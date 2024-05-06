Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Pedro Comissário Afonso (Mozambique):

The members of the Security Council expressed their gratitude to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily, for his efforts, following the announcement of his resignation. The members called on the Secretary-General to appoint a successor as soon as possible. The members reiterated their continued support to UNSMIL and its leadership and the importance for UNSMIL’s interim leadership to continue to implement UNSMIL’s mandate and ensure a smooth transition for a new Special Representative of the Secretary-General

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions, building on the basis of the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap, and building on the updated electoral laws agreed by the 6+6 Committee, as a viable pathway to delivering elections and a durable peace.

The members of the Security Council restated the need for Libyan institutional stakeholders to engage fully, in good faith and without preconditions, and make the compromises necessary to progress the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, in line with Security Council resolution 2702. The members reiterated their call upon the international community to give their full support in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya without delay, in line with the provisions of the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement and Security Council resolutions 2701 (2023) and 2702 (2023).

The members of the Security Council underlined the importance of an inclusive national reconciliation process based on the principles of transitional justice and accountability. They encouraged all actors in Libya, as well as neighbouring countries and the African Union, with UN assistance, to strongly support this process.

The members stressed the importance of ensuring the full, equal, effective, meaningful and safe participation of women, and inclusion of youth and civil society representatives, in all activities and decision-making relating to democratic transition and reconciliation efforts. They further emphasized the importance of providing a safe environment for civil society organizations to work freely and to protect them from threats and reprisals.