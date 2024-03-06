Briefing Security Council on Afghanistan, Special Representative Urges de Facto Authorities Reverse Repressive Policies towards Women

Calling for sustained international engagement towards an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours, the head of the Organization’s mission in that country called on its de facto authorities to reverse its repressive policies towards women.

Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said that while day-to-day security has improved for millions of people since the Taliban takeover, this has come at an enormous cost. Noting the denial of rights, the repression of women and girls, public displays of violence, lack of inclusive governance and the marginalization of minorities, she highlighted the arbitrary detention of women for alleged Islamic dress code violations. This has a chilling effect among the wider female population, many of whom are now afraid to move in public, she said.

Noting that the de facto authorities did not attend the second meeting of Special Envoys in Doha in February, she said they explained that their decision to not attend was out of concern that they were not being treated as a full stakeholder in discussions about Afghanistan. They also stressed that consultations should be genuine and not merely a matter of the international community communicating its decisions to them, she said, pledging to make every effort to encourage their participation at the next meeting.

Highlighting the international community’s commitment to the Afghan people, she said that donors have provided nearly $8 billion in funding for humanitarian needs and basic human services. Also expressing concerns over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, she encouraged donors to identify areas where they can provide longer term sustainable assistance that directly benefits the Afghan people.

Also briefing the Council today was Fatima Gailani, Chair of the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum, who described the more than 40 million Afghans inside the country as victims of the kleptocratic system of the past. After 46 years of turmoil and geopolitical wrangling, “Afghans are more fragmented today on issues ranging from war or peace, effective engagement, punitive measures to aid priorities and governance reforms,” she said. Stressing the importance of avoiding polarizing approaches that only help promote radical ideas, she called for a national dialogue on the root causes of chronic poverty, protracted armed conflict, instability and social and political fragmentation.

The representative of Afghanistan also addressed the Council today, expressing support for UNAMA’s efforts, and stressing that the Taliban do not represent the people of his country. The current status quo of unilateral rule, systematic violations and disregard for people’s demands is in conflict with the values of Afghan people, he added. He also cautioned against the normalization of the Taliban without independently verified improvements to the human rights situation.

On the meeting of the Special Envoys, he said the inclusion of civil society was crucial, and commended the principled stance of the United Nations in including the voices of the people of Afghanistan at that meeting. Calling for the adoption of a road map or an action plan with defined objectives and specific timelines, he said whoever is appointed as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to the country must be perceived as unbiased and should be committed to promoting the best interests of the Afghans, free from external influences.

When the floor opened, Council members expressed support for UNAMA’s work and the renewal of its mandate. The representative of the United States was among many speakers who drew attention to the severe restrictions placed by the Taliban on women and girls’ ability to exercise their rights, get an education and participate in the workforce. Washington, D.C., continues to partner with Afghan women to help them prepare for the day when they can participate fully in society, he said, stressing that women’s contribution will add over $1 billion to the Afghan economy. “It is Afghanistan’s loss if women and girls are unable to reach their full potential,” he added.

Malta’s delegate urged the Taliban to immediately release Manizha Seddiqi, a women’s human rights defender who has been imprisoned without charges since December 2023. “A political solution for the future of Afghanistan is not possible without a legitimate and inclusive political process in which the rights of women and girls must be fully respected, and the diversity of Afghans are represented,” she said.

Despite the grim forecast of Western countries, the representative of the Russian Federation said, Afghanistan has not become a black hole, even after the irresponsible withdrawal of foreign military forces and the flight of its former President. The de facto authorities ended up with a financially starved country, fully reliant on international infusions, but the Taliban have shown that they are interested in international engagement and regional cooperation, he said, calling for patient dialogue, without blackmail and pressure.

The Council also heard from delegates of neighbouring countries, who noted that a stable Afghanistan is crucial to regional security. The representative of Pakistan called for a realistic road map, with reciprocal steps by the interim Government and the international community, leading to the country’s integration into the international community. Objecting to the reference to an “unfavourable protection environment in Pakistan” in the Secretary-General’s report, he said his country has sheltered almost 5 million Afghan refugees for over 40 years at great economic, social and security cost with little help from the international community.

