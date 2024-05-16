Time to Turn Pages on ‘Darker Images of Iraq’s Past’, Special Representative Tells Security Council amid Calls to Draw Down UN Assistance Mission in Country

Amid calls from Security Council members today to draw down the United Nations mission in Iraq, the senior United Nations official in that country briefed the 15-member organ on both progress and ongoing challenges at many State levels, while emphasizing it is time to “turn the page on the darker images of Iraq’s past”.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, emphasized that the country looks different from the one to which the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) was first deployed some 20 years ago, stating: “We are, so to speak, witnessing an Iraq on the rise.” However, corruption, factionalism, impunity, undue interference in State functions and armed actors operating outside State control remain.

While the Government is tackling these scourges, feelings of marginalization and exclusion are spreading in and among certain components, which risk fanning the flames of intra- and inter-community tension. The recent increase in mass unannounced executions of individuals convicted under anti-terrorism laws is a cause for great concern. On the legislative front, despite the successful holding of local elections in 13 of the 15 federal governorates in December 2023, two provinces — Diyala and Kirkuk — remain at an impasse, with no immediate resolution in sight. And six months of negotiations to replace Iraq’s parliamentary speaker have failed to produce results.

Nearly 10 years after Da’esh committed a genocide against the Yazidi people, Sinjar still lies in ruins, she said, expressing hoping that the upcoming tenth anniversary will not be wasted but rather used — by all authorities, actors and stakeholders — “to unite and step up to the plate with the sole aim of serving the people of Sinjar”. On the issue of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, she called for swifter progress. “And this must involve the overcoming of bureaucratic hurdles and immediate follow-up on outstanding issues,” she added. Yet, while the country has teetered on the edge several times, “Iraq’s horizon is replete with opportunities,” she affirmed.

In the debate that followed — in which the Council considered the Secretary-General’s related reports (documents S/2024/368 and S/2024/369) — a number of members echoed the Iraqi Government’s call for the end of the UNAMI mandate on 31 December 2025, with the representative of the Russian Federation stressing that the Mission — after more than 20 years since its establishment — has fully fulfilled its potential to support the rebuilding of Iraqi Statehood. Drawing out an international presence in the country any further would only hinder the development of national decisions. “The remaining problems should not be used as an excuse for the Mission’s endless presence there,” he said.

The representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, recalled that no UN political mission is meant to have a permanent presence in any country. Still, scattered Da’esh attacks underscore the need for continued international support and collaboration for Iraq’s counter-terrorism efforts. Moreover, efforts to promote inclusive economic growth, job creation, and equitable distribution of resources are essential in fostering social cohesion and resilience against extremist ideologies.

Similarly, the representative of the United Kingdom, noting the important contribution of UNAMI over the last 20 years, said that “now is the time to transition to a new partnership between Iraq and the United Nations”. Citing the timely formation of 13 out of 15 local government administrations following successful elections, she urged all parties to commit to agree a date for free, fair and inclusive elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as soon as possible.

However, the representative of the United States pushed back on calls to draw down the mission, underlining the importance of UNAMI’s work in resolving outstanding issues between Iraq and Kuwait — as “it is clear that the UN should continue to be involved in efforts” to resolve them. Also welcoming UNAMI’s efforts to support Iraqi elections, she noted that the Mission’s independent strategic review recommended that the formation of a Government after parliamentary elections “be regarded as a milestone for the orderly and responsible completion of UNAMI’s mandate”.

Contrarily, Iraq’s representative recalled that the independent strategic review team concluded that UNAMI is no longer needed “due to the positive developments and important accomplishments Iraq has witnessed in all fields”. He therefore requested that UNAMI’s work be concluded by 31 December 2025 and that its efforts, until that time, focus on economic reform, service delivery, sustainable development, climate change and other developmental matters.

Taking up the security issue, he stressed that the country “is witnessing a true security convalescence” — adding that “Da’esh is no longer a danger to Iraq”. He therefore expressed the Government’s desire to move towards bilateral security relations with the members of the international counter-Da’esh coalition. Further, all attacks targeting Iraqi territory “under flimsy excuses” are “no different from the terrorist actions that the international community is seeking to combat collectively”. Stressing that “Iran is a neighbour” and “the United States is a strategic ally”, he urged relations that focus on joint interests and mutual respect. He also called on all domestic political parties to cooperate “so we can navigate our way to the shores of security and development”, including cooperating with Kuwait.

