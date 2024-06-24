As United Nations Somalia Mission Draws Down, Speakers in Security Council Urge Government Continue Efforts on Security Sector Reform, Fight against Al-Shabaab

In its journey from conflict to recovery, Somalia continues to pursue its key national priorities — including the adoption of constitutional amendments to the first four chapters of its 2012 Provisional Constitution, introducing a “one-person, one-vote” electoral model — a senior official told the Security Council today, as members warned that Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat to the country’s peace and security.

James Swan, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) highlighted progress made by the Federal Government, including its multifaceted efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab which “remains determined to continue terrorist attacks with little regard for the loss of civilian life”. He also expressed concern about the Ethiopia and “Somaliland” memorandum of understanding announced on 1 January, which has created tensions in the Horn of Africa.

Noting that the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) continues providing logistical support to deployed African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces and facilitating an orderly drawdown of departing forces, he stressed that financing remains a critical challenge and urged all partners to ensure predictable and sustainable funding for the follow-on arrangements and the necessary resources for ATMIS.

Regarding the Federal Government of Somalia’s requested transition from UNSOM to the country team, he said that the Council requested the Secretary-General to engage with the Somali authorities to determine the modalities and timeline for the transition and provide an update by the end of August.

Mohamed el-Amine Souef, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, recognizing the country’s notable progress on many fronts, said that the security situation “remains relatively calm” in areas with Government and ATMIS presence.

However, the recent attack on Somali security forces in El Dhere and the mortar attack on the ATMIS camp in Baidoa are reminders that Al-Shabaab “remains resilient” as it retains the ability to conduct devastating attacks, including complex operations on civilian and security targets. In the fight against Al-Shabaab, “sustained support from international partners is essential to maintain this momentum”, he stated.

Amid increased pressure on Somali security forces and local communities — caused by the reduction of ATMIS’ presence — he welcomed the African Union’s endorsement of a new African Union-led mission that “will be aligned to the planned post-ATMIS security arrangements”. This will be crucial in preventing a security vacuum that Al-Shabaab could exploit, he observed.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members commended Somalia for the progress made on numerous fronts, citing its election to the 15-member organ for the term 2025 to 2026 as “a significant milestone”. Many also underlined the need for full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of Somali women in political and public life, urging the passage of legislation to codify a minimum 30 per cent quota for women’s political participation.

“We are at a critical moment in Somalia’s security transition as we reach the final stages of the ATMIS drawdown,” stated the speaker for the United Kingdom, welcoming the African Union communiqué on the joint strategic assessment for the post-ATMIS security arrangements for a Union-led mission. Urging the Federal Government to continue its efforts on security sector reform, she highlighted the critical importance of consultations between the UN and Somalia on the next steps — including agreement on the transition of UNSOM.

Lauding Somalia’s progress in its security sector plan and the fight against Al-Shabaab, Mozambique’s delegate — speaking also for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone — called for continued “logistical, financial and training support” for the security sector forces. To avoid security gaps, the ATMIS forces’ phased drawdown should be carefully managed, he observed, adding that the financing of post-ATMIS operations should be based on a “realistic, balanced and consultative approach that takes into account the hard-won security gains”.

Voicing concern over the dire humanitarian situation, the representative of the Republic of Korea stressed that 7 million people need assistance and 4 million face acute food insecurity. Relatedly, numerous delegates — among them, the representatives of Malta and Slovenia — condemned grave violations and abuses against children, including their continued abduction for recruitment, by Al-Shabaab and strongly urged Mogadishu to do its utmost to prevent and punish such violations.

For his part, China’s delegate urged the international community to avoid imposing external pressure or governance models on Somalia. Spotlighting UNSOM’s efforts to support political transition and security sector reform in Somalia, he supported a “scientific and reasonable transition timetable” to ensure a smooth, orderly transition from UNSOM to the UN country team. Noting that ATMIS and its follow-on arrangements currently face a funding shortage, he expressed hope that “traditional developed country donors” will actively close that gap.

Rounding out the discussion, the representative of Somalia highlighted the preparations for the upcoming “one-person, one-vote” elections and the constitutional review process and stressed that these goals will not be met without the engagement of the Federal Member States. He underscored that “defeating Al-Shabaab remains Somalia’s key security priority”, adding that the Somali National Army and troop-contributing countries have significantly weakened the threat.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that “adequate, sustainable and predictable” funding for the country’s security forces remains a challenge to the fast tempo of the offensive operation against Al-Shabaab. He also spotlighted disruptions by Ethiopian forces — including unilateral actions and illegal border crossings — warning about “the implications of these destabilizing actions in Somalia and the wider region”.

