Security Council: Protection of civilians in armed conflict

The Security Council met today in an open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict. The debate was held in connection with the twenty-fifth anniversary of Security Council resolution 1265 (1999), which first established the protection of civilians as a crucial issue of international peace and security, and the seventy-fifth anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Before the Council was the Secretary-General’s annual report on “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict” (document S/2024/385). Expected to give briefings were Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Under-Secretary-General, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide; Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator; Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President, the International Committee of the Red Cross; and Hichem Khadhraoui, Executive Director, Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC).

Briefings

ALICE WAIRIMU NDERITU, Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide , noted that, unlike other similarly important mandates such as sexual violence in conflict and children in armed conflict, which report annually through the Secretary-General to the Security Council, no such annual reporting has been established for the prevention-of-genocide mandate. Urging the Council to periodically extend invitations for that mandate to present its concerns, she stressed: “Protection of civilians is at the core of my mandate.” “Genocide does not happen overnight. Genocide is part of a process that is well-planned, prepared and followed through,” she pointed out, raising her unequivocal alarm about the situation in Sudan.

“The situation today bears all the marks of risk of genocide, with strong allegations that this crime has already been committed,” she said. Civilian populations are targeted on basis of their identity in Darfur and El Fasher and civilians are being attacked and killed because of the colour of their skin and their ethnicity. Citing her statements of concern in the last 20 months about the situation in the country, she recalled that on 15 April, the one-year anniversary of the Sudan crisis, she reiterated concerns about prevailing signs of genocide in Sudan. Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, alarms have been relentlessly raised of systematic and indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians in Khartoum, Darfur and El Fasher, among others. During her visit to Chad, in October 2023, refugees from the West Darfur region recounted the vicious violence to which they are subjected and alluded to elements which could indicate an explicit intent to destroy their ethnic group, she said.

Further detailing the situation on the ground, she cited the bombing of medical facilities and transportation, deliberate limiting of access to water and electricity, the use of derogatory language, and sexual and gender-based violence. Ethnically motivated attacks against the Masalit have reportedly been conducted primarily by the Rapid Support Forces and allied and Arab militias. The unannounced nature of their attacks could constitute clear intent to destroy, she said, warning that explicit calls to a religious war by the leader of the Rapid Support Forces can go in the same direction. “Sudan is today the world’s largest displacement crisis with almost 9 million people displaced,” she underscored. Noting that the main parties to the conflict — the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces — continue to show disregard for international human rights law and international humanitarian law, she said the focus is on military victory rather than the protection of civilians.

Recalling the termination of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) in December 2023, she said her account of the dire situation in the country is not just a descriptive list of what is happening there, but a list of the risk factors and indicators for the crime of genocide. Citing the “insufficient reaction by the global community”, she stressed that all must urgently protect the innocent civilian population in El Fasher and the entire territory of Sudan. Ethnically motivated violence must be stopped and the population’s access to humanitarian assistance ensured. She reiterated her calls on the Council, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to continue considering all available tools within their respective peace and security architectures to urgently protect civilian populations and to create a conducive environment for the peaceful and durable solution of the conflict. She also encouraged the ongoing efforts of the League of Arab States (LAS) to persevere to that end.

“Only warring parties can stop the fighting, but the international community remains responsible to take action to protect the Sudanese people from genocide,” she stressed. “The protection of civilians in Sudan cannot wait. The risk of genocide exists in Sudan. It is real and it is growing every single day,” she warned.

JOYCE MSUYA, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator , briefed the Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict (document S/2024/385), recalling that 2024 marks 25 years since the 15-member organ added this topic to its agenda. It is also the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, a cornerstone of international humanitarian law aimed at protecting victims of armed conflict. “The situation of civilians in armed conflict in 2023 was resoundingly dire,” she said, citing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Sahel, Somalia, Syria and Ukraine. In total, the United Nations alone recorded more than 33,000 civilian deaths in armed conflict in 2023, up 72 per cent from 2022.

Across 21 conflicts, she noted, more than 2,300 incidents of violence and other forms of interference against medical workers, facilities, equipment, transport and patients were recorded. “Forced displacement also remained a defining feature of armed conflicts,” she observed, adding that by mid-year, a record-breaking 110 million people globally were displaced due to conflict, persecution, violence and human rights violations or abuses. Conflict was also the major driver of staggeringly high levels of hunger, with 117 million people across 19 conflict-affected countries or territories experiencing crisis levels of acute food insecurity or even higher. In 14 conflicts in 2023, not counting the Occupied Palestinian Territory, 91 humanitarian workers were tragically killed, 120 wounded and 53 abducted. In Gaza alone, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) lost 142 staff members in the violence between October and December. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World Health Organization (WHO) each lost a staff member.

“The harm and suffering caused to civilians in 2023 signals an alarming lack of compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” she warned, pointing out that the Council’s protection of civilians resolutions of the last 25 years remain largely unheeded. She then underscored the need to complement existing measures by adopting a more holistic approach. In that regard, she urged all States to endorse and implement the Political Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas and the 2015 Safe Schools Declaration. Despite a culture of protection having root in the past 25 years and a comprehensive protection framework now in place, “civilians continue to suffer unacceptable harm”, she said. The Council and Member States must demand and ensure compliance. “And, if it is to have any real meaning for the millions of civilians affected by conflict, it is time to go above and beyond compliance: to strive for the full protection of civilians against the full range of harms they are suffering on our watch,” she emphasized.

MIRJANA SPOLJARIC EGGER, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said that today, there are 120 conflicts recorded by her organization. Over the past 25 years, civilians have been attacked, displaced, violated, wounded or killed by the most reprehensible means. In parallel, there are more and more conflicts where humanitarian action is prevented. Neutral and impartial providers of humanitarian assistance and protection — such as the ICRC — are regularly pressured to pursue political or military objectives. In this regard, the Geneva Conventions represent the strongest universal consensus on the need to preserve humanity in war. Drawing the Council’s attention to two issues that are critical to building trust among warring parties — the protection of persons deprived of liberty and those who are at risk of going missing as well as compliance with international humanitarian law — she urged States to take concrete action to protect all people affected by armed conflicts.