For his part, the representative of Kuwait lauded efforts by all parties to collect information and evidence in preparing the latest report of the Secretary-General on the fate of missing Kuwaiti nationals, third-country nationals and Kuwaiti property, including the Kuwaiti National Archives. With 308 still missing, he stressed the importance of continuing the search beyond UNAMI’s termination, calling for greater efforts to resolve outstanding issues to “close this painful chapter once and for all”.

JEANINE HENNIS-PLASSCHAERT, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq , noted that several important steps and promising initiatives have emerged in Iraq, especially in the past 18 months in the areas of service provision and construction. The country is also grasping opportunities through its pivotal position in the region and beyond; the enhancement of its investment climate; the rollout of financial and economic reforms; plans for water management and environmental mitigation and adaptation; and reduced dependence on imported fuels. Affirming that Iraq looks different to the country to which the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) was first deployed some 20 years ago, she stated: “We are, so to speak, witnessing an Iraq on the rise.” While past decades of turmoil still impact the present, it is “time to turn the page on the darker images of Iraq’s past”. However, corruption, factionalism, impunity, undue interference in State functions and armed actors operating outside State control remain — and while the Government is tackling these scourges, they still represent major hurdles to be overcome.

She warned that feelings of marginalization and exclusion are spreading in and among certain components, which risk fanning the flames of intra- and inter-community tension. Power grabs or punitive policies may benefit one segment of society or community in the short-term, “but, in the end, everyone loses”, she stressed. Within this context, the recent increase in mass unannounced executions of individuals convicted under anti-terrorism laws is a cause for great concern. She further stated that “women’s empowerment must move beyond symbolism. But again, the Iraq of 2024 is evolving — and fast.” Recalling her previous briefing on the successful holding of Iraq’s local elections in December 2023, she noted that almost all governorate councils are now up and running. However, two provinces — Diyala and Kirkuk — remain at an impasse, as five months have passed with no immediate resolution in sight. Further, six months of negotiations on the replacement of Iraq’s parliamentary speaker have failed to produce results.

In a related issue, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court appears to be increasingly filling the void created by divisive politics. Turning to the Kurdistan region, she warned that the political landscape has become even more polarized. Inclusive regional elections, capable of producing political finality and certainty, are desperately needed. On Sinjar, despite 9 years since the area was liberated from Da’esh, “anyone traveling to Sinjar today would be forgiven for thinking that time has stood still”. The city continues to lie in ruins. This summer will mark a sombre anniversary: 10 years since Da’esh committed a genocide against the Yazidi people. She expressed hope that the upcoming tenth anniversary will not be wasted but rather used — by all authorities, actors and stakeholders — “to unite and step up to the plate with the sole aim of serving the people of Sinjar”.

She emphasized that “yesterday’s fight against Da’esh may still compound the problems of tomorrow — problems which will not stop at Iraq’s doorstep. Hence, any other Government with nationals in Al-Hol and/or other facilities in north-eastern Syria carries a duty to act urgently. On the issue of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, and missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, she called for swifter progress. “And this must involve the overcoming of bureaucratic hurdles and immediate follow-up on outstanding issues,” she added. Yet, while Iraq has teetered on the edge, several times, it has found a way to step back from the brink, to continue its journey forward. “As I made clear earlier on, there are persistent and serious challenges, but Iraq’s horizon is replete with opportunities. And yes, the country is also teeming with people who are ready and willing to seize them,” she affirmed.

The representative of the United States underlined the importance of UNAMI’s work in resolving outstanding issues between Iraq and Kuwait, pursuant to resolution 2107 (2013). Recalling that the Mission attended, in its observer capacity, technical meetings of the Tripartite Commission held in Baghdad in early March, she commended Iraq’s commitment to determining the fate and whereabouts of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals. “It is clear that the UN should continue to be involved in efforts to resolve these outstanding issues,” she said, also welcoming UNAMI’s efforts to support Iraqi elections. Ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, she urged the Mission to continue such support and noted that the Mission’s independent strategic review recommended that the formation of a Government after parliamentary elections “be regarded as a milestone for the orderly and responsible completion of UNAMI’s mandate”. She added that UNAMI provides “invaluable” assistance in promoting human rights and economic development in Iraq.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that despite certain socioeconomic and political challenges and heightened regional tensions in the wake of a military escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict, Iraq is addressing emerging challenges. The effective measures taken by the authorities have contained terrorist activities. Any further presence of United States troops on Iraq’s territory under the umbrella of the international coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) only exacerbates the internal situation and negatively impacts the regional environment. UNAMI — after more than 20 years since its establishment — has fully fulfilled its potential to support the rebuilding of Iraqi Statehood, including by normalizing political life and organizing the electoral process. Drawing out an international presence in the country any further would only hinder the development of national decisions. “The remaining problems should not be used as an excuse for the Mission’s endless presence there,” he said.

