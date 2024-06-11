Syria’s Renewed Cooperation on Chemical Weapons File Bearing Positive Results, More Efforts Key to Close Outstanding Issues, Disarmament Chief Tells Security Council

While renewed cooperation between Syrian authorities and the Declaration Assessment Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has borne positive results, the United Nations’ disarmament chief told the Security Council today that further cooperation is needed, as Council members debated whether the organ should continue to meet on this file despite slow progress in its resolution.

“I urge all parties involved to not only maintain, but to enhance, cooperation going forward” to resolve all outstanding issues regarding Syria’s initial and subsequent declarations, said Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. Out of 24 outstanding issues opened by the Team since 2014, 17 remain unresolved. These concern undeclared research; the production or weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons; and significant quantities of chemical-warfare agents, precursors or chemical munitions whose fate has not yet been fully verified by the OPCW.

While stressing that the OPCW “remains fully committed” to implementing its mandate to verify Syria’s fulfilment of its declaration obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, she said that the Syrian Government’s “full cooperation” is essential to closing all outstanding issues. As the OPCW currently assesses that Syria’s declaration under the Convention cannot be considered accurate and complete, she called on Syria to continue cooperating with the organization and to respond “with urgency” to all its requests.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call to end impunity for all those who dare to use chemical weapons — especially against civilians — she said that the United Nations will continue to support all efforts to uphold the norm against the use of such weapons. She added: “I urge the members of this Council to unite on this issue and show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.”

In the ensuing discussion, many Council members expressed concern that Syria’s declaration under the Chemical Weapons Convention remains incomplete. Recalling the unanimous adoption of resolution 2118 (2013), they underscored the need to hold those responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Syria accountable to prevent their use in the future. On that, many members expressed support for the OPCW’s work and urged the Syrian Government to cooperate with its technical teams.

Among them was Algeria’s representative, who — also speaking for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone — encouraged the OPCW to continue its efforts to clarify Syria’s declarations by addressing outstanding issues. Expressing concern over the slow pace of progress in closing Syria’s chemical-weapons file, he called on Syria to declare all such weapons and production facilities in its possession, organize the next round of consultations with the Declaration Assessment Team and solve outstanding issues.

“We are meeting, once again, to note the lack of real progress towards the eradication of Syria’s chemical-weapons programme,” observed France’s representative. That country acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention more than 10 years ago; yet, the Syrian regime continued to use such weapons against its own people after that date. As the use of such weapons threatens international peace and security, she stressed: “The Security Council must, in line with resolution 2118 (2013), remain actively seized of this matter.”

However, the representative of the Russian Federation said that the Council should focus on more relevant topics, noting the lack of developments on the ground. Despite Syria’s demonstrated openness and readiness to cooperate with the OPCW, she said that today’s meeting is “just another way for Western countries to practice their anti-Syrian rhetoric”. Year after year, she said, “we hear the same type of statements about some countries’ use of chemical weapons, which are not supported by serious verified proof”.

Similarly, Syria’s representative — while noting his country’s cooperation with the OPCW — said that Western countries continue to politicize this file. He also expressed regret that the OPCW’s report repeats baseless accusations, ignores Syria’s cooperation and prejudges the outcomes of sample analysis. “Some people have mentioned the threat posed to peace and security in the Middle East,” he said. However, the main threat there, he urged, remains the nuclear, biological and chemical arsenal of the occupying authorities.

Meanwhile, Syria’s neighbours were split in their assessment, with Iran’s representative noting Syria’s continued cooperation and stating, against this backdrop, that “it is disappointing that a certain group of countries continue to politicize the Syrian chemical file”. The representative of Türkiye, for her part, stressed that the Council must continue its active engagement and periodic review of this file, highlighting the real dangers of chemical weapons falling into the hands of non-State actors or terrorist organizations developing the capacity to produce such weapons.