Through the Geneva Conventions, States have given the ICRC a unique mandate that enables it to play an effective monitoring role focused on ensuring that persons detained are treated humanely. Through ICRC’s visits with clearly defined modalities and confidential bilateral dialogue with detaining authorities, the organization can bring a critical layer of protection in places of detention. However, she expressed concern that the dehumanization of persons deprived of liberty is so prevalent, with many subjected to inhumane treatment and torture and poor detention conditions. “When I see our humanitarian access being challenged, our working modalities questioned, and when I read accounts of ill-treatment and torture, I must reassert the ICRC’s special role and experience to support States to respect the law and preserve humanity in places of detention,” she asserted.

Turning to missing persons, she observed that when people are detained without being registered and prevented from communicating with their families, administrative or enforced disappearances are likely to increase. Large numbers of people are at significant risk of disappearing as human remains are left in the rubble or abandoned on the battlefield; as they are buried in mass graves or left in overcrowded morgues not identified and documented; as they are taken hostage and used as bargaining chips. She underscored that amidst hostilities, States must ensure that human remains are recovered, identified and returned to their families in a timely and dignified manner and that persons detained are systematically accounted for and their families informed.

Further, she stressed that States must interpret and apply international humanitarian law to genuinely strengthen the protection of civilians on the ground. “When civilian lives are stripped of their worth and important norms that protect civilians are implicitly reduced to mere optional guidance […] then, we lose the proper balance between the military necessity and the humanitarian imperative,” she said. As a result, restraints in the conduct of hostilities — and ultimately humanity — disappear. However, “international humanitarian law is not a tool to justify death, endless suffering and devastation,” she asserted, noting that its central purpose — to protect life and health and to ensure respect for the human being even during wars — must be defended. The responsibility for protecting people affected by armed conflict lies with political leaders and military strategists, who can decide on the trajectory of war. Also, Security Council members have a special responsibility to interpret international humanitarian law in a way that genuinely strengthens the protection of civilians on the ground, she said, stating: “People caught in armed conflict need actions, not words.”

HICHEM KHADHRAOUI, Executive Director of the Center for Civilians in Conflict , recalled a Yemeni woman’s words, said about living in close proximity to military bases: “We know anything may happen anytime, and we live with this reality and fear on a daily basis.” Emphasizing that “this mother is far from alone in this fear”, he said that — as wars grow longer and deadlier — civilians are constantly targeted by armed actors “with no safe place to go”. While the protection of civilians “came into being at the UN” 25 years ago as a promising international tool to reduce the suffering caused by armed conflict, he pointed out that, today, civilians face higher risks than ever. State and non-State actors target civilians, civilian casualties are sometimes referred to as the “acceptable collateral damage” of war and technology and disinformation are being weaponized to directly cause harm and fuel conflict, he noted.

He went on to spotlight the “massive death toll” among humanitarian workers in 2023. “They become targets, we become targets — or ‘collateral damage’,” he said. As a result, civilians are denied access to the most basic services, and he underscored that “targeting humanitarian workers is attacking humanity”. Further, civilian deaths caused by explosive weapons increased by 122 per cent in 2023. “States still use cluster munitions despite their well-known devastating effects on civilians,” he said, adding that schools, hospitals, water and sanitation facilities continue to be targeted — “leaving entire areas uninhabitable and driving massive displacement”. He also expressed concern over the “privatization of war” — where States outsource security to private military companies, sometimes escaping accountability for harm to civilians — as well as the over $2.4 trillion of global military expenditure in 2023.

“But I believe there is still hope,” he stressed, noting that courageous civilians and communities are finding ways to survive amidst massive human suffering, that humanitarian workers and peacekeepers make tremendous sacrifices to protect civilians where they can and that brave national leaders and forward-looking Member States are prioritizing civilian protection. He then proposed three actions to advance the protection of civilians. First, every Member State must endorse — and fully implement — the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas. Second, Member States must immediately end the supply of weapons to partners where there is an overriding risk of facilitating violations of international humanitarian law. Third, each State must develop a national policy on this issue, together with civil society and communities. “There’s ample reason and opportunity to profoundly alter our approach,” he urged.

Statements

THOMAS GÜRBER, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland , said that, to protect civilians, the international community must unequivocally call on all parties to conflicts to strictly respect international humanitarian law, everywhere and in all circumstances, even in the absence of reciprocity. He noted that Switzerland’s proposed draft resolution, which is currently being negotiated and will soon be open for co-sponsorship, demands the rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, and the protection of those committed to the protection of civilians. International humanitarian law must also be strengthened through the ratification and implementation of all relevant conventions, particularly the Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions. Justice for victims of violations of international humanitarian law must be ensured, he added, calling on all States to recognize and support the International Criminal Court. Further, the international community must better prevent international violations and systematically use the early warning instruments at its disposal, for example in relation to famine.

The representative of the Russian Federation pointed out that the Secretary-General’s report mentions the situation of hunger in Gaza in one paragraph. Nor do the recommendations of the report address this paragraph, as if the famine in Gaza were just another episode among many armed conflicts. “A one-sided approach is also used in other parts of the report,” he said, noting that “for some reason” the report does not mention that a part of Syrian territory is under the occupation of the United States and this occupation is a source of instability and civilian deaths. Information pertaining to the situation in Ukraine is “yet another sad example of double standards”, he said, noting that the Secretary-General forgot to state that the special military operation was started as a response to the years of shelling and bombing in Donbass. He proposed analyzing the role of terrorist and extremist groups in fueling and prolonging conflicts, as “poor attempts by Western countries, in particular France, to counter terrorism in Africa have led to armed conflict”. The report does, although ambiguously, focus on the negative impact of unilateral, coercive measures on humanitarian action in armed conflict. This is an important point that requires further development, he said.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting a 72 per cent increase in civilian deaths in armed conflict from 2022 to 2023, voiced concern over escalating violence in El Fasher, Sudan, the deaths of civilians in Israel and Gaza, and the shocking levels of conflict-related sexual violence in the central Sahel and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We should reverse these trends by taking a comprehensive approach to protection,” he stressed, adding that warring parties must fully comply with international humanitarian law. Accordingly, he urged States to protect their populations from genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. Also, States must take practical steps to improve international humanitarian law implementation, which will enhance protection. For its part, London is supporting peacekeepers with training on preventing conflict-related sexual violence, increasing the participation of women in uniformed roles, and helping to address misinformation and disinformation about peacekeeping missions.

