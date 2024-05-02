Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Issues Clarification

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

It will be recalled that following the adoption by the Security Council of resolution 2667 (2022), the armed and security forces of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are exempt from the embargo on the supply of military equipment and assistance.

In light of the above-mentioned, banks, shipowners, carriers, financial institutions, and firms operating in the military field are reminded, through their respective Member States, that there are no restrictions to working with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the provision of military equipment, arms, and related materiel, or any provision of assistance, advice or training related to military activities to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a timely manner.