The representative of Iran said his country, which is burdened with sanctions, faces challenges with illegal immigration. Iran has been denied access to basic border-monitoring equipment, he said, adding that the legitimate concerns of neighbouring countries must be prioritized and addressed. India’s delegate stressed the need to counter terrorism, bring in inclusive governance and safeguard the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan.

ROZA OTUNBAYEVA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), noting that Council resolution 2721 (2023) provides a clear goal for the international community’s engagement with the de facto authorities of that country, said that the end state is “an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours”. Recalling the second meeting of Special Envoys in Doha in February, she said that despite the decision of the de facto authorities not to attend, that event was important as it reiterated the international consensus on the need for continued engagement. It also helped key stakeholders of the international community to clarify the way forward and ensured that the needs of the Afghan people remained high on the international agenda. Further, it established this group of Special Envoys as a standing mechanism and reiterated ongoing concerns about human rights in Afghanistan.

Expressing concern about the denial of women’s and girls’ access to education and work, as well as their removal from many aspects of public life, she pointed to recent arbitrary detentions for alleged Islamic dress code violations. This has a chilling effect among the wider female population, many of whom are now afraid to move in public, she said, calling on the de facto authorities to reverse these restrictions. The de facto authorities explained that their decision not to attend Doha was not a rejection of engagement with the international community but a reflection of their concern that they were not being treated as a full stakeholder in discussions about Afghanistan. Pledging to make every effort to encourage their participation at the next meeting, she said they also stressed that consultations should be genuine and not merely a matter of the international community communicating its decisions to them. Not all the de facto authorities are convinced about the need for the Independent Assessment, she said.

The Mission’s extensive monitoring and advocacy, she continued, has highlighted the denial of the rights of the population, the well-documented repression of women and girls, public displays of violence, a lack of inclusive governance and the marginalization of minorities. While it is true that day-to-day security has improved for millions of people since the Taliban takeover, this has come at an enormous cost. Highlighting the international community’s commitment to the Afghan people, she said that donors have provided nearly $8 billion in funding for humanitarian needs and basic human services. They have also responded to specific emergencies such as the earthquakes in 2022 and 2023. A number of countries have retained their diplomatic presences in Kabul, she said, adding that the World Bank has just approved an adjusted approach to Afghanistan that unlocks more funding for basic needs.

Noting that Afghanistan has long been the source of instability and terrorism, and the home of millions of refugees who have been driven to neighbouring countries, as well as far away, she said the relative stability that exists now should be appreciated. However, there are well-founded concerns over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, she said, noting that it is not only Da’esh but also Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP). The Mission will maintain its engagement with the de facto authorities on respect for human rights, as well as inclusive political decision-making. Encouraging donors to identify areas where they can provide longer-term sustainable assistance that directly benefits the Afghan people, she said assistance in basic services is a lifeline for the most vulnerable Afghans, with the majority of the beneficiaries constituting women. UNAMA will also promote measures to support economic stabilization as a foundation for poverty reduction, she added.

FATIMA GAILANI, Chair of Afghanistan Future Thought Forum , stressed the need to ensure a peaceful Afghanistan fully reintegrated into the international community. Accordingly, she urged for the inclusion of all critical stakeholders and effective diplomacy to bridge the existing gaps. “Afghans are more fragmented today on issues ranging from war or peace, effective engagement, punitive measures to aid priorities and governance reforms,” she observed, calling for dialogue processes and international forums based on constructive approaches. More than 40 million Afghans inside the country are victims of bad strategies and a kleptocratic system of the past. The humanitarian plight of Afghans cannot be ignored, she said, noting the importance of access to their assets and financial markets. “Failure to do so will further isolate Afghanistan,” she cautioned.