The representative of France expressed alarm over increased and exacerbated humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti, Yemen and Syria. Deliberate attacks against civilian infrastructure, the use of famine as a weapon of war and the creation of obstacles to aid delivery flagrantly violate international law. She also expressed concern over “unprecedented” attacks against humanitarian personnel, underscoring that safety and freedom of movement for “these key stakeholders” must be guaranteed. She also underlined her country’s commitment to a two-State solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, condemned the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and underlined the need to combat impunity. Urging all Member States to join the “Call for Humanitarian Action” started by France and Germany in 2019, she stated: “The protection of civilians cannot be a vain hope.” She therefore called on all Council members to bring an end to the suffering of civilians in areas of armed conflict.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that, to strengthen the protection of civilians, peacekeeping missions must function as political tools within the wider context of conflict resolution processes. They must be established based on valid and reliable analyses of the situations on the ground and operate on well-articulated mandates with clear terms of references guiding their operations. Further, the Council must authorize missions with the necessary agility, flexibility, and with the required resources to respond to rapidly changing dynamics. He highlighted the importance of early engagement with key stakeholders, including host countries, regional organizations, and other interlocutors, from the very early stages of the development and authorization of mandates to deployment and operationalization for peacekeeping missions, and peace support operations. Recalling Council resolution 1270 (1999), which authorized the UN Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) and which was adopted with the first protection of civilians mandate, he said the success in addressing the appalling catalogue of international humanitarian and human rights law violations was largely due to a common understanding and acceptance of the mandate and scope of operations by the Government of Sierra Leone, the UN Security Council, regional interlocutors and the Mission’s leadership.

The representative of Slovenia said that the latest Secretary-General’s report is “a call to do more”, as armed conflicts are changing and growing in scale. Seven out of 10 recorded civilian deaths occurred in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel. Operations in Rafah pose a new disastrous risk to civilians. After a year of armed conflict, Sudan faces the world’s worst displacement crisis and is on the verge of famine. Ukraine has become one of the most mine-infested countries and it would take decades to make it mine-safe again for civilians. “As the world continues to urbanize, so do armed conflicts,” he said, underscoring the devastating consequences of conflict on civilian life, infrastructure, services and cultural property. Armed conflicts are also leaving millions of civilians without safe water. Slovenia intends to join others in launching a Global Alliance to Spare Water from Armed Conflicts later this week.

The representative of Japan said that the current trend of eroding the principles of international humanitarian law is “disheartening”. Calling on States to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and UN personnel, she commended Switzerland’s leadership in drafting the resolution on that matter. Further, she reiterated her country’s commitment to ensuring the dignity of all persons — especially women and girls — in armed conflict. Turning to landmines, cluster munitions and explosive remnants of war, which are posing grave danger to civilians, including children, she said that, in 2023, Japan provided a total of approximately $67 million in mine assistance, distributed across 20 countries worldwide. Further, she emphasized the importance of protecting medical personnel and facilities and ensuring their safe passage in conflict zones.

The representative of Malta observed that today, just as in 1999, “civilians are not just victims of war — they are regarded as instruments of war.” She added: “Neither sex nor age serve as a defence.” Resolution 1265 (1999) emerged from one of the darkest periods in recent history, with the international community reeling from the horrors of genocide, such as that in Rwanda, and severe humanitarian crises, such as those in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Angola and Timor-Leste. While its adoption signalled “a commitment to our shared humanity”, she noted that — regrettably — this commitment waned over the past 25 years. Stating that the “hard lessons” learned from past genocides underscore the vital role of accountability, she stressed: “Without it, our resolutions are merely words.” She therefore urged that words be translated into action, commending Switzerland’s drafting of a new resolution on this topic and expressing hope for its adoption.

The representative of Guyana said the road to implementation of resolution 1265 (1999) is fraught with obstacles, including the rise of non-State actors, misinformation and disinformation as a tool of war and the use of asymmetric warfare tactics. The lack of its implementation could also be attributed to the increasingly relative approach taken by some actors in the interpretation of international humanitarian law, she added, stressing: “The subjective application of international humanitarian law is self-serving and deviates from the objective for which this body of law was developed.” Allowing the indiscriminate use of force, targeting of non-combatants and destruction of essential infrastructure to take place is an affront to the dignity of the human being, she underscored, urging that the interpretation and application of international humanitarian law prioritize the safety and dignity of civilians.

The representative of Ecuador expressed support for Switzerland’s proposal to bolster the protection of humanitarian workers. Acknowledging the tools the Council has developed to protect civilians, he said that this progress, however, should not veil the brutal reality of conflict and its increasingly devastating consequences for civilians. Perpetrators of crimes against the civilian population must know that they will be held accountable before the law, he declared, stressing the importance of international justice mechanisms, particularly the role of the International Criminal Court. Quito supports a vision based on prevention and early warning for the protection of civilian mandates. This requires cooperation among military, police and civilian components, and adequate financing. With the adoption of resolution 1265 (1999), this Council assumed a commitment to protect civilians in armed conflict. “This commitment cannot be simply a dead letter,” he stressed.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since the Second World War, with a quarter of humanity now living in places affected by conflicts. Emphasizing that States bear the primary responsibility for protecting civilians, he urged the Council to promote national accountability mechanisms, policies and institutions to that end. Further, the Council must enhance accountability for perpetrators of crimes against civilians by using sanction regimes and the International Criminal Court. The Council can also refer situations to the Court when crimes against humanity and war crimes appear to have been committed, he observed, urging Council members to “refrain from politicizing the narrative around the Court” and, instead, empower it to fulfil its role. Noting that humanitarian projects face significant funding gaps, he stressed the need to increase humanitarian assistance.