“If we stop here, and leave the issues unresolved now, we end up opening the window of impunity for the international crime of chemical-weapons use,” stressed the representative of the Republic of Korea, Council President for June, as he spoke in his national capacity. The Council must close this file only when all questions are answered, all chemical-weapons programmes are destroyed and stringent verification of such destruction is in place. “The silent cries of those killed en masse in Eastern Ghouta 11 years ago with these weapons implore us to do so,” he added.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefing

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs , reported that, following the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth rounds of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Syrian Government, the OPCW “assessed that sufficient information had been gathered to consider three outstanding issues as resolved”. While welcoming the “positive impacts of this renewed cooperation” — which began with resumed consultations between the Team and the Government in October 2023 — she stressed that further cooperation is needed. Out of 24 outstanding issues opened by the Team since 2014, 17 remain unresolved. Such issues, she said, concern undeclared research; the production or weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons; and significant quantities of chemical-warfare agents, precursors or chemical munitions whose fate has not yet been fully verified by OPCW. She also reported that serious concerns remain regarding the presence of “unexpected chemicals” in samples collected by the Team between 2020 and 2023 at several declared sites.

“I urge all parties involved to not only maintain, but to enhance, cooperation going forward” to resolve all outstanding issues regarding Syria’s initial and subsequent declarations, she said. Turning to the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre, she said that OPCW is planning the next round of inspections for 2024. However, the OPCW has yet to receive any new information that may resolve issues related to the presence of a certain chemical collected during the November 2018 inspection, or to the origin and usage of a dual-use chemical observed by the inspection team in September 2022. She also noted that the OPCW has requested information regarding the unauthorized movement of two cylinders related to the chemical-weapon incident that occurred in Douma on 7 April 2018 that were allegedly destroyed in an attack on a chemical-weapons-production facility. It has yet to receive a response.

While stressing that the OPCW “remains fully committed” to implementing its mandate to verify Syria’s fulfilment of its declaration obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, she said that the Syrian Government’s “full cooperation” is essential to closing all outstanding issues. She stated: “Considering the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, at this time the OPCW Technical Secretariat assesses that the declaration submitted by the Syrian Arab Republic still cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.” She therefore called on Syria to continue cooperating with the organization and to respond “with urgency” to all its requests. She then recalled that, earlier today — 11 June — the OPCW issued a new report regarding incidents that occurred on 9 August 2017 in Qalib al-Thawr and on 8 November 2017 in al-Balil. That report concluded that information obtained and analysed was “not sufficient to determine that toxic chemicals were used as a weapon in the reported incidents”, she said. Upcoming deployments in this context will be reported on in due course.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call to end impunity for all those who dare to use chemical weapons — especially against civilians — she said that the United Nations will continue to support all efforts to uphold the norm against the use of chemical weapons. She added: “I urge the members of this Council to unite on this issue and show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.”

Statements

The representative of the United States said that Syria continues to blatantly ignore its obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and of Their Destruction (Chemical Weapons Convention). Multiple independent investigations have concluded that the Assad regime used chemical weapons against its people, he said. Applauding the OPCW’s rigorous investigation efforts, he said its work is necessary for ensuring that there is no impunity for such actions. Expressing concern about Syria’s residual chemical weapons capability, he said it is clear the Assad regime has not declared the full history of its chemical weapons programme. Encouraging fellow Council members to ensure accountability, he highlighted the Investigation and Identification Team’s report, which found that ISIL/Da’esh used chemical weapons in Syria, and said this demonstrates that “chemical weapons in the wrong hands” is a threat to all.

The representative of the Russian Federation , noting the lack of developments on the ground, said since the last briefing three months ago, no substantive change has occurred. The Council should focus on more relevant topics, she stressed, adding that today’s meeting will be “just another way for Western countries to practice their anti-Syrian rhetoric”. Concurrently, Syria is demonstrating openness and readiness to cooperate with the OPCW. She also underscored that the legitimate attribution of responsibility for chemical incidents does not comply with OPCW’s mandate as the Council has not delegated its authority to the organization. Thus, the work of the Investigation and Identification Team violates the UN Charter. Year after year, “we hear the same type of statements about some countries’ use of chemical weapons which are not supported by serious verified proof”, she observed.

The representative of Switzerland said that recent, resumed cooperation between the OPCW and Syria after many months of interruption “is a crucial step towards full clarification of the 17 points that remain unresolved”. Verifiable, tangible and scientifically plausible answers to these points are one of the conditions for Syria to regain its rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention. With the unanimous adoption of resolution 2118 (2013), the Council made a clear commitment against the use of chemical weapons in Syria and, for more than 11 years, the organ’s regular meetings have served as a reminder of the importance of preventing the development, production, stockpiling, use and transfer of such weapons. That resolution also reflects the Council’s firm conviction that those responsible for the use of such weapons in Syria must be held accountable, and the fight against impunity must help to ensure that such weapons are never used again in Syria, she stressed — “or anywhere else in the world”.

