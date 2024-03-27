Democratic Republic of Congo Battling Worsening Humanitarian Crisis, Armed Conflict, Despite Recent Peaceful Elections, Special Representative Tells Security Council

While the elections recently held in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were largely peaceful, the security and humanitarian situation in its east has further deteriorated, the Security Council heard today from the Head of the peacekeeping mission in that country, as it begins its phased withdrawal after 25 years.

When the floor opened for discussion, Council members expressed alarm about the unfolding humanitarian crisis and the high toll on civilians due to the fighting of armed groups. They highlighted the key role of MONUSCO, especially as it prepares to draw down, and heard from countries of concern.

Burundi, its delegate said, has good relations with its neighbours, “with only one source of concern — Rwanda.” He also highlighted his country’s bilateral security cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “Rwanda has a choice between good relations with Burundi or maintaining these criminal groups who have no political future on Rwandan territory,” he stressed, urging Kigali to “opt for a choice that will put it on the right side of history” and hand over the criminal groups currently being sheltered on its territory.

However, Rwanda’s delegate stressed the importance of protecting the rights of Congolese Tutsi and Kinyarwanda-speaking communities and said injustices against them have pushed hundreds of thousands of people to take refuge in neighbouring countries, including Rwanda. Condemning the collaboration between the Congolese Army and the FDLR genocidal forces, he said the international community must “avoid being bystanders in the face of genocide unfolding against the Congolese Tutsi community”. Further, the Presidents of Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have repeatedly threatened to inflict “regime change” in his country, he said.

Exert pressure on Rwanda, the representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo appealed to the Council. The blame for attacks on MONUSCO should be assigned entirely to that country’s Government, its armed forces and the M23, he said, describing them as a “coalition of axis of evil”. Rwanda’s forces actively participate in combat using sophisticated armson his country’s territory, he said, calling on the Council to impose sanctions and ensure the withdrawal of Rwandan forces and M23.

While his country is determined to establish lasting peace throughout its territory, he said, it “will not accept any window-dressing arrangements”. Regarding Rwanda’s stance that it does not want to externalize the Congolese conflict, he asked: “Very well, what are you doing in the Congo then? If this is an internal conflict, stay home.” The FDLR, he said “are Rwandan people” who had committed genocide in 1994 in that country and fled to his country. “This is a game that Rwanda is playing,” he said.

The representative of the United States condemned M23’s appalling human rights abuses — including sexual and gender-based violence — against civilians. Its aggressive military incursion into the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has strained MONUSCO, he said, adding that it is necessary to re-evaluate Rwanda’s credibility as a constructive participant in peacekeeping and calling on the UN to immediately engage that country’s Government at the highest levels.

France’s delegate highlighted the deployment of anti-air systems on the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as “a new threshold crossed”. Condemning the resumption of M23 offensives, Rwanda’s support for that group and the actions of armed groups in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of the Congo, he stressed that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected.

Sierra Leone’s delegate, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, welcomed the holding of elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo at various levels, and encouraged national authorities to facilitate a process of national reconciliation. He also emphasized the importance of establishing a strong State presence in all areas from which the Mission will withdraw. The prolonged armed violence challenges the provision of humanitarian aid, he said, calling for support for the 2024 humanitarian response plan — which is currently only 14 per cent funded.

The United Kingdom, that country’s delegate said, has pledged $126 million to be delivered through a three-year humanitarian programme to address this enormous need. He too condemned the actions of all armed groups, adding that “without serious efforts on all sides to de-escalate and end hostilities, the devastating humanitarian impact of the conflict will continue.”

BINTOU KEITA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), presenting the Secretary-General’s latest report (document S/2024/251), noted elections were held in that country on 20 December, as scheduled, with the voting period extended over several days. Welcoming the largely peaceful holding of the polls and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s efforts to address some of the irregularities, she said the beginning of the spring parliamentary session and the formation of the new Government are under way. However, the security situation in the country’s east has further deteriorated since the end of elections, with “the M23 making significant advances and expanding its territory to unprecedented levels”. Angola is mediating the regional tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda with the resumption of the Luanda process, while the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo started its deployment to North Kivu, she said, reaffirming MONUSCO’s commitment to support the future Congolese Government.

