarity by one people against another?” Condemning the cultivation and perpetuation of an ideology that dehumanizes the other, she stressed: “This war must end now.” Turning to the provision in resolution 2334 (2016) for all States to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967, she emphasized that “greater due diligence must be exercised by all Member States to ensure full adherence to this provision in all their commercial dealings with Israel”.

The representative of Switzerland , stressing that Israeli settlements are illegal under international humanitarian law, said recurrent announcements by Israeli leaders and measures to expand them contribute to the escalation and must be stopped. Voicing concern about recent Israeli decisions to transfer the management of settlers’ civil affairs in the West Bank to the Israeli civil administration, he said Israel must refrain from taking measures that would introduce permanent changes, in particular demographic and administrative changes, in the occupied territory. Council resolution 2735 (2024) calls on the parties to implement, without delay or conditions, a three-phase plan leading to a durable ceasefire in Gaza, he recalled, emphasizing that this plan currently represents the best chance of ending the appalling conflict. Voicing opposition to the current offensive in Rafah, he called for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The representative of France , demanding an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, also expressed opposition to the operation under way in Rafah — which, in line with the ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel must halt. “As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, Israeli settlement activity is accelerating in the West Bank,” he noted. Condemning such activity, he underscored: “We will never recognize the illegal annexation of territory, nor the legal recognition of illegal settlements.” He also condemned settler violence, stating that France will impose new sanctions against perpetrators. Further, France and the European Union do not recognize Israeli sovereignty over areas that came under Israeli administration after 5 June 1967. Expressing support for a reformed Palestinian Authority capable of exercising its authority throughout all Palestinian territory — including the Gaza Strip — he called on Israel to cease obstructing the transfer of revenues to the Authority.The representative of China recalled that, after announcing a three-phase ceasefire on 31 May, the United States claimed that Israel had already accepted the ceasefire proposal. “Regrettably, until now, we have not seen tangible signs from Israel of its agreement to a lasting ceasefire,” he stated. On the contrary, Israel has continued its large-scale military operations and repeated attacks on refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, resulting in major causalities and putting the personnel of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in danger. “There must be an immediate ceasefire, and once it is achieved, there must be no restart of the war,” he stated. In the West Bank, searches, arrests and raids by Israeli enforcement agencies against Palestinians are daily occurrences, he said, calling on the country to effectively curb violence against Palestinian civilians. On the situation in the Red Sea and along the Israel-Lebanon border, he voiced concern over reported Israeli plans of a military offensive against Lebanon. “The situation in the Middle East is very precarious and the world cannot afford for Lebanon to become another Gaza,” he asserted, echoing the words of the Secretary-General.

The representative of the United Kingdom called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including the return of those who have died in captivity. “The best way to get the hostages out is to get a deal done,” she stated, also urging Israel to let humanitarian aid enter Gaza through all crossing points and guarantee deconfliction for aid convoys and other humanitarian work. Condemning the firing of indiscriminate rockets towards Israeli population centres, she further called on Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities — noting the United Kingdom has levied sanctions on individuals and groups responsible for human rights abuses against Palestinian communities in the West Bank. A negotiated pause in the fighting “is the best way to secure the release of the hostages” and lead to a permanent settlement of this issue, she said. Citing resolution 2735 (2024), she stressed: “The onus is on Hamas to accept it and end the suffering of the Palestinian people and the remaining hostages.”

The representative of Ecuador , voicing concern about the ceaseless violence in Gaza, said negotiations must continue between the parties in pursuit of the Council resolution adopted 15 days ago supporting a ceasefire. Further, all Council resolutions must be implemented, and norms of international humanitarian law respected. Urging compliance with Council resolution 2334 (2016), he voiced concern about the increase in violence since 7 October 2023 and the continued settlement activities in the West Bank. All actors must show restraint, avoid exacerbating tensions and demonstrate political will to reach agreements, he stressed, warning that without such political will, the cycle of violence will inevitably repeat itself. Opportunities must be seized to initiate the path towards a peaceful, negotiated, definitive and just solution for the parties, with the existence of two States: Palestine and Israel, on the basis of the 1967 borders and the relevant resolutions, he said.

The representative of Japan said that the Council’s adoption of resolution 2735 (2024) on 10 June offered “a glimmer of hope” that the three-stage proposal would lead to the release of hostages, increased humanitarian aid and a long-awaited ceasefire. “However, the tragedy is still unfolding,” he observed, urging Hamas to work in good faith, based on that resolution, “without further delay”. He also reiterated support for diplomatic efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. Underlining the need for a ceasefire — not only for Gaza, but to halt destabilization in the region and beyond — he noted that exchanges of fire are rapidly increasing across the Blue Line. Further military escalation between Israel and Hizbullah would be disastrous for people in Lebanon, Israel and the region, and all parties must ensure a cessation of hostilities along the Blue Line pursuant to resolution 1701 (2006). “Even in this terrible moment, we must keep a political horizon as our goal,” he added.

The representative of Sierra Leone voiced deep concern about the significant rise in the scale and depth of humanitarian needs in Gaza, which are being exacerbated by severe access restrictions, including the closure of critical crossings, and denials and delays in processing humanitarian relief access. The destruction of essential infrastructure and the presence of debris and unexploded ordnance in the armed conflict further limits the capacity of humanitarian organizations to deliver vital assistance at scale to the suffering population. Turning to the situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he observed that the recent developments between settlers and Palestinians indicate the potential for possible escalation and increased causalities. He underscored that any attempt to expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution.

The representative of Algeria , condemning the humanitarian situation in Gaza, said the Israeli occupying Power “must be held accountable for this devastation”. He recalled that the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel concluded that “Israeli authorities were responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity […] using starvation as a method of war, forcible transfer and cruel or inhuman treatment,” adding: “The objective of this barbarity is clear: a second Nakba.” He demanded accountability for perpetrators of “settler terror” often perpetrated under the protection of the occupying forces. Condemning provocative assaults on holy sites, he reaffirmed that the entire area of the Aqsa Mosque Compound is an exclusive Muslim place of worship. “Those who believe they can uproot the Palestinians from their land by force are mistaken,” he stated. The occupying Power’s plans will ultimately fail because “the Palestinians have learned from the Nakba of their ancestors.”