The representative of Algeria , speaking also for Guyana , Mozambique and Sierra Leone , encouraged the Technical Secretariat to continue its efforts to clarify Syria’s declarations by addressing identified gaps and unresolved issues. Voicing support for the extension of the Tripartite Agreement upon its expiry on 30 June, he encouraged Syria to continue to cooperate by submitting the relevant explanations and documents. He also expressed appreciation for its collaboration with the Technical Secretariat, particularly in allowing the ongoing twenty-seventh round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and national authorities in Damascus.

Notwithstanding encouraging developments, he added, his group of countries remain concerned about the slow pace of progress in closing Syria’s chemical weapons file. Noting the finding regarding the Marea incident, he expressed grave concern about threats posed by acts of terrorism involving the use of chemical weapons. Syria must declare all such weapons and production facilities in its possession, organize the next round of consultations with the Declaration Assessment Team, and solve outstanding issues. Also noting that his delegation used the documents made available by the Secretariat, he said they are insufficient. To participate in the Council’s work concerning investigations and research, all Council members need access to the required documentation, he said, adding that “the Algerian delegation is flabbergasted at the obstacles placed” in the way of its attempts to contribute to the Council’s work.

The representative of Slovenia stated: “We will never tire of condemning, and fighting against, the use of chemical weapons anywhere and by anyone, be it a State or a non-State actor.” Expressing concern over the many unanswered questions regarding Syria’s chemical weapons programme, she said that the international investigation bodies’ findings confirm that Syria has concealed a part of it and, worse, has used chemical weapons in at least nine confirmed cases in the past 10 years. Accountability for the use of chemical weapons in Syria must be ensured, she asserted, calling on that country to comply with its obligations under the Convention, declare all its chemical weapons production and research activities, destroy any remaining secret caches, and fully cooperate with the OPCW. “We must spare no effort to prevent the re-emergence of horrific weapons, which must be relegated to history books, both as warning and deterrence,” she emphasized.

The representative of France observed: “We are meeting, once again, to note the lack of real progress towards the eradication of Syria’s chemical-weapons programme.” That country acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention more than 10 years ago; yet, the Syrian regime continued to use chemical weapons against its own people after that date in violation of those commitments. The OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team demonstrated this — particularly in the case of the attack on Douma — and the OPCW’s most recent report shows, like previous ones, that Syria’s declaration cannot be considered accurate or complete. Stressing the importance of Syria’s full cooperation with the OPCW and compliance with its international obligations, she noted that this is necessary for it to regain its rights under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Further, as the use of such weapons threatens international peace and security, she stressed: “The Security Council must, in line with resolution 2118 (2013), remain actively seized of this matter.”

The representative of Malta , citing the latest OPCW report, noted that “serious concerns remain regarding the presence of unexpected chemicals collected by the DAT [Declaration Assessment Team].” Over 10 years after its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Syria has yet to declare and destroy all its stockpiles, she said, adding “this is unacceptable.” Further, there are still 17 outstanding issues in the declaration presented by Syria, she said, adding that in light of the persisting gaps and inconsistencies, the declaration cannot be considered accurate and complete. Calling on Syria to cooperate transparently with the OPCW Secretariat, she looked forward to the report on the twenty-seventh round of consultations and welcomed the planning of the next round of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre later this year. Further, all Council members should refrain from dangerous rhetoric that aims at casting doubt on the OPCW’s integrity, she said.

The representative of Japan underscored that “the use of chemical weapons should never be tolerated anywhere, at any time, by anyone, under any circumstances”. It is the international community’s shared responsibility to hold those who have used chemical weapons accountable and bring justice to the victims. Stressing that the use of chemical weapons by Syria remains a clear threat to international peace and security, she voiced concern over the lack of concrete progress on this file since the Council’s last meeting on that matter in March. The presence of unexpected chemicals collected by the Declaration Assessment Team between 2020 and 2023 in Syria is deeply concerning, as it may indicate potentially undeclared research and development or production of chemical weapons. Accordingly, she urged Damascus to declare and eliminate its entire chemical weapons programme to prevent the recurrence of the use of such weapons.