Reiterating the call on all foreign forces illegally operating in the country’s territory to withdraw, she said: “There is no sustainable military solution to the conflict.” Stressing the importance of a political process that addresses root causes, she welcomed the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço. While “the M23 crisis draws a great deal of attention”, she said, it is also crucial to note the atrocities committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the disastrous consequences for the civilian population, especially at the border between North Kivu and Ituri. Almost 200 people have been killed there since the beginning of the year, she said, adding that the insecurity is fueled by the actions of the Coalition of Congolese Democrats (CODECO), Zaire, Patriotic Resistance Front of Ituri, Patriotic Force and Integrationist of Congo for Bira, and ADF. “The escalation of tensions between Rwanda and Burundi which led to the closing of their border by Bujumbura is an additional issue which could lead to destabilization of the province and the region,” she said.

Condemning attacks on peacekeepers, she said: “Our blue helmets have been subject to direct and indirect shots from different belligerent parties.” Turning to the humanitarian crisis, she said more than 7.1 million people have been displaced within the country while 23.4 million suffer from food insecurity. “One Congolese person out of four faces hunger and malnutrition making the DRC the country most affected by food insecurity,” she added. The town and peripheral area of Goma are dealing with massive waves of internal displaced persons. Also highlighting the large number of cases of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation, she said in January alone, 10,400 cases were seen throughout the country. The 2023 humanitarian response plan for the country received only 40 per cent of the $2.25 billion required, she said, calling for an adequate response.

MONUSCO continues to work closely with national and provincial counterparts as it advances implementation of phase 1 of the Disengagement Plan, she said. As a first milestone, the Mission handed over the base of Kamanyola on 28 February to the Congolese National Police. Commending Japan for its commitment to continue to expand its existing police project, she said the concerns and voices of affected populations for a responsible drawdown must be heard. “Disengagement and transition are being conducted concomitantly,” she said, adding that that this will enable the UN country team to support the Congolese Government in sustaining and consolidating MONUSCO’s gains, supported by an enhanced resident coordinator. Financial resources are necessary, she said, calling for more voluntary contributions. Also pointing to sophisticated disinformation campaigns against MONUSCO during the reporting period, she said the Mission has strengthened collaboration with dozens of journalists and civil society members in Goma.

JACQUIE-ANNA, civil society representative from the National Technical Secretariat for the Implementation of resolution 2250 (2015 ), said that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the third country in the world after Finland and Nigeria to have a national action plan to implement resolution 2250 (2015). The secretariat is a new structure that works tirelessly for the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda. Young people and women comprise a large proportion of the population in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are the most vulnerable to the consequences of war. The secretariat’s mission is to promote young people at the decision-making table, she said, adding: “In a country with a high proportion of young people, ignoring and excluding them would be a suicide.”

For two decades, the aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda — disguised as a rebellion known as the RCD, the CNDP, or the M23 terrorist group — has destroyed everything in its path. This has caused anxiety in young people who have lost all hope. It makes them fall prey to violent extremism and child recruitment. “A youth without education has known nothing but war, violence, and bloodshed,” exposed to abuses in refugee or displaced person camps where they are “stripped of everything”, she said. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has no more future, given that its youth are savagely destroyed by the effects of Rwanda’s war of aggression.

She detailed the use of rape and other forms of sexual abuse as a weapon of war by the Rwandan occupation army. The Congolese women in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo lost their dignity, with thousands of them living with the moral dilemma of having to kill their children who were conceived by rape. “How long will this situation last? How many women will have to be raped in front of their husbands and children, how many young people will have to see their future stolen from them and be recruited into armed groups?” she asked. The international community is good at beautiful speeches and rhetoric — however, “is anyone going to wake up and say no?”

The representative of France condemned the resumption of M23 offensives — as well as Rwanda’s support for that group, which must end without delay. The deployment of anti-air systems on the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is “a new threshold crossed”, he observed, also condemning the actions of armed groups in the eastern part of that country. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected, and he pointed out that these events have exacerbated the humanitarian situation as another 500,000 people have been displaced in North Kivu since October 2023. Underscoring the importance of dialogue, he expressed support for regional efforts towards this end — especially those held in Angola — and underlined the need for a plan to disarm and demobilize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda. He also condemned attacks against MONUSCO, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.