The representative of the United States highlighted the centrality of civilian protection to the mandates and work of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The international community is currently grappling with how to “develop new tools to deal with this age-old challenge” in Haiti and Sudan, and he recalled that the Council came together to authorize the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, which may deploy soon. He also recalled that, 20 years ago, the UN and African Union came together to protect civilians through the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). Now, horrific violence again requires the international community to consider the tools it can use to ensure that civilians in Darfur are protected today, he stressed, underlining the “centrality of this work to the institution of the United Nations”.

The representative of China said the Council must urgently facilitate an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and urge Israel to immediately stop its collective punishment of the Palestinian people and to stop advancing its military attacks on Rafah. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be the target of military operations. Humanitarian assistance must not be politicized and basic goods such as food and medicine must not be weaponized, he added, urging the Council to continue to uphold and ensure the universal and consistent application of international humanitarian law. Double standards and selective application of international humanitarian law are tantamount to condoning more violations, he emphasized. Noting the steady flow of illicit weapons leading to rampant gang violence in Haiti, relevant countries should strictly implement the arms embargo imposed by the Council on Haiti and shoulder their responsibility for stabilizing the security situation there and guarantee the safety and security of its people.

The representative of Algeria said that the Secretary-General’s report lays bare the alarming reality civilians in armed conflict are facing. Although the legal framework, including the Geneva Conventions and Council resolution 1265 (1999), is universally acknowledged, “we bear witness to how the occupying Power in the Occupied Palestinian Territory bends it and flouts it with impunity.” The situation in Gaza raises the fundamental question of the raison d’etre of the rule of law if it cannot protect the most sacred of existences — the lives of civilians, he insisted. In the absence of a deterrent mechanism, he asked how the international community can ensure that all warring parties adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law. He then stressed the importance of adopting a mechanism through which the Council is automatically notified of any flagrant and documented violation of international humanitarian law. However, he added that all proposals remain partial solutions unless the root causes are addressed.

The representative of Mozambique , Council President for May, speaking in his national capacity, said it is disheartening that thousands of civilians are caught defenceless in different armed conflicts worldwide. “Today’s debate is about man-made human tragedies,” he stated, adding that “behind every number of death or wounded person lies a trail of hardship, sorrow and bereavement, that leaves in its wake lifelong traumas and uphill of struggle to recover and overcome the painful present.” He emphasized that the indiscriminate or targeted killings of civilians, the taking of hostages, and the use of hunger and rape as weapons of war fall into “a forbidden domain of acceptable human behaviour”. The devastation in Gaza, Israel, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and Ukraine have been particularly severe, he observed, adding that “the best way to protect civilians in armed conflict is by bringing these conflicts to an end”.

The representative of Croatia , associating himself with the European Union, the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect and the Global Alliance for the Missing, noted “concrete” upcoming opportunities to mainstream prevention and protection. These include discussions on the “Pact for the Future” — which should result in a document that gives great importance to these two concepts — as well as the 2025 review of the peacebuilding architecture, which should further improve the UN’s work in this area. Additionally, the Council can improve its cooperation with other bodies, including the Peacebuilding Commission and the Economic and Social Council. “We can strive to also utilize the concept of R2P [responsibility to protect] better, in a more effective and non-controversial way,” he said. Also noting that Croatia will chair the Economic and Social Council’s humanitarian affairs segment in June, he said this will focus on strengthening humanitarian assistance and respect for international humanitarian law.

The representative of Luxembourg , associating herself with the European Union, the Group of Friends of the Protection of Civilians and the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, noted that preserving the humanitarian space has become an insurmountable challenge and what is lacking is not rules but a resolve to implement them. “We must do all we can to ensure that perpetrators of international humanitarian law are held to account for their actions and for justice to be brought to victims and survivors,” she stressed. She underscored the key role of the International Criminal Court as a jurisdiction of last resort and condemned any threat or act of intimidation or reprisal against the Court, its Prosecutor and all its staff. She welcomed Switzerland’s resolution on the protection of humanitarian workers and voiced hope that the Council will be able to adopt it this week unanimously.

The representative of Greece expressed regret over the “sobering” findings of the latest Secretary-General’s report. A particularly vulnerable category of civilians are journalists. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 71 such workers were killed in 2023. His country and France initiated the adoption of Council resolution 1738 (2006), which outrightly condemns attacks against journalists in conflict situations. Since then, Greece remains committed to the protection of journalists, also by facilitating the biennial General Assembly resolution on the “Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity”. While humanitarian assistance is essential, peace will always be the solution to civilian suffering. He pledged that if elected to a non-permanent Council seat for the 2025-2026 term, Greece will engage constructively to promote the protection of civilians’ agenda.

The representative of Egypt drew attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s continued violations of the rules of international law. The conflict has cost the lives of over 34,000 people, mostly women and children. Due to Israel’s illegal aggression in Gaza, most of the hospitals there are now unusable, he observed, noting the disastrous effects of such destruction of vital infrastructure on defenceless civilians. Against this backdrop, he called for a ceasefire, noting that the Geneva Conventions prohibit inflicting such suffering on civilians. He underscored the need to guarantee stability in the region and hold Israel accountable, reiterating his country’s firm position of preventing forced displacement of Palestinians.

The representative of Türkiye expressed concern over the “erosion” of respect for international humanitarian law, the deliberate targeting of aid workers and civilian infrastructure and the obstruction of humanitarian assistance. Underscoring that abandoning international law in Gaza “will only bring more instability, more conflict and more suffering”, she said that the international community demands an immediate ceasefire; the protection of civilians and the infrastructure on which they depend; and the unhindered delivery of aid into the Strip. Turning to Syria, where civilians continue to suffer from protracted crisis, she said that Türkiye has provided shelter to millions of Syrians fleeing the country and continues to support UN cross-border aid operations. She also spotlighted the suffering in Sudan and Ukraine, stressing that diplomacy is key to efforts to protect civilians and spotlighting the “Mediation for Peace” initiative launched by her country and Finland at the UN.

