Speakers in Security Council Condemn Deadly Israeli Airstrikes on Aid Workers in Gaza, Urge Immediate Action to End Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Following Israeli airstrikes on 1 April that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza, a senior United Nations official briefing the Security Council urged immediate concerted action to investigate, prosecute and stop such violations of international humanitarian law and to give humanitarian staff unimpeded access to those in need, as delegates raised concern about the imminent famine in the occupied territory.

“The events of the last week alone are evidence of the unconscionable brutality of this conflict,” said Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, stressing: “It is clear there is no protection of civilians in Gaza”.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 32,000 people have been killed and over 75,000 injured; 75 per cent of the population has been forcibly displaced.

On 1 April, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City revealed a hospital and many buildings in the surrounding residential area, almost entirely destroyed, he said. The UN and its aid partners only reached the facility today, after repeatedly denied requests, to help triage remaining patients and assess needs on the ground. The same day, the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, who had informed the Israeli army of their movements and had just unloaded more than 100 tons of lifesaving humanitarian supplies, were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on their convoy.

The undeniable lack of protection for aid missions has forced World Central Kitchen and at least one other aid organization — the NGO “ANERA” — to suspend their operations. “Gaza is teetering on the edge of famine,” he warned, highlighting that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has not been allowed to operate.

The Agency and all impartial humanitarian organizations must have safe, rapid, unimpeded access to all civilians in need, he stressed. All Member States can and must use their leverage to prevent and stop violations of international humanitarian law — through diplomatic and economic pressure, conditioning arms exports on compliance with the rules of war, and cooperation in combating impunity.

Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children USA, reported that, to date, 203 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza — the highest number of humanitarian casualties in modern times. More children have been killed in this conflict than in all armed conflicts globally over the past four years, she added. Detailing her visits to humanitarian programmes in Gaza, she said: “One community I visited had one toilet for 600 people.” Furthermore, 80 per cent of education facilities and equipment have been destroyed or burned by civilians trying to stay warm.

“Give humanitarians safe access and a ceasefire, and we can save lives,” she urged, calling on the Security Council to pass a permanent ceasefire resolution. “Member States must stop fueling the crisis with the weapons they’re selling to the parties of conflict,” she said, stressing: “The world — those sitting in this room — have the tools to address this crisis."

In the ensuing discussion, Council members expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of the humanitarian aid workers who have lost their lives while working in extremely dangerous conditions. They also voiced concern about the risk of famine in Gaza and urged the safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance.

Slovenia’s representative said that if Council members were meeting in Gaza, 15 of them would have been skipping meals in the past months, half would be in need of humanitarian aid and, at least, five would be parents to acutely malnourished children. “But we are not meeting in Gaza. Maybe, probably, we should have met in Gaza,” he added. “Conduct of this war is a choice,” he emphasized, stressing that all barriers to entry and distribution of humanitarian aid must be lifted and the safety of humanitarian workers ensured.

The speaker for the United States, expressing deep concern that Israel has not done enough to protect humanitarian aid workers or civilians, said President Joseph Biden has conveyed that Israel must announce and implement a series of measurable steps to address civilian harm and the safety of aid workers. Moreover, how Hamas’s actions have put humanitarian personnel at risk must not be ignored. His country will continue to do all it can to help deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through all available means, he added.

“Now is not the time for humanitarian PR, which is being used as a cover for the unwillingness or the inability to take measures to end the bloodshed and to ensure the safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance,” emphasized the Russian Federation’s representative. Pointing out that Israel has not submitted information confirming allegations it leveled against UNRWA staff, he urged Council members to not play along with Israel. The Council is duty-bound to secure the implementation in full by all parties to the conflict of all its decisions, he stressed.

On that note, China’s representative echoed other delegations, including Japan, Ecuador and Mozambique, and stressed that full implementation of Security Council resolution 2728 (2024) is a matter of urgency. He further underscored the importance of the two-State solution — a point also made by the Republic of Korea. As a first step “we need to support Palestinian full membership at the UN”, he added, calling for a larger, more authoritative international peace conference to develop the timeline and pathway for the realization of the two-State solution.

Among speakers who voiced firm opposition to a ground offensive in Rafah were the delegates of France and Switzerland, with the latter warning of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences that such a large-scale operation would have. An immediate ceasefire is the only way to ensure that no more civilian lives are lost, he stressed.

The Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine, noting that the killing of the World Central Kitchen aid workers is not an isolated incident, said that for Israel, the entire civilian population and civilian infrastructure are legitimate targets. Israel “has also made sure to create a man-made famine, the worst of its kind,” he added. Urging the Council to bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza, he stressed: “Our failures mean their death.”

Israel’s representative, emphasizing that his country is in “a defensive war”, said the incident that claimed the lives of World Central Kitchen workers “was a tragic mistake” that happened due to a misidentification at night and due to “Hamas’s cynical modus operandi to exploit civilian infrastructure and vehicles.” His country “never targets civilians deliberately, never, let alone aid workers carrying out crucial work”, and it will learn from this investigation so that such a tragedy is not repeated, he added.

Disputing that claim, the representative of Saudi Arabia, speaking on behalf of the Group of Arab States, said the recent attack against World Central Kitchen aid workers is simply more evidence to the occupying Power’s record of violations against humanitarian aid workers. “Starvation and hunger are being used as a weapon in this crisis,” he stressed, urging the Council to make the occupying State abide by relevant Council resolutions, international law and international humanitarian law and the two orders issued by the International Court of Justice.

Representatives of Australia and Poland also took the floor to pay tribute to their fellow nationals who were among those killed in the World Central Kitchen attack. Echoing other speakers, they called on Israel to conduct a swift, full and transparent investigation and hold those responsible fully to account.

Briefings

RAMESH RAJASINGHAM, Director of Coordination, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , said Sunday will mark “six months since the outbreak of this horrific chapter in the conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and “six months that calls our collective humanity, and priorities, into question”. In Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 32,000 people have been killed and over 75,000 injured; thousands more are missing, many of them buried beneath the rubble. He said 17,000 children are now unaccompanied or separated from their parents or families and 1.7 million people — 75 per cent of the population — have been forcibly displaced. “It is clear there is no protection of civilians in Gaza,” he stressed, adding that some Palestinians in Gaza have already left through Egypt, and more are trying.

“The events of the last week alone are evidence of the unconscionable brutality of this conflict,” he continued, reporting that intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations, as well as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups, have continued across much of Gaza. On 1 April, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City revealed a hospital and many buildings in the surrounding residential area, almost entirely destroyed. The UN and partners only reached the facility today, after repeated requests were denied, to help triage remaining patients and assess needs on the ground. Al Shifa was the largest hospital in Gaza, formerly serving over 250,000 people. On the same day, seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, who had informed the Israeli army of their movements and had just unloaded more than 100 tons of much-needed lifesaving humanitarian supplies from the second World Central Kitchen maritime aid shipment to a warehouse in Deir al Balah, were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on their convoy.

“They join more than 220 of our humanitarian colleagues who have been killed, 179 of them UN personnel,” he said, stressing that: “Allegations of serious violations must be investigated, and the suspects prosecuted.” Moreover, all Member States can and must use their leverage to prevent and stop violations of international humanitarian law — through diplomatic and economic pressure, conditioning arms exports on compliance with the rules of war, and cooperation in combating impunity. The undeniable lack of protection for aid missions has forced World Central Kitchen and at least one other aid organization — the NGO “ANERA” — to suspend their operations, he reported, warning that “Gaza is teetering on the edge of famine, if it hasn’t already fallen into it”. Detailing the dire situation of Gazans who are relying on woefully inadequate food assistance to survive, he urged immediate concerted action, stressing that “waiting for a retrospective famine classification is entirely indefensible”.

“Despite the dangers, aid workers continue efforts to deliver assistance to people across Gaza through all available means,” he said. Last week the UN and its partners reached a daily average of 550,000 people with food assistance. However, they were only able to get 4 per cent of this to Gaza City and the north of the Strip, where the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) — the backbone of the humanitarian response — has not been allowed to operate. The Agency and all impartial humanitarian organizations must have safe, rapid, unimpeded access to all civilians in need, he said, stressing: “There is simply no replacement for the services UNRWA provides.” Pointing to the ongoing death and destruction in Gaza despite the international community’s efforts to date, he stressed: “This tragedy cannot be allowed to continue. All hostages must be immediately released and treated humanely until they are released. Likewise, the people of Gaza need full compliance with international humanitarian law and with the ICJ’s [International Court of Justice] orders. They need compliance with the decisions of this Council, and they most of all need this devastating war to end.”

