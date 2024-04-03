Security Council Hears Briefings on Children and Armed Conflict

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council met this morning to discuss children and armed conflict. Briefing the Council were Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); and Atim Niger-Thomas, Executive Director, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation.

Briefings

VIRGINIA GAMBA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict , underscored that while the Council condemned the denial of humanitarian access to children as one of the six grave violations, parties to conflict continue to impede it. According to the last Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict, the UN verified 3,941 cases of denying humanitarian access — making it one of the highest verified violations in 2022. Data for the forthcoming 2024 report shows “we are on target to witness a shocking increase” in the denial of access globally, she said. In 2022, the highest figures were verified in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Yemen, Afghanistan and Mali. “All parties should be held […] accountable when preventing children from receiving life-saving assistance, which threatens their existence,” she stressed.

She said cases of denial of humanitarian access — linked to restrictions of humanitarian activities and movements; interference with aid operations and discrimination of recipients; direct and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure; disinformation and detention, violence against and killing of humanitarian personnel; and looting — occur in rural and urban battlegrounds as well as internally displaced persons camps. This denial has long-lasting effects on children’s well-being and development and may lead to violating their fundamental human rights, including the right to life, education and the highest attainable standard of health. Also, as seen in Sudan and the Sahel, such denial deprives children of access to safe spaces.

She further observed that the denial is gendered. Restrictions to girls’ movement challenge their access to aid in areas where it may be distributed, including in internally displaced persons camps. Teenage boys could be perceived as associated with an opposing party and, therefore, denied that access. Bans or restrictions of female humanitarian staff in several situations, including Afghanistan and Yemen, have immediate life-threatening consequences, preventing needs assessments and assistance to women and children and severely harming the quality and effectiveness of humanitarian action. “Denial of humanitarian access acquires catastrophic proportion among the most vulnerable of all children, those with disabilities,” she cautioned.

Accordingly, she called on all parties to allow and facilitate safe, timely, and unimpeded humanitarian access and refrain from the military use of schools and hospitals. To this end, the UN’s engagement with parties to the conflict is critical, she pointed out, noting the importance of data on this scourge. In 2022, Council Members requested her Office to develop a guidance note for improved monitoring and reporting on the denial of humanitarian access violations, she recalled, stressing that this tool will strengthen monitoring and reporting capacities in concerned countries. Guidance will also assist humanitarian workers to better plan their programmes, identify areas where parties to the conflict could remove obstacles to facilitate humanitarian access to children and refine the accountability elements. “We cannot prevent denial of humanitarian access to children unless we understand it and reinforce our capacity to monitor and prevent its occurrence,” she asserted, adding: “We must get on with the job.”

TED CHAIBAN, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said that “the denial of humanitarian access is a particularly pervasive, multifaceted, and complex grave violation”. It can mean parties arbitrarily restricting access, including through the suspension of essential services, restrictions of civilians’ movements to reach assistance and protection, and bureaucratic and administrative impediments. It can also mean outright attacks on facilities providing life-sustaining services, including water and sanitation installations, attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel, and besiegement tactics. “These actions have devastating humanitarian consequences for children,” he warned.

In Gaza, widespread destruction of logistical infrastructure, a quasi-blockade on the north of the Strip, repeated denials for or delays in granting access for humanitarian convoys, fuel shortages, and electricity and telecommunications blackouts have been devastating for children, he said. Due to various constraints, children cannot access age-appropriate nutritious food or medical services and have less than two to three litres of water per day. In March, one in three children under two years of age in northern Gaza suffered from acute malnutrition, a figure that more than doubled in the last two months. Dozens of children there have reportedly died from malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks.

In Sudan, the world’s worst child displacement crisis, the violence and blatant disregard for permission to allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance essential to protect children from the impact of conflict in Darfur, Kordofan, Khartoum and beyond has greatly intensified their suffering. In Myanmar, the intensified conflict and significant increase in restriction of humanitarian access have hindered critical assistance. UNICEF partners have had to relocate or postpone planned life-saving responses to ensure staff safety in some areas. As the country enters the peak of its dry season, access to safe water is a major challenge for an already struggling population, including 6 million children, many living in hard-to-reach areas.

He reported that since the establishment of the Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism, the UN has verified almost 23,000 incidents of denial of humanitarian access, with nearly 15,000 verified over the past five years and 3,931 incidents in the last Secretary-General’s report. Stressing that “children are the first to suffer and the ones who will carry the longest lasting humanitarian consequences”, he implored the Council to strengthen carve-outs designed to protect humanitarian access, use its influence to press States and non-State armed actors to prevent and end denial of humanitarian access to children and support the UN’s efforts to implement monitoring and advocacy on the ground both through resource allocation and through commitment to work with humanitarians to protect aid access to children no matter where they are.

Statements

The representative of Malta paid tribute to the World Central Kitchen staff members killed by an Israeli strike yesterday in Gaza, recalling that humanitarian personnel should always be protected under international humanitarian law. Spotlighting instances of denial of humanitarian access, she said that, in Sudan, the escalation of conflict has displaced over 4 million children, making it the world’s largest displacement of children. Moreover, 14 million children need urgent humanitarian assistance. “In Gaza, the continued conflict and near-complete lack of humanitarian access have been catastrophic for children,” she stressed, adding that without an immediate and permanent ceasefire, “the denial of essentials such as food, medicine, and clean water is accelerating acute malnutrition and mortality”. As well, she expressed alarm over the denial of access to children who have been detained, abducted or subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment. The deteriorating situation in Haiti is equally concerning, she said, noting that the escalating violence and displacement have deprived more than 3 million children of essential services.

The representative of Mozambique said that “denying much-needed humanitarian access to children, as a war tactic, is unacceptable and violates children’s rights under international human rights and international humanitarian law,” urging all warring parties to create the necessary conditions for humanitarian access to children affected by conflicts. These include: fully implementing all relevant resolutions, including resolution 2664 (2022) and the recommendations of the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict; enhancing cross-border cooperation to ensure safe passage for humanitarian aid; strengthening enforcement of international humanitarian law and prohibiting denial of access; and raising awareness and advocating for unimpeded humanitarian access. Donors and development partners should scale up their support to increase humanitarian response and address development needs, particularly at the community level. “Addressing the root causes of conflict is a more sustainable approach to addressing grave violations against children,” he concluded.

The representative of the United States underscored that “any threat to peace and security is a threat to children”. Children in conflict zones everywhere — such as Sudan, the Sahel, Ukraine and Israel — require the essentials of life. In Gaza, where thousands of children have been injured and often killed in the last few months, doctors have spoken of treating children suffering war wounds and watching children die from acute malnutrition. “Humanitarian assistance is desperately needed now, and it must be facilitated to mitigate the impact of an impending famine,” she said. She hailed the Council’s adoption of resolution 2664 (2022) as an important step to expedite food, medicine and humanitarian aid to conflict areas and uphold sanctions on those putting people at risk. She called on national Governments to integrate humanitarian exemptions into all domestic sanctions regimes; enhanced monitoring and reporting of denial of humanitarian access; protection for those working in conflict zones; and help for children affected by conflict to return to school.

…