The representative of Jordan , noting the ongoing erosion in compliance with international humanitarian law, pointed to attempts in the past century to reinterpret or modify its rules and weaken the protection of civilians. These attempts give a green light to the aggressor and guarantee their impunity, he said, underscoring the international community’s duty to counter those attempts. The number of martyrs, women and children in Gaza due to the Israeli occupation army’s barbaric war against Palestinian civilians has exceeded the number of victims of all conflicts and wars in the last year combined, he emphasized, lamenting the failure of the international community and the Council to impose a permanent ceasefire, protect defenseless civilians and allow the sustainable entry of basic humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza. He urged the Council and all Member States to ensure the effective implementation of international law and the Council resolution on the protection of civilians.

The representative of Chile highlighted the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols as “the cornerstone” in protecting the civilian population. She however expressed regret that these instruments are not respected, urging Member States to incorporate the protection of civilians into national legislation. “States cannot remain indifferent to their obligation to protect the integrity, well-being and dignity of civilians, particularly vulnerable and defenceless groups,” she said. On peacekeeping operations, she underscored the need for blue helmets to be properly trained to fulfil their mandates, as they are constantly called upon to face non-State armed actors seeking to destabilize Governments and attack civilians.

The representative of Germany underscored the need to raise awareness of the suffering of civilians trapped in armed conflict — “the main victims of war”. Citing their protection during armed conflict as “a cornerstone of international humanitarian law”, she voiced concern over the appalling harm inflicted on countless civilians across the world’s conflict zones. Recognizing that the protection of civilians agenda calls for respect for international law with the Charter of the United Nations at its core, she spotlighted the situation in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She further emphasized that the protection of civilians is a matter of international peace and security, noting that increasing attacks on civilians and medical and humanitarian personnel make it impossible to ensure that those most in need can receive life-saving assistance. “Protection of civilians must be at the core of our humanitarian-development nexus efforts,” she added.

The representative of the Philippines , noting that the protection of civilians in situations of armed conflict has been embedded in domestic law, spotlighted national legislation governing crimes against international humanitarian law, genocide and other crimes against humanity, as well as a statute relating to the special protection of children in situations of armed conflict. He also stressed that the protection of civilians must be “at the core” of peacekeeping mandates, stating that success in such operations “must be measured by how well we protect civilians and how effectively we ensure the sustainment of environments for peace to flourish”. Therefore, expectations regarding protection tasks must be succinct and clear, connected to political strategies in the field and focused on prevention. He added that his country hopes to enhance its participation in this area in 2025 with a projected increase of Filipino peacekeepers on the ground — including highly trained women peacekeepers.

The representative of Liechtenstein , affirming the central role of the ICRC in moving forward the protection of civilians agenda, pointed to concerning trends in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), lethal autonomous weapons and cyberwarfare. Condemning the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the attacks by Hamas against Israeli civilians on 7 October, he said the response by the Israeli Government has inflicted yet further civilian suffering. Highlighting the “increasingly prevalent narrative present across the region that aims to blur the distinction between combatants and civilians”, he expressed support for the work of the International Criminal Court. Also noting the widespread civilian harm in Sudan, Syria and Myanmar, he stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Peacebuilding Commission.

The representative of Costa Rica said that his country, along with Ireland and Norway, will host the upcoming Conference on the Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas and called for more States to adhere to and implement the related political declaration. Data on the use and impact of those weapons, as well as records of victims disaggregated by age, gender and disability, and information on the types and effects of these deployed munitions in urban areas, must be collected, he said. As mines and other explosive devices also affect the development prospects of affected communities, the fight against mines and other explosive devices must be aligned into peacekeeping mandates. Further, the protection of civilians agenda must be updated to encompass cyber activities affecting the civilian population. Civilian data must enjoy the same protection as all other civilian objects and provide protections against operations that render cyberinfrastructure useless or inhibit its functionality, he added.

The representative of Romania said that protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a moral and strategic imperative for his country. Prevailing disrespect for international humanitarian law by some States and non-State armed groups, alongside pervasive impunity for violations, have become critical challenges. There is no alternative to holding those committing violations accountable. He said that his country places the protection of individuals at the centre of its humanitarian response. Romania has been supporting Ukrainian refugees and will also be sending food supplies in the first European Union aid shipment to Gaza via the maritime corridor.

The representative of Guatemala observed that the increasing number of civilian deaths in armed conflicts reflects their vulnerability and the urgent need to adopt specific measures to protect them. Also, the international community is at a crucial juncture, faced with the challenge to decisively address one of the greatest threats to civilians in armed conflict: the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas or indiscriminate attacks. Behind every statistic are human lives, broken families and entire communities devastated, she said, highlighting the urgency for States to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and for effective measures to be taken to respond to violations of human rights in conflict situations. Also, the security environment of the UN peacekeeping missions is increasingly volatile and requires a readjustment of the Council’s mandates, she pointed out.

The representative of Ireland , aligning himself with statements to be delivered by the European Union and the Group of Friends of the Protection of Civilians, said that — while the situation has deteriorated globally in the 25 years since the Council first formally considered this issue — “the development of our toolkit for protecting civilians provides some hope”. In this regard, he underlined the importance of the Political Declaration on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Further, more must be done to deliver on the potential of resolution 2417 (2018) to reverse conflict-induced food insecurity. He also said that, given the drawdowns of UN peacekeeping and political missions — and the implications for humanitarian access and protection — there is a need to build on resolution 2594 (2021), which relates to peacekeeping transitions. Additionally, States must continue to implement resolution 2664 (2022) — which provides humanitarian exemptions for all UN sanctions regimes — and the Council must extend its application to the counter-terrorism sanctions regime.

