Security Council Press Statement on Haiti

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Yamazaki Kazuyuki (Japan):

The members of the Security Council recognize the key role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in facilitating Haiti’s efforts to overcome the ongoing political stalemate and security situation.

The members of the Security Council took note of the outcome declaration issued on 11 March following a high-level meeting on Haiti convened by the leaders of CARICOM in Kingston, Jamaica, on the commitment reached with Haitian stakeholders for a transitional governance arrangement in Haiti, including the proposed creation of a Transitional Presidential Council and the naming of an Interim Prime Minister.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for a Haitian-led, Haitian-owned political process, and urged all Haitian stakeholders to continue to foster the broadest possible consensus through inclusive dialogue, including with the support of CARICOM and the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) to permit the organization of free and fair legislative and presidential elections, with the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women and the engagement of youth.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the violence and the attacks carried out by the armed gangs and stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the population and to support the Haitian National Police, including through building its capacity to restore law and order and through the swift deployment of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission as authorized by resolution 2699 (2023) of the Security Council.

The members of the Security Council emphasized the Council’s role in enhancing the effectiveness of sanctions to prevent the escalation and deterioration of the situation of Haiti, in accordance with resolutions 2653 (2022) and 2700 (2023).

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at the illicit flow of arms and ammunition into Haiti that remains a fundamental factor of instability and violence. They reiterated the obligation of Member States to implement the arms embargo in accordance with resolutions 2699 (2023) and 2700 (2023) of the Security Council, and their determination to take further actions in this regard in the Security Council.

The members of the Security Council emphasized their continued solidarity with the people of Haiti and expressed their support for the work done by BINUH and the United Nations country team towards a better future for Haiti.