To ensure effective engagement, she continued, it is vital to avoid polarizing approaches that only help promote radical ideas on all sides and preclude practical solutions. In this regard, she underscored the need to address the basic needs of Afghans and strengthen trust through structured engagement. A road map is also needed to reintegrate Afghanistan into the international community in line with its commitments. “However, such an engagement cannot be swayed by partisan interest groups or by ignoring a side that carries more weight and needs a seat at the table,” she said. In light of 46 years of turmoil and geopolitical wrangling affecting Afghanistan, she stressed the need to build a national consensus on fundamental issues that constitute the root causes of chronic poverty, protracted armed conflict, instability and social and political fragmentation.

The representative of Japan , Council President for March, spoke in his national capacity to welcome that participants of a meeting of Special Envoys, held in Doha in February, agreed on the importance of continued engagement with the Taliban. Such a meeting would have been an ideal opportunity for the Taliban and international actors to communicate their positions directly, build confidence and deepen engagement. Further, “participating countries would have been able to explain to the Taliban the need to address human rights and other issues”, he said. Supporting the Secretary-General’s intention to make such a meeting a standing format, he expressed hope that the Taliban will participate in the next one. “Needless to say, various actors — including women — must participate in processes concerning Afghanistan,” he stressed, adding that the UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan should be appointed “sooner rather than later” pursuant to resolution 2721 (2023).

The representative of the Russian Federation said it was the irresponsible withdrawal of foreign military forces and the disgraceful flight of former President Ashraf Ghani that brought the Taliban movement to power in Afghanistan. The de facto authorities ended up with a financially starved country, fully reliant on international infusions. While Afghanistan did not become a black hole despite the grim forecast from Western countries, she said, the country will find it very difficult to resolve the long-standing issues. Dialogue should be patient, without blackmail and pressure, he said, adding that the Taliban have shown that they are interested in international engagement and regional cooperation. But it is very difficult to progress if the reciprocal steps depend on approval from various Western donors with their own narrow interests, he cautioned. Expressing concern about continued security risks posed by the terror group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) and related foreign fighters, he said the group strengthened its presence during the years of United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military presence.

The representative of the United States highlighted UNAMA’s work in Afghanistan, expressing full support for the renewal of its mandate. The Taliban continues to deny women and girls the ability to exercise their rights, restricting them from secondary or higher education and preventing women’s full participation in the workforce. Further, the Taliban is also detaining women deemed non-compliant with the hijab decree. Washington, D.C., continues to partner with Afghan women to help them prepare for the day when they can participate fully in society. Surveys show that more than 85 per cent of the Afghan population believes women should have equal access to education. Stressing that women’s contribution will help create a more resilient society and add over $1 billion to the Afghan economy, he said that “it is Afghanistan’s loss if women and girls are unable to reach their full potential”. He also strongly supported the Council directive to appoint the UN Special Envoy to work with the international community, the Taliban and other Afghans.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , while taking note of the Taliban’s efforts to counter narcotics, enhance security and increase outreach, reiterated that “excluding Afghan women can never enable the necessary inclusivity that can sustain a country”. He also stated that a “considerable portion” of Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs stems directly from the Taliban’s policies. While Seoul has provided $74 million in humanitarian assistance since the Taliban’s takeover, he pointed out that — since such provision — the number of women and girls at heightened risk of gender-based violence has increased and international organizations have had difficulty running schools. Stressing that this “policy-induced aspect of humanitarian needs” should be highlighted in engagements with the Taliban, he urged the appointment of a Special Envoy to promote coherence and coordination in international engagement and induce necessary policy changes. “Fragmented engagement by different actors focusing on different priorities are enabling the Taliban to select counterparts and consolidate misguided policies,” he observed.