JANTI SOERIPTO, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children USA , said that, to date, 203 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza — the highest number of humanitarian casualties in modern times, adding: “They died serving their communities in, perhaps, the worst conditions of their lives, of their careers.” She reported that one of her colleagues, Sameh Ewaida, was killed in an Israeli air strike on 12 December, along with his entire family. More children have been killed in this conflict than in all armed conflicts globally over the past four years, she added, noting that after months of deliberate humanitarian access denial, children are dying from malnutrition and dehydration. “Almost 350,000 children under the age of 5 are at risk of starvation as we speak,” she said, stressing that severe malnutrition is not a “quiet or painless death”.

She said she had visited a number of humanitarian programmes in Gaza, where the absence of sanitation or toilet systems in communities has caused communicable diseases to run rampant. “One community I visited had one toilet for 600 people,” she said. Furthermore, 80 per cent of education facilities and equipment have been destroyed or burned by civilians trying to stay warm. Also spotlighting the need for mental health and psychological support, she added: “One mother told me she needed mental health support more than food.” Despite the dangers, humanitarian workers return to work because they believe that civilians in conflict have a right to access life-sustaining basics. Recognizing that aid organizations are overwhelmed with impediments and human lives are not being prioritized, she continued: “Give humanitarians safe access and a ceasefire, and we can save lives.”

In this regard, she called on the Security Council to pass a permanent ceasefire resolution, including robust measures to ensure compliance by parties to conflict to enforce a ceasefire, adding: “Member States must stop fuelling the crisis with the weapons they’re selling to the parties of conflict.” Stressing that more aid must be allowed to come in, she underscored that States must have a plan to finance and rebuild critical infrastructure in Gaza. While resolutions passed in the Security Council Chamber do not immediately lead to changing behaviour on the ground, she noted that “what happens in this room does matter, for accountability, for setting standards we expect everyone to abide by.” She added: “The world — those sitting in this room — have the tools to address this crisis. It merely lacks the political will to use them.”

Statements

The representative of Algeria said a killing machine is acting with total impunity in Gaza. The crime perpetrated against World Central Kitchen’s personnel is not an exception, he said, citing chef Jose Andres, founder of that organization, who said it was an attack that targeted them “systematically, car by car”. Why do these seven deaths get apologies from the highest occupying authorities but not the thousands of innocent Palestinians massacred during these six months? he asked. The answer is the dehumanization of Palestinians. Humanitarian workers cannot be asked to serve at the peril of their lives, he said, adding that the famine in Gaza will be worsened with the decision to freeze the World Central Kitchen’s operations and the maritime corridor from Cyprus, even as the occupying Power persists in its campaign to dismantle UNRWA.

The representative Guyana , noting that the strategy of collective punishment being inflicted on the Palestinian people has incorporated starvation as a method of warfare, stressed that: “International humanitarian law prohibits the use of starvation as a weapon of warfare.” She condemned in the strongest terms all attacks on humanitarian workers and UN personnel operating in the Gaza Strip and called on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law. Highlighting the critical work of agencies such as UNRWA, she also called on the Israeli authorities to reverse their decision and allow UNRWA to deliver life-saving services to the people in the north of the Strip. Adequate funding for UNRWA must be ensured, she stressed, calling on Member States to scale up their contributions. Noting Israel’s announcement to temporarily open the Erez Crossing and to allow the use of the Ashdod port, she voiced hope that these would not be rendered almost useless by burdensome verification processes.

The representative of Slovenia said that if Council members were meeting in Gaza, 15 of them would have been skipping meals in the past months, half would be in need of humanitarian aid and, at least, five would be parents to acutely malnourished children. “But we are not meeting in Gaza. Maybe, probably, we should have met in Gaza,” he added, stressing that conflict-induced and man-made famine means the absolute failure of the international community. To prevent its spread, he called for lifting all barriers to entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and ensuring safety of humanitarian workers. “I want to be clear: nothing in this war happens by chance. Conduct of this war is a choice,” he emphasized, stressing that the “faces of humanity” in Gaza are under attack. Months of destruction and devastation cannot be a milestone Member States should mark with “merely a meeting of the Security Council”, he added.

The representative of Switzerland , expressing the utmost respect for all the humanitarian aid workers who are risking their lives to bring relief, said that the Gaza Strip has become the most dangerous place in the world for them. Insecurity and restrictions on movement are forcing humanitarian organizations to suspend their operations. As a result, the entire aid system is in danger of collapsing and the continuation of the maritime aid corridor from Cyprus is in jeopardy. Noting the risk of famine between now and the end of May 2024, he pointed out that malnutrition in early in life can lead to stunted growth, impaired cognitive development and increased vulnerability to infection and disease. “A large-scale operation in Rafah must not take place, given the catastrophic humanitarian consequences it would have,” he underscored, stressing that an immediate ceasefire is the only way to ensure that no more civilian lives are lost.