The representative of Ecuador said that “transparent dialogue and good-faith cooperation” between Syrian authorities and the OPCW “is the best way to obtain results and accountability”. Joining the call for such authorities to fully implement Syria’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and relevant Council resolutions — including resolution 2118 (2013) — he expressed support for OPCW’s work — as well as the integrity, impartiality, objectivity and independence of its technical teams. “Any incident involving the use of chemical weapons must be addressed with absolute transparency and subjected to exhaustive investigations,” he stressed, adding that “there cannot — and must not — be any impunity for the use of chemical weapons”.

The representative of China , voicing his country’s firm opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone anywhere for any reason, expressed the hope for a world free of chemical weapons. Stressing the importance of dialogue regarding the outstanding issues concerning such weapons in Syria, he welcomed the forthcoming twenty-seventh round of consultations to be held in Damascus between the Declaration Assessment Team and the country’s authorities. The Team must work with Syria’s Government on the basis of mutual respect, he said, and stressed that the Technical Secretariat must uphold the technical nature of the investigations.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that chemical weapons are not “a historic problem” in Syria — “they are a present reality”. The Assad regime continues to possess chemical weapons today, she stressed, adding that thousands of munitions and hundreds of tons of chemical agents remain unaccounted for. Analysis of samples collected at two sites in April 2023 indicates further undeclared processing and production activity in Syria. Gravely concerned about these developments, she called on Syria to put an end to developing its chemical weapons programme. Noting that the Assad regime used chemical weapons — including sarin and chlorine — against its own people nine times after acceding to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, she underscored that “failure to hold Syria to account would undermine the international non-proliferation architecture”. She also noted that independent international investigations have now attributed a total of four uses of chemical weapons to Da’esh.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Council President for June, spoke in his national capacity to reiterate “why we should retain our common commitment” to full, effective implementation of resolution 2118 (2013): “If we stop here, and leave the issues unresolved now, we end up opening the window of impunity for the international crime of chemical-weapons use.” The Council, therefore, must close this file only when all questions are answered, all chemical-weapons programmes are destroyed and stringent verification of such destruction is in place. Also noting that this issue is particularly important to his country — “because of one non-State party [to the Chemical Weapons Convention] located right next to us” — he underscored that the Council must continue to prioritize preventing the use of chemical weapons in Syria and beyond. He added: “The silent cries of those killed en masse in Eastern Ghouta 11 years ago with these weapons implore us to do so.”

The representative of Syria , condemning the use of chemical weapons anywhere in the world, said it has cooperated with the OPCW and acquitted all its obligations by the Chemical Weapons Convention. Noting the forthcoming twenty-seventh round of consultations, he said it will involve field visits to various sites. The Declaration Assessment Team has been requested to draft a plan of action, he said, adding that it should set forth the path to resolve outstanding issues. Noting that his country’s national committee submitted its 126th report concerning the last three months, he invited the focal point to prepare for the follow-up meeting in good faith. Unfortunately, Western countries continue to politicize this file, he said, adding that they must not prejudge the outcomes of the ongoing consultations between his country and the Declaration Assessment Team.

Expressing regret that the OPCW’s report repeats baseless accusations, he said that it ignores Syria’s cooperation and prejudges the outcomes of sample analysis. “Some people have mentioned the threat posed to peace and security in the Middle East,” he said. However, the main threat there remains the nuclear, biological and chemical arsenal of the occupying authorities and the support it is provided by the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). “Every day we see the destructive effects of that” on Gaza, Lebanon and his own country, he said, wondering why these grave violations are ignored. Also condemning the creation of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes under International Law committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011, he said the Syria file should not be used for blackmail and political pressure.

The representative of Iran underscored the essential importance of ensuring the independent, impartial and professional work of the OPCW. He acknowledged the vital importance of Damascus’ efforts in implementing its obligations under the Convention and the destruction of its chemical weapons programme in “the least possible time and under severe conditions”. Syria has also recently submitted its 126th report, which covers the relevant activities on its territory during the past three months, he observed, noting the country’s continued cooperation, including the provision of all facilities to hold the twenty-seventh round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian National Authority in May 2024. Against this backdrop, he said that “it is disappointing that a certain group of countries continue to politicize the Syrian chemical file”.