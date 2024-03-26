Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) Concerning Haiti Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 15 March 2024, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations to discuss the interim report of the Panel of Experts on Haiti, submitted in pursuance of paragraph 20 of resolution 2700 (2023).

During the session, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s interim report and an update on recent events. The Coordinator informed that during the current mandate the Panel has visited Haiti in January, as well as other countries of the region.

The Coordinator further noted that since the appointment of the Panel in November 2023, the security situation in Haiti had further deteriorated in particular in the West, Artibonite and Center departments, with January and February 2024 being the most violent months in the last two years. The Coordinator also noted that weapons and ammunition trafficking continue and that the main gangs did not seem to face any shortages in their supply. The Coordinator reiterated the importance of the support of Member States in tracing illicit materiel to allow the Panel to build chains of custody and identify stakeholders involved.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Coordinator and expressed support and appreciation for the work of the Panel. In line with paragraph 4 of resolution 2700 (2023), Committee members reiterated their readiness to continue considering information submitted by the Panel of Experts with the view to ensuring the effective implementation of the sanctions regime, including by updating the 2653 sanctions list. Members of the Committee also discussed options on how to increase awareness about the provisions of the arms embargo established pursuant to resolution 2699 (2023) and strengthen its implementation.