The representative of China noted that Iraq finds itself at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism and still faces security threats, calling for the international community to support the build-up of its counter-terrorism capacity and eliminate the remnants of terrorist forces. He welcomed Iraq’s continued efforts for the repatriation and resettlement of Iraqi citizens from the Al-Hol camp in Syria and efforts in developing good neighbourly relations. While UNAMI has made important contributions since its inception in 2003, in light of the steadily improving situation in the country and the continuous progress in institution-building and governance, “it is high time to streamline the Mission’s mandate and implement a gradual drawdown”, he stated. He recalled the 8 May letter from Iraq’s Prime Minister to UN Secretary-General António Guterres requesting that the mandate of UNAMI be closed in December 2025, calling for ensuring a gradual drawdown towards an eventual withdrawal.

The representative of the Republic of Korea noted that 13 of 15 local administrations were formed following successful elections in December 2023. He also welcomed Iraq’s adoption of a national strategy to combat violence against women and girls, as well as UNAMI’s assistance in this process. Acknowledging, however, that there is “a ways to go to realize a better, more stable future for Iraq and its people”, he underlined the need to avoid vacuums in legislative leadership. Therefore, the seat of speaker for the Council of Representatives of Iraq — vacant for nearly six months — should be filled. He also welcomed UNAMI’s assistance in identifying missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, calling for further aerial analysis in the search for potential burial sites. Recalling that his country dispatched more than 3,000 troops to Iraq for peacekeeping and reconstruction efforts between 2004 and 2008, he said Seoul will support Iraqi-led efforts to achieve greater stability, prosperity and security alongside UNAMI.

The representative of Slovenia noted the recommendation in the independent strategic review of UNAMI that it begin transitioning its tasks to national institutions and the UN country team as well as the letter of Iraq’s Prime Minister addressed to the Secretary-General regarding the Mission’s future. Slovenia believes it is important to allow enough time for the transition to happen “in a responsible, orderly and gradual manner, and to the best benefit for Iraq and its people”, he said. To that end, he encouraged the Government of Iraq to maintain its commitment to reforms regarding human rights, institution-building, economy and anti-corruption measures.

The representative of Guyana , also speaking for Algeria , Mozambique and Sierra Leone , recognized the strides made by Iraqi authorities in effectively managing crises and overcoming challenges that the country has faced — while remaining cognizant of the persisting challenges, particularly the fragility of key institutions governing the nation’s political and socioeconomic processes. Furthermore, the proliferation of armed factions and the potential resurgence of entities akin to Da’esh present formidable threats to Iraq’s stability. While commending the progress made in the formation of local governments in 13 of 15 federal governorates following the certification of the results of the December 2023 Governorate Council elections, she stressed that scattered Da’esh attacks underscore the need for continued international support and collaboration for Iraq’s counter-terrorism efforts.

As the Iraqi people emerge from years of war, she stated, they cannot afford to become entangled again in an international conflict. She called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to recommit to preventing further escalation of violence in the region. Underscoring the imperative of addressing underlying socioeconomic disparities and grievances that fuel instability and conflict, she affirmed that efforts to promote inclusive economic growth, job creation, and equitable distribution of resources are essential in fostering social cohesion and resilience against extremist ideologies. Taking note of the Iraqi Government’ wish for UNAMI’s mandate to be terminated by 31 December 2025, she recalled that no UN political mission is meant to have a permanent presence in any country. It is therefore important to respect Iraq’s position regarding the future of the Mission and for national institutions to fully assume responsibilities for all aspects of State governance.

The representative of France encouraged the Iraqi Government to continue reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, combating corruption and impunity, and protecting human rights. Welcoming the work done by the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da‘esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD), she underlined the need for such work to continue — including the management and use of databases to combat impunity. She also welcomed UNAMI’s efforts to support Iraq, while noting the letter sent by that country’s Government to the Council on 8 May requesting the closure of the Mission by 31 December 2025. On that, she said: “France will continue to listen to Iraqi authorities with regard to UNAMI’s future and think about the most useful and effective contours and modalities for the United Nations in Iraq.” Further, she expressed support for a gradual, ordered and responsible transition leading to UNAMI’s definitive closure.