The representative of Mexico , noting the 72 per cent increase in the number of deaths of civilians between 2022 and 2023, said the hostilities in Israel and Gaza as well as the conflict in Sudan and the uptick in violence in Haiti have led to devastation and displacement, with women and children most affected. Condemning attacks on humanitarian personnel, he said all parties to the conflicts must facilitate unhindered entry of aid into affected areas. The sanctions imposed by the Council must not affect humanitarian work, he stressed, adding that it is crucial to implement the legal framework for the protection of civilians, including the Geneva Conventions and the compendium of Council resolutions on the matter. “There must be consequences,” he underscored, highlighting the French-Mexican initiative on restriction of use of veto in case of mass atrocities.

The representative of Indonesia said that full adherence to international law and international humanitarian law is the cornerstone of civilian protection. All parties to conflict must adopt that principle and adopt robust accountability mechanisms. Further, there must be no double standards in the implementation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. This helps foster trust among parties, including the host countries and the international community, and will lead to the effective protection of civilians. The politicization of humanitarian assistance must stop, and the Council must be firm in supporting safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, while supporting the host country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Greater engagement with local populations by peacekeeping missions, including through soft diplomacy, is important to create effective communications and ensure that the missions can exercise the mandate to protect civilians. “Our discussion today must have real meaning to civilians affected by war,” he stressed, urging all stakeholders’ concerted efforts to ensure the full protection of civilians.

The representative of Spain said that the United Nations registered at least 33,443 civilian deaths in armed conflict in 2023, a 72 per cent increase from 2022, including two Spanish aid workers who were carrying out humanitarian tasks to help the local population in Ethiopia and Ukraine. “Their deaths and those of so many other humanitarian workers must not remain unpunished,” he said, welcoming Switzerland’s initiative to table a draft resolution on the protection of humanitarian workers. He then called for compliance with Council resolution 2286 (2016) on protecting hospitals, ambulances and health personnel in conflicts — a resolution his country brought forward. The protection of medical care during armed conflicts has unfortunately become particularly relevant in the current humanitarian contexts in Ukraine and Gaza, he warned.

The representative of Armenia underscored that impunity for past crimes can lead to the most severe violations in the future, the ultimate manifestation of which are genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. She expressed disappointment that the Secretary-General’s recent report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict failed to adequately reflect on the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh and the ethnic cleansing of 120,000 people from their ancestral homeland. “The humanitarian catastrophe could have been prevented had the United Nations and this Council acted effectively and resolutely in addressing the starvation of entire population caused by illegal blockade of the transport corridor, the instances of extrajudicial killings, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment of the civilians,” she said. Also, she underlined that the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages remains an urgent humanitarian issue.

The representative of Bulgaria , aligning herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, expressed concern “that, when nowhere is safe, the emblems of the United Nations and of the Red Cross can no longer provide protection”. Humanitarian workers face not only extreme threats, but also political obstructions. Civilians are killed by explosive weapons, homes and schools are destroyed and hunger is used as a weapon. “The difficult truth is that legal norms and political commitments are largely overlooked and, therefore, undermined by States and non-State actors involved in conflict,” she said. To address this, legal, institutional and operational measures to prevent harm should be enacted at the national level that focus on the type and effects of harm that civilians experience in conflict. Such measures should also focus on recourse to redress and on holding perpetrators and States accountable for the violations against civilians, she added.

The representative of Rwanda , stressing that the protection of civilians is best achieved through the prevention of armed conflicts in the first place, urged Member States to address the root causes of conflict, including hate speech, genocidal ideologies and divisive political rhetoric. While the primary responsibility for the protection of civilians lies with host nations, peacekeeping should bridge the gap if those nations lack the will and capabilities for that. “Recently, we have witnessed [an] increase in intimidation of civilians,” he said, also noting increased political manipulation and, in many cases, calls for “extermination of targeted segments of communities in areas where UN peacekeeping missions are deployed”. This must be condemned, he said, also highlighting the Kigali Principles on the protection of civilians. “Powered by the memory of our past, the principles reflect Rwanda’s hope to right the wrongs of global security mechanisms by putting civilians trapped in violence first,” he said. Noting that his country is the fourth largest contributor of peacekeeping troops, he said it is imperative to provide uniformed and civilian peacekeeping personnel with the resources to implement the brave work of protection.

The representative of Cuba , citing the United States’ repeated obstruction of the Council’s action, proposed the consideration of an urgent dispatch of a General Assembly-authorized international protection mission to Gaza with a mandate to protect the civilian population and facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian aid, including water and food. The Council must enforce its resolutions to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and to ensure the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent and sovereign State. The State of Palestine’s accession to a full UN membership must not be delayed for another minute. The brutal massacre of the Palestinian people must stop, he said, declaring: “Humanity must prevail over barbarism.”

The representative of Argentina noted that last year’s status of the protection of civilians was bleak, and the use of explosive devices in populated areas exacerbates the risk. Underscoring the value and significance of the Geneva Conventions, he said that prisoners of war, civilians and the injured must be protected under all circumstances and without distinction. Also, the provision of medical assistance must be strengthened, and accountability for perpetrators of atrocities must be ensured. Noting that international humanitarian law remains a tool to investigate serious violations of the Geneva Conventions, he also stressed the critical role of the International Criminal Court in combating impunity. Further, he urged the Council to advocate for a more robust implementation of the existing legal framework.

The representative of Canada said that his country was proud to have worked with its partners to bring this subject before the Council in 1999. While the organ has taken concrete measures to protect civilians since then, he stated that the words of the philosopher Blaise Pascal remain: “Justice without strength is powerless, but strength without justice is tyranny.” Adding that it is also “total chaos” — as can be seen in many parts of the world — he said that “war is being waged with blatant disregard for civilian life”. Humanitarian access must be urgently improved, and aid cannot be conditioned on political outcomes. Today, the architecture built over the last 25 years to protect civilians in armed conflict is under immense stress. “The weight of this disintegration and this collapse is borne not by us in New York, but by the civilian men, women and children who are living through what can only be called the ‘hell’ of conflict,” he observed.