The representative of the United Kingdom said her country is “appalled” by the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British nationals, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Her Prime Minister has asked Israel’s authorities for a transparent investigation, she said, noting that over 200 aid workers have been killed in this conflict. “Israel must do much more to protect them,” she said, adding that the country must make significant concrete changes to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism immediately. It is imperative that those doing life-saving work are properly protected and allowed unhindered access to conduct their work. She also welcomed assurances that the country has given to UN agencies and others that it will now open Ashdod port and more land crossings into Gaza.

The representative of the Russian Federation stressed that to prevent a humanitarian apocalypse and mass hunger in Gaza, a genuine ceasefire and Israel’s respect for international humanitarian law are urgently needed. Further, the Council must agree on measures vis-à-vis West Jerusalem and those measures could include an arms embargo or other types of sanctions. “Now is not the time for humanitarian PR, which is being used as a cover for the unwillingness or the inability to take measures to end the bloodshed and to ensure the safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance,” he underscored. Pointing out that Israel has not submitted information confirming allegations it leveled against UNRWA staff, he urged Council members to not play along with Israel. The Council is duty-bound to secure the implementation in full by all parties to the conflict of all its decisions geared towards ending the violence in Gaza and scaling up humanitarian assistance, he stressed.

The representative of Japan said that despite the adoption of Security Council resolution 2728 (2024), hostilities in Gaza continue unabated. The killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers by multiple Israeli strikes caused some other humanitarian organizations to suspend their operations, which will have a catastrophic impact on the lives of people in Gaza, he reported, urging Israel to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Although Tokyo has resumed funding of UNRWA, if attacks on humanitarian workers continue, they cannot carry out their work, he said. “Those in Gaza cannot wait another day,” he stressed, urging Member States to provide aid though all possible means. Expressing hope about the opening of the Erez crossing, he emphasized: “We must save the lives of civilians, including innocent children, by silencing the guns.” He also expressed support for the diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to this end.

The representative of China said that the tragedy of Gaza tests the conscience of humanity and the Council’s credibility. Full implementation of Security Council resolution 2728 (2024) is as a matter of urgency, he stressed, also urging Israel to cease its collective punishment of the Gazans. He called on the “major Powers” with significant influence on the parties concerned to promote the resolution’s implementation, expressing China’s support to that end. Emphasizing that Rafah and all land crossings must be fully opened to allow for the entry of humanitarian supplies, he called on Israel to cease its attacks on humanitarian institutions and personnel. He underscored the importance of the two-State solution, adding that as a first step “we need to support Palestinian full membership at the UN”. In this regard, Beijing advocates for a larger, more authoritative international peace conference to develop the timeline and pathway for the realization of the two-State solution, he said.

The representative of France condemned Israel’s strike on World Central Kitchen workers and called for an in-depth investigation. Their deaths come on top of the deaths of 177 UNRWA staff, the highest death toll of UN staff since the inception of the Organization. Stressing the importance of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and the safety of humanitarian workers, he called on Israel to fully respect international humanitarian law and demanded the implementation of Council resolution 2728 (2024). “We’re not seeing a natural disaster,” he pointed out, underscoring that the humanitarian catastrophe is the result of war — therefore, the best humanitarian response is for the war to end. Reiterating staunch opposition to a ground offensive in Rafah, demanding the immediate release of hostages detained by Hamas and condemning the terrorist attacks of 7 October, he added that it is high time to lay the groundwork for a political settlement.