THE SITUATION IN SOMALIA (S/2024/426)

Briefings

JAMES SWAN, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) , highlighted that the Federal Government of Somalia continues to pursue its key national priorities, including the constitutional review process, the electoral framework and the fight against Al-Shabaab. Between February and May, its Parliament adopted constitutional amendments to the first four chapters of the 2012 Provisional Constitution, which cover the governance system and electoral framework, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to a “one-person, one-vote” electoral model. The next phase of the constitutional review will address complex issues, such as power- and resource-sharing under Somalia’s federal model, he observed, calling on all stakeholders to work together to resolve their differences and seek consensus.

At the regional level, he expressed concern about the Ethiopia and “Somaliland” memorandum of understanding announced on 1 January, which has created tensions in the Horn of Africa at a time when the region faces other crises. Underscoring the need to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia, he encouraged Mogadishu and Addis Ababa to resolve this matter peacefully. Security is a top priority for the Government of Somalia, which continues undertaking multifaceted efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab. For its part, “Al-Shabaab remains determined to continue terrorist attacks with little regard for the loss of civilian life”. Emphasizing that the protection of civilians must remain a key priority, he condemned these terrorist attacks and extended his condolences to the families of those killed.

He underscored that while continuing efforts against Al-Shabaab, the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has also drawn down in accordance with the planned transition of responsibilities to the Somali security forces. Since June 2023, 5,000 ATMIS troops have left Somalia and further reductions are planned in the coming weeks. The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) continues providing logistical support to deployed ATMIS forces and facilitating an orderly drawdown of departing forces. On post-2024 security planning, the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union continue their discussions on the follow-on security arrangements for 2025. However, financing remains a critical challenge, he stressed, urging all partners to ensure predictable and sustainable funding for the follow-on arrangements and the necessary resources for ATMIS, which continues to face critical funding shortfalls.

On women, peace and security, he noted the commitments made in its revisions of the Provisional Constitution that enabling legislation should include quotas to guarantee women’s political participation and meaningful representation in decision-making. The UN will continue providing technical assistance to enable a credible and transparent electoral process and increase women’s political participation. Relatedly, he welcomed the Parliament’s finalization of the Bill of Rights, which has received a presidential endorsement as part of the ongoing constitutional review process, noting the inclusion of essential guarantees on child rights and protection against female genital mutilation. He further welcomed Galmudug State’s enactment of the first law prohibiting all forms of female genital mutilation as “a vital step towards the elimination of violence against women”.

On the dire humanitarian situation in Somalia, he said that, while the number of people in need of assistance has reduced from 8.3 million in 2023 to 6.9million in 2024, “climatic events, insecurity and disease outbreaks have continued to exacerbate humanitarian needs”. More than 3.8 million people are displaced. The 2024 Somalia Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires $1.6 billion, but as of 23 June, it is only 24 per cent funded. Accordingly, he urged international partners to provide the necessary funding to ensure assistance for those most in need. Moreover, Somalia’s humanitarian and development challenges are intensified by climate shocks, he said, adding that investments to strengthen the longer-term resilience of communities, infrastructure and economic recovery are essential. “At the current rate, the impact of climate change is outpacing our ability to support adaptation and humanitarian response,” he underlined, noting that climate change also intensifies social tensions and conflicts, particularly in rural areas where livelihoods are highly dependent on natural resources. Regarding the Federal Government of Somalia’s requested transition from UNSOM to the country team, he reiterated his commitment to fulfil the Security Council’s request that the Secretary-General engages with the Somali authorities to determine the modalities and timeline for the transition and provide an update by the end of August.