The representative of Latvia , noting the devastating humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and other places, stressed that the deliberate targeting of civilians, sexual violence, rape and torture are war crimes. Media play a critical role in the struggle for accountability, she said, adding that journalists often become targets themselves for documenting the devastating human cost of war and giving voice to civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community must steadfastly defend their fundamental right to free and independent reporting. Drawing attention to structural factors that lead to suffering of civilians in conflicts, she highlighted the challenges posed by illicit flows of small arms and light weapons. The upcoming Fourth Review Conference of the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons provides an opportunity to step up efforts in this field, she said.

The representative of Lebanon said that since 8 October, his country has been “the victim of yet another aggression by Israel”, an aggression that has targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. Israel has killed more than 80 of his country’s civilians, including 26 women, 14 children, 18 health workers and three journalists. It has injured more than 1,000 civilians and displaced more than 93,000 civilians. According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), an Israeli tank killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah in October 2023 by firing at a group of “clearly identifiable journalists” in violation of international law. “These are just a few examples of the magnitude of the crimes being committed by Israel against us on a daily basis,” he said, asking how many more lives should be lost before these atrocities stop. His country remains committed to fully implementing Council resolution 1701 (2006). “We come here, once again, to stress that Lebanon does not wish confrontation, does not seek escalation and does not want war,” he said.

HEDDA SAMSON, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union , underscored that “to prevent suffering from conflict, we must prevent conflicts”. When prevention fails, strict and full compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable, she asserted, adding that parties to armed conflict must adhere to it in their choice of methods of warfare and consider the direct and indirect civilian and environmental impacts. Voicing deep concern over the use and humanitarian consequences of explosive weapons in populated areas, she welcomed the continued work on the Political Declaration on this topic. She also emphasized the need to implement the responsibility to protect populations from mass atrocity crimes.

Climate change can cause displacement and food insecurity and exacerbate conflicts, she observed, noting the bloc’s commitment to protection through resilience-building. This includes investing in disaster risk reduction measures, strengthening early warning systems and scaling up anticipatory and early action, she continued. To alleviate suffering, all parties to conflict — and all States concerned — must allow and facilitate rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, she said, stressing that international humanitarian law prohibits depriving civilians of supplies essential to their survival and the targeting of humanitarian and medical workers. Accordingly, she called for increased contributions from the private sector and international financial institutions. Also, the decisions of international courts and tribunals must be respected and implemented, with a particular emphasis on placing the victims and survivors at the centre of judicial action.

The representative of Qatar , aligning herself with the Arab Group, pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues its aggression against unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip, using policies of forced displacement, starvation and collective punishment as well as targeting humanitarian relief and medical workers. She also condemned the bombardment of Rafah — as well as the threat of forcibly displacing people from their shelters and homes — and called on the international community to “prevent the offensive against this city” and the commission of genocide. She also called on the Council to shoulder its responsibility and ensure implementation of its resolutions — particularly 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023) and 2728 (2024). For its part, Qatar will continue its mediation efforts in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, which succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners and detainees on both sides and allowing access for relief convoys in November 2023, thereby contributing to the protection of civilians.

The representative of Belgium , noting the chilling increase of civilian deaths among women and children, expressed solidarity with the families of victims. “Gaza has become the symbol of what is at stake” in the discussion on protection of civilians, he said, noting the intensification of the Israeli military offensive despite Council resolutions. Also noting the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said the war in Ukraine continues to have disastrous consequences for its population. There are too many other examples of places where civilians are in danger, he said, adding that the international community must redouble efforts to hold perpetrators accountable. The participation of women in protection mechanisms is crucial, he said.

The representative of Denmark , speaking also for Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , echoed the Secretary-General’s call for an urgent recommitment to international humanitarian law and the UN Charter. The adaption of military manuals; civilian harm mitigation policies; weapons reviews; and measures that facilitate and allow safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access during conflict are all important ways to further compliance with those instruments. Effective protection of civilians and civilian objects must be made a strategic priority in the planning and conduct of military operations. The harm inflicted upon civilians when hospitals are bombed or electricity infrastructure destroyed should not be written off as “mere unintended consequences of war”. She therefore welcomed initiatives that give a more nuanced understanding of how patterns and types of harm affect different groups. Today is an important opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen collective commitment to the basic principles of international law. “Humanitarian law and human rights law apply for everyone, everywhere — whether in the streets of Sudan or Gaza, the suburbs of Kharkiv or in cyberspace,” she said.

The representative of Portugal , aligning herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflicts, observed that conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, the Sahel, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Gaza have cast a deep shadow on the international community’s ability to ensure respect for international humanitarian law. “From conflict-induced hunger to attacks on humanitarian workers, from explosive weapons in populated areas to conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence, civilian lives keep being severely harmed,” she said. While full responsibility and accountability of States and parties to conflicts must remain paramount, she urged for more robust accountability mechanisms. “We need practical and meaningful actions to prevent violations and abuses of international humanitarian law, and to address impunity whenever such violations and abuses occur,” she said, citing the forthcoming Pact of the Future as “an excellent opportunity” to recommit to the protection of civilians.

The representative of South Africa said that the selective application of international law — “the hypocrisy and the double standards displayed by some Member States” — has resulted in prolonged conflict and civilian suffering. Asking whether lives in some parts of the world are worth more than others, he answered: “By actions and words — or, rather, inaction and silence in some cases — it appears so.” The utter disregard for international law in Gaza cannot go unchallenged, and it is within this context that South Africa again approached the International Court of Justice on 16 May, amidst the intensified crisis in Rafah and a humanitarian crisis beyond measure. It did so to seek urgent provisional measures, in addition to those granted in January and March that Israel has ignored. “Let us be clear today,” he stressed, “if we are serious about the protection of civilians, no one should be above the law”.