The representative of Japan acknowledged that UNAMI has contributed significantly to the stability of Iraq and the region. In examining the possibilities and modalities of the Mission’s transition, priority must be given to preserving the progress and ensuring future stability. Strengthening relations between Baghdad and Erbil remains critical to realizing more resilient State institutions, she said, echoing the Secretary-General’s call on both Federal and Kurdistan Regional political leaders to redouble their efforts in this regard. Iraq continues its active engagement in building confidence among neighbouring countries, enhancing its regional economic relationships, she observed, encouraging further engagement to explore solutions to emerging challenges, such as climate-related water scarcity.

The representative of Switzerland welcomed the formation of 13 of the 15 local governments following the local elections; however, the further postponement of parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region remains a cause for concern. On the security and regional fronts, he noted it is essential that the Iraqi State controls the use of force throughout its territory. He expressed support for UNAMI in continuing its work in support of the Government regarding climate change, as the latter wishes. He welcomed Government efforts in finding lasting solutions for internally displaced people, while calling for particular attention to be paid to the needs and rights of vulnerable groups. Noting that negotiations on UNAMI’s mandate will be decisive in setting the course for the future of the UN presence in Iraq, he emphasized that Iraq and its people must continue to consolidate peace in the country — both during and after this reconfiguration of relations between Iraq and the UN.

The representative of Ecuador said that the political will of the Iraqi Government “proved fundamental” in fostering national reconciliation, security-sector reform and strategies to tackle the effects of climate change. He stressed, however, that this political will must be accompanied by access to climate and development financing through effective bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Expressing concern over persistent attacks by terrorist groups, he observed that this coincides with the findings of the independent strategic review team, which warn that “one of the looming threats in the country is that of the proliferation and reconfiguration of armed non-State actors”. It is important, therefore, to strengthen bilateral security cooperation and consolidate regional partnerships to combat terrorism and violent extremism. This, he said, will facilitate addressing the root causes of violence, such as religious intolerance, poverty and inequality.

The representative of Malta said that “a successful and responsible completion of UNAMI’s task should include leaving behind effective UN capacities to support the Government’s progress in areas including human rights, women empowerment, and electoral assistance”. On the political front, she called for constructive steps from the federal and Kurdistan regional governments to address several outstanding issues. She also underscored the importance of promoting justice, equality and human rights, encouraging the Iraqi legislature to enact the domestic violence law. She highlighted the need to ensure women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in all political, electoral, and peace and security processes, and address the climate-security nexus in Iraq.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting the important contribution of UNAMI to Iraq over the last 20 years, affirmed that “now is the time to transition to a new partnership between Iraq and the United Nations”. She welcomed the findings of the Independent Strategic Review, noting that her delegation will work closely with all parties to consider the future of the mission in line with its recommendations and the will of the Government of Iraq. Citing the timely formation of 13 out of 15 local government administrations following successful elections, she urged all parties to commit to agree a date for free, fair and inclusive elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as soon as possible. She further welcomed the update on missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and missing Kuwaiti property. While the transition period of UNAMI provides the parties with an opportunity to fully resolve these outstanding issues, should this not happen, the Council will need to consider further options for this file.

The representative of Iraq reported that the Government has adopted a “balanced policy” in its foreign relations, focusing on building partnerships through official visits around the world and participating in the “most important international meetings, forums and venues”. Domestically, it works to improve economic prospects, security and living standards for its citizens. Detailing efforts to maintain stable relations between Baghdad and Erbil — especially on budgetary matters — he underlined efforts that focus on the principles of partnership, complementarity and balance stipulated in the Constitution. On security, he stressed that “Iraq is witnessing a true security convalescence” and added that “Da’esh is no longer a danger to Iraq” due to the “high readiness of Iraqi security forces”. He therefore expressed the Government’s desire to move towards bilateral security relations with the members of the international counter-Da’esh coalition. He also stated that all attacks targeting Iraqi territory “under flimsy excuses” are “no different from the terrorist actions that the international community is seeking to combat collectively”.

Stressing that “Iran is a neighbour” and “the United States is a strategic ally”, he urged relations that focus on joint interests and mutual respect. He also called on all domestic political parties to cooperate “so we can navigate our way to the shores of security and development”, detailing national efforts towards this end such as promoting energy self-sufficiency, attracting investment, combating desertification and cooperating with Kuwait. On UNAMI’s future, he recalled that resolution 2682 (2023) formed an independent strategic review team and noted the resultant conclusion that UNAMI is no longer needed “due to the positive developments and important accomplishments Iraq has witnessed in all fields”. He therefore requested that UNAMI’s work be concluded by 31 December 2025 and that its efforts, until that time, focus on economic reform, service delivery, sustainable development, climate change and other developmental matters.