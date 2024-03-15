Moscow’s Plan for Presidential Elections in Russian-Controlled Areas of Ukraine Unacceptable, Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Russian Federation’s intention to hold presidential elections today and over the weekend in Crimea and four other regions of Ukraine under its occupation are unacceptable, the UN’s political affairs chief told the Security Council this afternoon. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo’s briefing coincided with two important anniversaries: 16 March will mark 10 years since Moscow’s attempted unlawful annexation of Crimea and of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia nearly one and a half years ago following illegal referenda in those regions. She also reported that the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine’s new report published today presents more evidence of the Russian Federation’s systematic, widespread torture against civilians in that country.

…