The representative of Morocco , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect , said that while each State has the responsibility to protect its population from genocide, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, the international community, through the United Nations, also has the responsibility to use appropriate diplomatic, humanitarian and other peaceful means to protect civilian populations. Stressing that all parties to conflicts are obliged to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law, he said States must put in place appropriate legislative arrangements to comprehensively address such violations. The humanitarian system is “overwhelmed, overstretched and critically underfunded,” he observed, calling on States to urgently respond to the Organization’s humanitarian appeals. Also drawing attention to the French-Mexican initiative on the suspension of the use of veto in cases of mass atrocities, he said the shortest way to protect civilian populations is by investing in conflict prevention.

Speaking in his national capacity, he called for an immediate, sustainable and verifiable ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of food aid in sufficient quantities. Rejecting “the imposition of a new reality on the Gaza Strip”, he said the threat to expand military operations is unacceptable. Noting that his country is a major contributor of troops to peacekeeping, he said that socioeconomic revitalization and empowerment of women and youth should be part of keeping peace. Protection of civilians should be included in a holistic way, taking into account the local context.

The representative of Poland said that his country, as a close neighbour, is helping Ukraine and its civilian population to stay strong against the Russian Federation’s brutal aggression. Poland hosts one of the biggest communities of war refugees from Ukraine and serves as a hub for transferring international humanitarian aid. In the Middle East, it recently contributed an additional $1 million to UNRWA and $1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to address the food needs of Palestinians. Stressing the importance of conflict prevention and accountability, he said that investing in resilience-building, promoting sustainable economic growth, good governance and democracy, and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are all “cornerstones” to enhance the protection of civilians in the long term.

The representative of Italy , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflicts, said conflicts worldwide have proliferated and become increasingly complex. He voiced particular concern over the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Also, attacks against hospitals, schools and other vital infrastructure heightened the risks for civilians, while climate change and natural disasters are exacerbating their suffering. Against this backdrop, he stressed the need to uphold the rule of law and protect all individuals’ human rights and dignity. Strengthening compliance with international humanitarian law is central to protecting civilians, he said, adding that all parties must ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access. He further highlighted the vital role of peacekeepers in the protection of civilians.

The representative of Nepal said that protecting civilians “is the primary responsibility of the host State”. However, the UN and humanitarian agencies should support States that lack the capacity to protect. Effective protection, he said, should involve a holistic approach that includes political solutions, prevention and peacebuilding strategies, humanitarian support, peacekeeping and community engagement and ownership. Noting that Nepal — currently the largest troop- and police-contributing country — deploys professional peacekeepers well-versed in the concept and execution of the protection-of-civilians mandate, he detailed its thorough vetting process and dedicated pre-deployment and in-theatre training. To deliver best on this mandate, “we need proper strategies, national ownership, political solutions, community engagement, communication and a whole-of-mission approach supported by adequate financial and human resources”, he emphasized. Recalling his country’s experience of a nationally led peace process that emphasized inclusive policies and participatory State architecture, he added: “Preventing or ending conflicts is the ultimate protection of civilians.”

The representative of India , noting the disproportionate impact of the Ukraine conflict on the Global South and developing countries, said such crises also have a debilitating effect on access to humanitarian aid, as seen in Gaza. While international law sets the ground rules, the fundamental duty to protect the safety and security of populations lies with national Governments. Solutions often lie in the political and social domains and not just in security. The threat of terrorism is pushing societies towards instability and violence; therefore, it is essential to address the destruction caused by terrorist groups, especially those supported by States, she said. Further, the ever-expanding peacekeeping mandate scope has prompted her country to call for realistic mandates, backed by adequate resources and the consent of all stakeholders. The Council does not have equitable representation from the very countries that are mired in conflict, she noted, emphasizing that “it cannot remain frozen in time”.

The representative of Austria said that civilian casualties are reported daily in different regions around the world. “So, it’s profoundly clear, more needs to be done for protecting civilians,” he said. The Council has an important role in condemning violations of international humanitarian law, which binds all parties to armed conflict under any circumstances. “This is a red line, this is non-negotiable,” he stressed. The Council must do its part in holding perpetrators of violations accountable. Under Austria’s presidency, the Council adopted resolution 1894 (2009) on protecting civilians in armed conflict, which is still referred to and has been built upon. In January 2024, his country convened the first Vienna military workshop on implementing the Political Declaration on strengthening the protection of civilians.

The representative of Cyprus , aligning himself with the European Union, voiced concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Given its geographical proximity, Cyprus — in coordination with humanitarian partners and other countries — initiated the establishment of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Initiative, which outlines a mechanism for securely delivering significant quantities of assistance to the Strip via sea. The maritime corridor is part of a sustained effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial commodities into Gaza through all possible routes. She also stressed that the number of forcibly displaced persons worldwide continues to grow, urging the Council to take more robust action to ensure the right of return as early as possible, respect for displaced people’s property rights and prohibiting the settlement of other populations in areas of forced displacement. Cypriots experienced all the above due to foreign aggression and therefore have a first-hand knowledge and understanding of the profound disruption of these phenomena on civilian lives, she said.

The representative of Ghana , aligning himself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, noted Africa’s commitment to protect civilians in conflict — as exemplified in regional responses such as Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone. In that context, he said that the African Union and the UN must proceed with the implementation of resolution 2719 (2023) in a manner that ensures sustainability in the protection of civilians. This must be mindful, however, of host States’ primary obligation to safeguard their civilian populations amidst the difficulties they encounter in mitigating the impact of violent extremists, terrorists and other insurgency groups. “There can be no better protection for civilians than avoiding conflicts altogether,” he went on to say, emphasizing that protecting civilians should not be a reactive measure. Rather, it should be a proactive approach that leverages regional early warning mechanisms.

The representative of Bahrain , underscoring the urgent need for parties to conflict to comply with international law, cited the statement issued by the League of Arab States Summit in her country earlier this month, condemning the Israeli aggression on Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering. Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, she said that at the Summit, Bahrain proposed various initiatives to create a secure and safe environment for all people of the region. This includes providing educational services to those affected by conflicts in the region, she said, calling for intensified efforts to develop preventive measures that will ensure the safety of civilians in armed conflict.