MOHAMED EL-AMINE SOUEF, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia , reported that the country has continued to “foster cooperation and informed decision-making in promoting peace and stability” since his February briefing to the Security Council. Further, Somalia is uniting, investing in rebuilding international relationships and registering notable progress on many fronts. In that context, he said that the country’s recent election as a non-permanent Council member for 2025-2026 “reflects the trust and confidence of UN Member States in Somalia’s gradual and sustained journey towards peace, security and stability”. Noting that this “historic election” followed significant progress in Somalia’s State-building processes — particularly in ongoing constitutional reforms — he spotlighted the recent ninth meeting of the National Consultative Council and ongoing efforts to address the dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Turning to the security situation, he said that this “remains relatively calm” in areas with Government and ATMIS presence. However, “the threat of Al-Shabaab remains unpredictable”, he noted, stating that the recent attack on Somali security forces in El Dhere and the mortar attack on the ATMIS camp in Baidoa are reminders that the group “remains resilient”. Specifically, it retains the ability to conduct devastating attacks, including employing asymmetric tactics and organizing complex operations on civilian and security targets. While Somali security forces — supported by ATMIS, and increasingly, local communities — have achieved significant gains in the fight against Al-Shabaab, “sustained support from international partners is essential to maintain this momentum”, he stressed. This is vital as the Government works to respond to community conflicts and rivalries, and sustained efforts in this regard will advance ongoing initiatives to deepen national unity, community reconciliation and social cohesion.

On the security transition, he reported that the joint technical assessment was completed in March under the Government’s leadership. He also welcomed the 20 June decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council to support the Government’s request for a phased approach to ATMIS’ “Phase 3 drawdown”, with 2,000 troops departing by the end of June and the remaining 2,000 exiting at the end of September. This will provide the necessary time and space to address the operational demands highlighted in the joint technical assessment and ensure that Somali security forces are adequately prepared to assume security responsibilities from ATMIS while continuing the offensive against al-Shabaab. He also reported that the Government, ATMIS and UNSOS identified eight ATMIS forward-operating bases for handover to the Somali security forces by the end of June. So far, the Bariire, Horseed and Ceel Geelow bases have been successfully handed over — the remaining five are scheduled for handover by 30 June.

Recalling his recent visits to the field, he noted the concern expressed over increased pressure on Somali security forces and local communities due to the reduction of ATMIS’ presence. In that context, he welcomed the African Union’s endorsement of a new African Union-led mission that “will be aligned to the planned post-ATMIS security arrangements”. This will be crucial in preventing a security vacuum that could be exploited by Al-Shabaab, he said. For its part, the Council should continue its efforts to promote regional and international cooperation to ensure that political, logistical and financial support for the African Union-led post-ATMIS mission is tailored to meet existing security threats. Further, noting the upcoming renewal of ATMIS’ mandate, he urged the Council to ensure that it corresponds to political and security realities and establishes “realistic timelines according to the needs of Somalia”.

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom congratulated Somalia on its election to the 15-member organ for the term 2025 to 2026 — “a significant milestone, with Somalia returning to the Council after more than 50 years”. Noting progress on Somalia’s constitutional review, she further encouraged increased consultation and collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure an inclusive process. “We are at a critical moment in Somalia’s security transition as we reach the final stages of the ATMIS drawdown,” she stated, welcoming the African Union communiqué on the joint strategic assessment for the post-ATMIS security arrangements for a Union-led mission. She further urged the Federal Government to continue its efforts on security sector reform, with critical support from, and coordination with, international partners including the UN, African Union and troop-contributing countries. Consultations between the UN and Somalia on next steps — including agreement on the transition of UNSOM — are similarly critical.

The representative of France cited the mobilization of the Somali Army and of ATMIS troops to face the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, despite a degraded humanitarian and climatic context. “Somalia is at a turning point,” she stressed, encouraging the United Nations and Somali authorities to define the contours of the upcoming transition — as ATMIS has played a crucial role in fighting against Al-Shabaab. While ATMIS’ withdrawal has been underway for a year, she welcomed the work carried out by Somali authorities, as well as by the African Union to define the support that could be provided to Somalia upon the Mission’s departure on 31 December. Only a coordinated response from Somalia’s partners will make it possible to stem the threat from Al-Shabaab, she affirmed. She further recalled that the European Union has committed more than €4.3 billion to Somalia since 2009 and will continue to mobilize the tools at its disposal, within its capacities.

The representative of Mozambique , speaking also for Algeria , Guyana and Sierra Leone , welcomed the reforms pursued by the Federal Government of Somalia on the constitutional review — central to the State-building process — calling for the international community’s support for the successful completion of these efforts. Constructive engagement and consensus among stakeholders are critical for resolving differences and finalizing the electoral framework. Pointing out the need for a “broad consensus” to adopt a constitutional amendment, he urged all parties to “restore consensus on national priorities”. Turning to the commendable appointment of women in senior Government positions, he urged the Government to implement a 30 per cent quota for women in decision-making processes.