The representative of Ecuador commended the heroic work of humanitarian staff who are risking their lives to provide food and to save lives in increasingly difficult conditions, particularly the World Central Kitchen staff killed this week. “Humanitarian staff must never be the target of attacks under any circumstances,” he stressed, adding that those types of attacks must be investigated and those responsible held to account. The suspension of humanitarian activities due to the lack of minimum protections and security standards has worsened the already very serious food crisis, he said, urging the Council to reverse that situation. Highlighting the vitally important work of UNRWA, he called for financial contributions to the Agency’s operations. He once again appealed for the full and immediate implementation of Council resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023) and 2728 (2024) to avoid further death and destruction.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that as civilian infrastructure for food production and distribution has been severely damaged, Gaza cannot sustain itself without external assistance. Famine can occur in Gaza’s northern governorates if full humanitarian access is not granted, he said, expressing concern over the suspension of humanitarian aid operations following the killing of seven World Central Kitchen staff members. “This is a dismaying development as the international community is struggling to expand humanitarian aid,” he said, and called for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance. Expressing hope that the Israeli Government’s announcement on increasing the flow of aid into Gaza will lead to tangible improvements on the ground, he said that humanitarian notification procedures and deconfliction mechanisms should be enhanced to stop a recurrence of such deadly incidents. He also said he looked forward to reinvigorated diplomatic efforts towards the two-State solution.

The representative of the United States said his country is “outraged and heartbroken” at the deaths of the World Central Kitchen aid workers, adding: “We all know, moreover, this was not a standalone incident.” Expressing deep concern that Israel has not done enough to protect humanitarian aid workers or civilians, he said President Joseph Biden has conveyed that Israel must announce and implement a series of measurable steps to address civilian harm and the safety of aid workers. Expressing support for the ongoing investigations into UNRWA while noting its indispensable role, he said that “we must not ignore how Hamas's actions have put humanitarian personnel at risk”. Tunneling under and storing weapons in hospitals is a violation of the laws of war, he said, adding that his country will continue to do all it can to help deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through all available means.

The representative of Sierra Leone , recalling the Council’s resolutions, which demand parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international law, to protect civilians, and to allow for full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access to all parts in the Gaza Strip, voiced deep concerned that civilians and humanitarian personnel continue to be victims of strikes. All attacks against civilians and humanitarian personnel must stop, and deconfliction measures to deliver humanitarian aid must be implemented. He reaffirmed the relevance and validity of the International Court of Justice provisional measures Order of 26 January 2024 and the request for modification order made on 28 March 2024. He also emphasized the need to hold to account all parties responsible for the grave violations of international law. “As we call for peace, it must be accompanied by accountability to end impunity,” he said. Underscoring UNRWA’s vital role, he stressed the need for their continued operations to provide lifesaving humanitarian services to Palestinians across the Middle East.

The representative of Mozambique said the Security Council adopted resolution 2728 (2024) because “the death of children, women and men in Gaza is unacceptable and defies our conscience”, adding that its adoption was a clear testament that no Council member can justify military operations in Gaza. He deplored the death of dedicated humanitarian workers, also expressing regret over the attack on Al-Shifa hospital. Welcoming the recent order of the International Court of Justice on the Gaza question, he said it underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and ensuring that aid reaches those in need. He urged Israel to open more land crossings and facilitate the entry of food, water and fuel into war-affected Gaza, while calling on Council Members to fully cooperate with UNRWA. “A peaceful and stable future in the Middle East hinges on a vision of a two-State solution,” he added.

The representative of Malta said that Israel’s killing of seven aid workers brings the total number of humanitarian workers killed in Gaza to more than 220. Calling for a thorough investigation into this incident, she added that it underscores the need for a permanent ceasefire. The movement of the World Central Kitchen workers was carried out in coordination with Israel’s authorities, using the humanitarian notification system and following all procedures — yet this attack happened. There is no replacement for UNRWA’s work in Gaza, she stressed, calling on the international community to ensure that it has the necessary resources to operate. Highlighting the onerous and bureaucratic impediments Israel has placed on the delivery of aid, from basic goods to chemotherapy drugs, she said half a million people are on the verge of conflict-induced famine. “We cannot simply wait for a retrospective famine classification,” she said, noting that World Central Kitchen has been forced to suspend its operations and return undelivered food.

The representative of the Russian Federation, taking the floor a second time, pointed to the delegate of the United States’ “cynical and inexcusable attempt at manipulation” in his statement, which stressed that the call to protect humanitarian aid workers was contained in a United States draft resolution that was vetoed by the Russian Federation and China. However, the United States delegate cunningly kept quiet about the fact that Council resolution 2728 (2024) contains a similar demand on this very issue, he added. Instead of their “dirty tricks”, United States colleagues would be better placed to focus on exerting pressure on Israel and on ending Washington, D.C.’s arms supplies to Israel, which are being used to kill Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he stressed.

The Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine said that while Council members have been speaking about the terrifying assault against life in Gaza for 180 days, Israel has killed “those who heal, those who rescue, those who provide aid and relief, those who feed, those who report”. The killing of the World Central Kitchen aid workers is not an isolated incident. For Israel, the entire civilian population and civilian infrastructure are legitimate targets. It has “baselessly” argued that the problem is UNRWA, which is delivering lifesaving humanitarian assistance. Israel, while killing over 32,000 Palestinians and maiming over 72,000, “has also made sure to create a man-made famine, the worst of its kind”, he said, asking: “Who can still speak of shared values with Israel that is committing such crimes without being devoured by shame?” Facing outrage over its attack on foreign nationals, Israel dismissed two senior officers and reprimanded three others. “That is the punishment for the commission of war crimes? […] And who will be held accountable for all the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians killed?” he asked.

Israel has ignored Council resolution 2728 (2024) and breached the order of the International Criminal Court, he said. The problem is that Israel can violate these rules, demands and orders with full impunity. “History will remember that Israel continued to be present within these walls while trying to bring down the UN and the international law-based order this Organization stands for,” he continued, stressing there is no justification for the continual denial of the State of Palestine’s right to self-determination. This genocide was announced by Israeli leaders and perpetrated in broad daylight. “Many of you were mobilized to stop it. But there are still tools that were not used, not even considered,” he said. He called on the Council to bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza, emphasizing: “Our failures mean their death”.

The representative of Israel said the incident that claimed the lives of World Central Kitchen workers “was a tragic mistake”, adding that his country “never targets civilians deliberately, never, let alone aid workers carrying out crucial work”. This incident has been investigated and the findings show that the strike happened due to a misidentification at night, he said. The findings have been presented to Israeli leadership and World Central Kitchen, he said, adding that two senior military officers have been dismissed. Israel has coordinated aid distribution with international organizations thousands of times since the start of this war, he said, adding that while the military’s standard operating procedure was violated, this tragic mistake was due to “Hamas's cynical modus operandi to exploit civilian infrastructure and vehicles.” His country will learn from this investigation so that such a tragedy is not repeated, he said.

Continuing, he said that Israel is in “a defensive war”, fought in unprecedented conditions against an enemy that fights from underground tunnels and hospitals. “We did not start this war and we did not want this war,” he said, adding that every country that fought a war in dense urban conditions understands that tragic mistaken can happen. “IDF soldiers — our soldiers — have fallen from friendly fire,” he said, adding also that Israeli hostages have been mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers. His country dropped 7 million flyers warning civilians to evacuate, he said, adding: “I don't know of any other military that meets these standards.” No country wishes this war would end more than Israel does, he said, adding that the representative of Palestine does not represent Hamas and has no influence over them. “What does the Council have to say about the murderous Hamas terrorists and the continuous rocket fire?” he asked.

The representative of Saudi Arabia , speaking on behalf of the Group of Arab States , said the recent attack against World Central Kitchen aid workers is simply more evidence to the occupying Power’s record of violations against humanitarian aid workers. “Starvation and hunger are being used as a weapon in this crisis,” he stressed, pointing to Israel’s continued closure of crossings and preventing of the entry of food, water, medicine and fuel. This massacre is further damning evidence of the genocide that Israel is pursuing in its military operations in Gaza, he stressed, calling for an international investigation into the incident. The Council must undertake its mandated role to make the occupying State abide by relevant Council resolutions, international law and international humanitarian law and the two orders issued by the International Court of Justice.

The Arab Group will continue its efforts at all levels and in all international fora to help the Council in its efforts to maintain international peace and security and ensure that Israel commits to an immediate and permanent ceasefire and allows the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, he said. Voicing support for UNRWA, he condemned that the Israeli occupation army has killed over 176 UNRWA staff since the beginning of its aggression on the Gaza Strip. He expressed appreciation for the decision taken by a group of friendly States to resume support for the Agency.

The representative of Australia said he was horrified by the trajectory of the conflict and catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. Recalling that throughout the conflict, his Government has called for restraint and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance, he noted that more than a million of Palestinians are on the brink of famine, and over 30,000 civilians and 190 humanitarian workers have been killed. “Among those aid workers are Australian Zomi Frankcom and her World Central Kitchen colleagues, killed while carrying out urgent and vital support to the people of Gaza,” he said, stating that Australia has made clear to the Benjamin Netanyahu Government that it expects a thorough, genuine and transparent investigation, and full accountability. While acknowledging the opening of additional border crossings by Israel, he repeated his demands for an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and protection of civilians. “Aid must flow,” he stressed.