The representative of Malta , concerned by the alarming escalation of conflicts and displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, said armed groups must lay down their weapons. Their sophisticated weaponry also demands the Council’s serious attention. Concerned about attacks on MONUSCO, she called for prioritizing dialogue, including through the Luanda process. Welcoming recent electoral milestones, she pointed to irregularities in that process and noted the increasingly insecure environment. She noted age-verification assessments by the Mission and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to prevent recruitment of child soldiers. “This essential endeavour must be sustained,” she said, through close collaboration between the Congolese authorities and UNICEF even after MONUSCO’s departure. Despite the country’s efforts to improve the human rights situation, the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty is concerning. Any withdrawal of MONUSCO forces must be accompanied by the bolstering of national armed forces, she said, calling for the integration of gender analysis into the transition process, including through collaboration with civil society organizations.

The representative of Ecuador voiced concern over the humanitarian and security situation in the country, especially considering the gradual withdrawal of MONUSCO. Spotlighting reports of the use of sophisticated weapons and equipment — evidence of external military support to the M23 — he condemned that these weapons were used against United Nations peacekeepers. As well, the public threats of the M23 against MONUSCO and the dissemination of false information that seeks to discredit the Mission should be condemned. Calling for the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, he reiterated the need for humanitarian corridors to assist the 7 million displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On reports of possible war crimes, serious human rights abuses, and sexual and gender-based violence, he underscored that “the perpetrators of these crimes must not go unpunished”.

The representative of Sierra Leone , also speaking for Algeria , Guyana and Mozambique , welcomed the holding of presidential, national, provincial legislative and partial communal elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 20 December 2023. He also noted the outcome of such elections, as well as the related appeals process contesting the results, and encouraged all stakeholders to abide by them in the interest of peace and national development. He encouraged national authorities, in the aftermath of elections, to facilitate a process of national reconciliation and to “uphold a governance system that reflects the national aspirations and character of the country”. He then expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, pointing out that prolonged armed violence has created significant challenges to the provision of humanitarian aid. Support for the 2024 humanitarian response plan — which is currently only 14 per cent funded — is crucial to addressing food insecurity and improving access to essential services.

Noting the approaching deadline for the completion of phase one of MONUSCO’s withdrawal — 30 April 2024 — he emphasized the importance of establishing a strong State presence in all areas from which the Mission will withdraw. “This is critical to avoid creating a security vacuum and to effectively administer these areas,” he said. Also stressing the need for the deployment of well-trained and equipped national defence and security forces to areas currently covered by MONUSCO, he stressed that the absence of these and other complementary measures “would only worsen the security and humanitarian situation in the DRC, as was the case with the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force”. Further, he expressed concern over the use of increasingly sophisticated weaponry by armed groups and demanded the cessation of any support by any external party to such groups. Among other points, he stressed the significance of maintaining and enforcing sanctions against those threatening the peace, security or stability of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The representative of China expressed concern about the escalating violence and border security incidents resulting in a large number of civilian casualties and displacement. Urging M23 and other armed groups to immediately stop fighting, he stressed the importance of dialogue and called on the international community to step up humanitarian assistance. Countries of the Great Lakes region share a common interest in maintaining peace and stability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he pointed out, adding that the international community should support their efforts to strengthen dialogue and manage conflicts. Highlighting in particular the mediation efforts made by Angola and Burundi, he said the United Nations should follow the approach of African solutions to African problems. Underlining the role of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region, he called for more cooperation between the SADC Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and MONUSCO while expressing support for the latter’s disengagement plan.

The representative of the United States observed that the aggressive military incursion into the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo by the UN-sanctioned M23 has put the Mission’s uniformed and civilian personnel under immense strain. Washington, D.C., supports MONUSCO’s peacekeepers who risk their lives daily to protect civilians and combat armed groups. He further condemned M23’s appalling human rights abuses — including sexual and gender-based violence — against civilians. The UN should immediately engage the Rwandan Government at the highest levels to underscore the importance of peacekeeper safety and security and re-evaluate Rwanda’s credibility as a constructive participant in peacekeeping. He also expressed concern about the capacity of the Congolese Armed Forces and national police to fill the security void, especially as violence in North Kivu threatens to spread further.