The humanitarian situation in Somalia, worsened by conflict and climate events, requires scaled-up international assistance and a comprehensive approach, he observed. Lauding Somalia’s progress in its security sector plan and the fight against Al-Shabaab, he stressed the need for continued “logistical, financial and training support” for the security sector forces. The phased drawdown of ATMIS forces should be carefully managed to avoid security gaps, he said, stressing that the financing of post-ATMIS operations should be based on “realistic, balanced and consultative approach that takes into account the hard-won security gains”.

The representative of Switzerland observed that Somalia is entering a pivotal phase in the months ahead, as it faces multiple transition processes. Underlining that UNSOM’s successful and responsible transition is crucial for the consolidation of peace in Somalia, she pointed to the Federal Government’s request to end the Mission’s mandate, following a review of its strategic priorities. Stressing that “there are still worrying gaps in the involvement of women”, she noted her country’s support for various local partners in their efforts to empower women to participate in decision-making and inclusive political processes. “Women’s participation is a fundamental pillar of sustaining peace and promoting national cohesion,” she added. Also, as the offensive against Al-Shabaab remains at the forefront of security concerns, the security transition out of ATMIS must be guided by the situation on the ground to prevent a security vacuum. In this context, she voiced concern over the continuing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, including after the withdrawal of ATMIS.

The representative of China , welcoming the May meeting of the National Consultative Council, expressed hope that all parties in Somalia will “resolve their differences through dialogue”. For its part, the international community must avoid imposing external pressure or governance models. Spotlighting UNSOM’s efforts to support political transition and security sector reform in Somalia, he expressed support for a “scientific and reasonable transition timetable” to ensure a smooth, orderly transition from UNSOM to the UN country team. Such transition must also be safe, and to that end, the international community should continue to support Somalia in building its security forces, conducting counter-terrorism operations and gradually assuming security responsibilities. He also expressed support for the decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council to make “appropriate adjustments” to ATMIS’ drawdown plan. Adding that ATMIS and its follow-on arrangements currently face a funding shortage, he expressed hope that “traditional developed country donors” will actively close that gap.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed concern that the security situation in Somalia remains characterized by a high level of terrorist threat, with deep territorial and clan fragmentation of society and an extremely acute humanitarian situation. Welcoming efforts by Mogadishu to stabilize the internal political situation, she noted intensified work by the National Advisory Council, reaching important agreements between federal leadership and the States on implementing key national priorities — including preparing a plan to transfer security responsibility from ATMIS to the Somali National Army, and forming an independent commission to prepare a federal Constitution. Voicing support for efforts by the international community to strengthen the capacity of national forces and ATMIS, she affirmed that the process should not complicated by political differences between the Government and countries contributing peacekeeping forces.

The representative of Japan , referring to the upcoming ATMIS drawdown, underscored the need for the sufficient and timely deployment of Somali security forces to mitigate negative impacts on local communities. As offensive operations against Al-Shabaab advance into its remaining strongholds, security sector reform should be further accelerated. Therefore, Japan has been supporting the capacity development of Somali police in newly recovered areas. “Any regional tensions risk further complicating the already difficult path towards stability,” he warned, urging neighbouring countries to engage in “constructive dialogues”. Turning to the post-ATMIS security configuration, he stressed that the anticipated African Union-led mission’s mandate should be prioritized and implemented steadfastly. “We must deliberate on how best we can achieve a successful and orderly transition from UNSOM to the United Nations country team,” he said, urging a joint technical team of the Secretariat and Somalia’s Government to determine modalities and timeframe for the transition.

The representative of the United States said that UNSOM’s presence and mandate are “all the more important” as Somalia is preparing for the ATMIS transition. Reaching an agreement on a post-ATMIS force is urgent, he said, warning that “very little time” is left to finalize the size, scope and mandate of a new mission that can be operational by 1 January 2025. Therefore, he urged stakeholders to quickly complete initial planning steps, which is “critical to maintaining stability”, while Somalia develops its security sector. He expressed concern about the “the negative impact” of the political tension between Ethiopia and Somalia and urged diplomatic dialogue to de-escalate the situation. Regional tensions must not interfere with planning and deployment of a post-ATMIS mission to avoid security gaps and additional expenses, he warned. He also stressed the importance of accountability for those fueling conflict in Somalia and welcomed the recent sanctions on three Al-Shabaab operatives.

