Security Council 2140 Committee Discusses Work Programme of Expert Panel

On 23 February 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to meet with the Panel of Experts on Yemen, whose mandate was extended until 15 December 2024 pursuant to resolution 2707 (2023).

During the informal consultations, the Panel of Experts presented its travel and work programme under the extended mandate. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.