The representative of the Republic of Korea urged all armed groups — particularly M23 — to immediately cease their offensive in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the same time, all parties to the conflict must engage constructively in diplomatic dialogue to find a negotiated solution, and regional efforts — such as the Nairobi and Luanda processes — should be revitalized. He also condemned attacks targeting MONUSCO positions and assets. While reiterating that the primary responsibility for the safety of UN personnel rests with host States, he urged the Mission to continue its strategic communications with local communities to effectively address the sophisticated disinformation campaigns that fuel these attacks. Noting over 400 human rights violations predominantly linked to the conflict were reported monthly in 2023, and 6 million individuals have been displaced in the eastern provinces, he said: “The escalating human rights and humanitarian crises demand urgent attention.” Further, he commended the Mission’s role in supporting the electoral process, including through the delivery of electoral materials.

The representative of the Russian Federation , expressing concern over the escalation involving M23, stated that offensive action by that group must cease. He also condemned the shelling of population centres and camps for the internally displaced and called for the unblocking of land routes to Goma. Emphasizing that the situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo directly impacts that in the Great Lakes Region, he said that settling the crisis is in regional countries’ interest. However, only political decisions will create genuine conditions for lasting stabilization. To that end, he urged intensified mediation efforts to overcome tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali and called for the cessation of “any kind of State interaction with illegal armed groups”. Adding that MONUSCO’s presence is an important stabilizing factor, he said — in light of its upcoming withdrawal — that, while a security vacuum cannot be allowed, the timetable the Council established must be followed.

The representative of the United Kingdom urged all parties to immediately end attacks on peacekeeping troops and deconflict activities to allow MONUSCO to fulfil its mandate. He warned that the Mission’s withdrawal from South Kivu risks leaving a security vacuum, urging the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to protect the civilian population, which is increasingly vulnerable to armed group attacks. He also condemned the actions of all armed groups, calling on external actors to end their support for violent armed groups in that country, including M23, whose activities have resulted in mass civilian displacement. “Without serious efforts on all sides to de-escalate and end hostilities, the devastating humanitarian impact of the conflict will continue,” he cautioned, noting that London has pledged $126 million to be delivered through a three-year humanitarian programme to address this enormous need.

The representative of Switzerland condemned the recent attack on MONUSCO and wished a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers. Noting “incessant attacks by the ADF, CODECO and Zaire and ongoing clashes between the FARDC and the M23,” she said the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Only a political solution can lead to lasting peace, she said, expressing concern about the possible transformation of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to a wider regional conflict. Calling on parties to resume negotiations, she welcomed the efforts made within the framework of the Luanda process. Calling on Rwanda to withdraw support to the M23, she highlighted that group’s change of tactics in North Kivu and said all efforts must be undertaken to protect the civilian population there. While the country has the primary responsibility to protect its civilians, it is also obliged to protect United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian workers, she noted.

The representative of Slovenia said that the “alarming” escalation in the eastern part of the country is adding to insecurity and destabilization in the wider Great Lakes region. He condemned the M23 offensive in North Kivu, especially around Saké and Goma, stressing that “no military action can resolve the conflict”. M23 must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw from occupied territories, in line with the Luanda road map, and all States must cease support to armed groups. Given the escalating security situation in North Kivu, the withdrawal of MONUSCO requires strategic planning. A safe, orderly, responsible, gradual and sustainable withdrawal that maintains a protective environment for civilians must remain the focus of the ongoing partnership between the host country and the UN. Synchronizing the deployment of Congolese national security forces with MONUSCO’s withdrawal is critical to ensure a seamless transition. He also pointed out that the withdrawal should be based on the prevailing conditions on the ground and the ability of national forces to assume responsibility for protecting civilians, especially women and children.

The representative of Japan , Council President for March, spoke in her national capacity to express regret over reports of the entry of large quantities of sophisticated weapons into the theatre of conflict, as well as of the alleged presence of disguised foreign troops. “Ongoing support of any kind, by any State, to M23 and any other armed groups must be stopped now,” she underscored, as it only exacerbates insecurity and increases the possibility of “all-out regional conflict”. Noting that the worsening security, human-rights and humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is making it more challenging to conduct a gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal of MONUSCO, she stressed that the concurrent establishing of effective State authority is essential to avoid any security vacuum and ensure the rule of law. On that, she reported that her country continues to support the Government’s efforts to develop community policing.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , thanking the Council and MONUSCO as well as partner countries for supporting the elections held in his country, said they took place in a calm atmosphere, within the constitutional timeframe. Regarding the worsening of the situation in the eastern part of the country, he highlighted the Secretary-General’s report references to attacks on MONUSCO and said the blame for this should be assigned entirely to the Government of Rwanda, its armed forces and the terrorists of the M23. This “coalition of axis of evil” have launched missiles at MONUSCO properties, leading to the deaths of peacekeepers, he said.