The representative of Slovenia emphasized that the transition from UNISOM to the United Nations county team must be “gradual, planned and carefully managed” to safeguard the mission’s achievements. He emphasized the need for full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of Somali women in political and public life, urging the passage of legislation to codify a minimum 30 per cent quota for women’s political participation. On the security situation, he condemned in the strongest terms grave violations and abuses against children by Al-Shabaab and strongly urged Somalia “to do its utmost to prevent and punish such violations”. Turning to the ATMIS planned drawdown, he stressed the importance of “preventing any security vacuum”, while urging Somalia to “engage with African Union and its security partners, including the European Union, in devising the best possible mission with an adequate, predictable and sustainable financing, a clearly defined mandate and an exit strategy”.

The representative of Malta welcomed Somalia’s determination towards a stronger, unified and peaceful future for its people. On the political front, he recognized the milestone achieved by adopting the first four chapters of the provisional Constitution, expressing support for the legitimate call of women parliamentarians to include a minimum of 30 per cent quota for women in elections. Additionally, he commended the UN’s role in strengthening efforts on human rights and standards, particularly regarding female genital mutilation and the age of majority. Noting Somalia’s request to close UNSOM, he emphasized that “a smooth transfer of tasks to the country team is paramount”. However, Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat to Somalia’s peace and security, with the recent rocket attack launched in Mogadishu and the use of improvised explosive devices, resulting in 300 casualties. He strongly condemned Al-Shabaab’s offensives and the number of violations attributed to this group, including the continued abduction of children for recruitment.

The representative of Ecuador stressed that terrorism must be addressed on various fronts, including by providing the population with the “basic necessities for a dignified life” so that the “tentacles of terrorism do not recruit new followers”. Further, he said that assistance from UN specialized agencies — such as the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate — “would be very useful” to ensure that the Somali security forces’ fight against terrorism occurs with respect for human rights. On the political front, he urged inclusive dialogue in the review of the provisional Constitution, reform for holding “one-person, one-vote” elections and women’s full participation. Turning to the economy, he welcomed the initiative to reduce external debt to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and called for access to climate finance and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid. Further, UNSOM’s transition must be orderly so that the UN country team can continue to monitor and report on any violations of human rights.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Security Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, welcomed the commitment by Somali authorities to conduct “one-person, one-vote” elections at national and subnational levels. Against this backdrop, he encouraged UNSOM and Somali authorities to engage closely on the modalities and timelines of the Mission’s transition. Given recent reports of Al-Shabaab’s heavy recruitment and re-takeover of hard-won gains by the Somali National Army in central Somalia, he stressed the importance of an effective African Union-led post-ATMIS mission authorized by the Council. Calling for predictable and sustainable funding for post-ATMIS, he noted that Seoul will contribute $5 million to African Union peace and security activities in 2024. The humanitarian situation remains dire, he warned, with 7 million people needing assistance and 4 million facing acute food insecurity. In 2023, his Government contributed $2.3 million to support humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa region, and plans to continue this support to Somalia in 2024.

The representative of Somalia said that inclusive politics is at the heart of all meaningful change in his country. “We are working towards inclusive dialogue and broad-based consensus in building on issues of national priorities,” he said, highlighting the preparations for the upcoming “one-person, one-vote” elections and the constitutional review process. These goals will not be met without the cooperation and engagement of the Federal Member States. On the security front, “defeating Al-Shabaab remains Somalia’s key security priority”. The Somali National Army and troop-contributing countries have significantly weakened Al-Shabaab, limiting it to opportunistic attacks and propaganda. Somalia continues to develop its security forces to eventually take full responsibility from the African Union Mission. However, “adequate, sustainable and predictable” funding for these forces remains a challenge to the fast tempo of the offensive operation against Al-Shabaab.

Due to disruptions by Ethiopian forces, including unilateral actions and illegal border crossings, Somalia has been forced to postpone the September transition. “The Somali Government cautions the Council about the implications of these destabilizing actions in Somalia and the wider region,” he said, calling on Ethiopia to respect the Charter of the United Nations and good neighbourliness by reconsidering its “memorandum of misadventure” without any further delay.