The report also makes it clear that “Rwanda no longer denies the presence of its army on the territory of Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he said, adding that Rwanda’s forces actively participate in combat using sophisticated arms. The Council, he continued, must cross the Rubicon of impunity and impose on Rwanda sanctions commensurate with its crimes. His country’s armed forces will remain mobilized until it restores the authority of the State over its territories. Highlighting regional level diplomatic efforts being mediated by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, he said several meetings have taken place within this framework, including the mini-summit at Addis Ababa and the recent tripartite ministerial meeting in Luanda. His country is “determined to establish lasting peace throughout its territory” but “will not accept any window-dressing arrangements”, he said. Calling for the unconditional withdrawal of Rwandan forces and M23 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said the Council must demand that the group lay down its weapons.

The return of displaced people is a priority, he added, calling on the Council to maintain pressure on Rwanda. Also noting the deployment of the SADC Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said this is in alignment with the principles of subsidiarity and African solutions to African problems. The Council must support regional forces and consider more substantial assistance to the SADC Mission, he said. The humanitarian situation is untenable, he noted, adding that the Humanitarian Emergency Assistance Plan for 2024 requires greater funding. Also expressing his Government’s willingness to shoulder its responsibility as MONUSCO launches its disengagement plan, he recommended that “pressure be exerted on Rwanda and its subsidiary M23”.

The representative of Rwanda said that, as of June 2023, the UN has spent $24.3 billion on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s peacekeeping mission. Despite that, the security in the eastern part of the country has taken a turn for the worse, with the number of illegal armed groups reaching 250. The havoc caused by illegal armed groups has worsened the human rights situation and led to tremendous suffering of civilian populations. “Hate speech, persecution and ethnic cleansing targeting Congolese Tutsi communities reached unprecedented levels under the watch of the international community,” he cautioned. The lack of political will hampers any progress by MONUSCO. “We cannot repeat the same wrong prescription repeatedly, expecting a different outcome,” he said.

He further emphasized that the international community should avoid any exploitation of MONUSCO’s departure, which should not justify support for partisan forces that favour continued fighting regardless of the collaboration between the Congolese Army and the FDLR genocidal forces. “Any initiative that neglects to uphold the rights of Congolese Tutsi and Kinyarwanda-speaking communities will not yield sustainable results,” he said. This repeated injustice continues to push hundreds of thousands of people to take refuge in neighbouring countries, including Rwanda. He stressed that the support given by FARDC to FDLR must cease, and the FDLR elements should be disarmed, demobilized and repatriated to Rwanda. He also expressed concern about the declaration of the Presidents of Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who have repeatedly threatened to inflict “regime change” in Rwanda. “The international community must avoid being bystanders in the face of genocide unfolding against the Congolese Tutsi community,” he asserted.

The representative of Burundi stressed that, given the gravity of the humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the international community should be even more attentive to the legitimate claims of that country’s Government. Spotlighting his country’s bilateral security cooperation with Kinshasa to combat the terrorist groups — “local and foreign” — proliferating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he welcomed the deployment of the SADC regional force, “which should do everything possible to reoccupy the old positions of the regional force of the East African Community that fell into the hands of M23”. Continuing, he reported that Burundi’s relations with its neighbours in the region are “on a good path, with only one source of concern — Rwanda”. Against that backdrop, he called on Rwanda to hand over the “putschists of 2015” that today head the criminal group “RED-Tabara”.

“Rwanda has a choice between good relations with Burundi or maintaining these criminal groups who have no political future on Rwandan territory,” he stressed, urging Kigali to “opt for a choice that will put it on the right side of history”. Upholding the commitments undertaken by Rwandan authorities to hand over this group of criminals currently being sheltered in Kigali would be a tangible contribution to combating impunity in the region, he said. Also expressing concern over the spread of terrorism in the region — with the risk of the Allied Democratic Forces connecting with other terrorist groups in the Sahel, the Middle East and northern Mozambique — he underscored the need to halt such spread. “And do so before it’s too late,” he urged.