The representative of Guyana , speaking also for Algeria , Mozambique and Sierra Leone , encouraged all parties to continue engaging on the recommendations of the Independent Assessment report. Considering that women make up almost half of the Afghan population, it is imperative to include them in the development process, she said, calling upon the Taliban to swiftly reverse all policies that discriminate against women and girls and curtail the enjoyment of their human rights, including rights to education, freedom of movement and employment. It is essential to reopen schools and universities for women and girls and stop arbitrary arrests of women. Urging the Taliban to respect the country’s obligations according to international law, she noted that Afghanistan is home to one of the youngest populations in the world. Therefore, access to quality education for youths, including girls, will help boost economic growth and development. Also expressing concern about the security challenges related to terrorism, drugs and weapons trafficking, she acknowledged the Taliban’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and end opium cultivation. She called on the international community to support farmers in transitioning to alternative crops and also stressed the importance of humanitarian aid.

The representative of China said that, since the interim administration took office, the domestic situation in Afghanistan has improved. However, the country still faces severe challenges regarding the humanitarian situation, economic development and terrorism. To break the deadlock and play a positive role in the stable development of Afghanistan, the promotion of practical cooperation with the country should be prioritized. The international community should support the restoration of the Afghan banking system to contribute to the country’s long-term development. Through patient communication with Afghan authorities, it should also gradually enhance trust in the outside world, create favourable conditions for dialogue and engagement and avoid imposing programmes on the country. Further, the Council should make timely adjustments to the sanction regime and reinstate exemptions to the travel ban for relevant members of the Afghan authorities, he said, noting that illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on the country should be terminated.

The representative of the United Kingdom , pointing out that restrictions on the rights of women and girls are becoming stricter and that over half of Afghanistan’s population will require humanitarian assistance in 2024, underlined the need to collectively support the Afghan people. Noting that the future path for an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is laid out in resolution 2721 (2023), she urged moving forward with the formation of a small contact group and the appointment of a UN Special Envoy. She stressed, however, that the Taliban must meet its international obligations to make further progress, underscoring: “Afghanistan cannot be self-reliant when it excludes 50 per cent of its people from society.” Further, without inclusive governance, it will not find lasting peace. Also underlining the need for urgent action to address the humanitarian situation in the country, she reported that the United Kingdom’s bilateral aid programme for 2024 currently stands at $144 million.

The representative of Switzerland said Afghanistan continues to face an economic crisis and human rights crisis, in addition to the climate crisis that is affecting the region. Growing competition for water is likely to exacerbate instability, she said, adding that UNAMA is well-placed to promote dialogue and promote sustainable water management. Almost half the population lives in poverty, she noted, adding that the economic prospects for the population remain bleak. The Taliban’s actions, such as excluding half the population from public life, are detrimental to the economy and society, she said, expressing concern about the fear and insecurity it reinforces among female population. Half of all the children are denied a secondary education while the other half receives what is essentially a secondary education, she said, adding that the Mission’s mandate provides it the tools to perform its work even under such complex circumstances.

The representative of France said that millions of women and girls in Afghanistan remain deprived of their most basic rights and freedoms due to the Taliban’s deliberate decision to eliminate women from public, economic and political life. He condemned this systematic discrimination, noting that it constitutes a policy of segregation. The security situation also remains worrying, he said, stressing that Afghanistan must not become a sanctuary for international terrorism. Additionally, he voiced concern over drug cultivation and trafficking, noting the increase in methamphetamine trafficking in the region. Responding to the needs of the Afghan population, France has paid more than €140 million to humanitarian aid since 2021 and will continue its assistance in health, education and food security. During the Global Refugee Forum in December 2023, France committed to resettling Afghan women in France via the “Women in danger” provision. He also reiterated France’s support for UNAMA and the appointment of a Special Envoy.

The representative of Ecuador said: “For young Afghan women, March will be a reminder of the de facto regime’s ban on continuing their secondary studies.” Expressing concern over information regarding the education provided in madrassas in the country, he said that this could further perpetuate gender inequality and “become a cornerstone for the policy principles that the de facto regime proposes for the future of Afghanistan”. Such regime’s reluctance to include women in economic life further reduces the possibilities for finding a way out of the country’s humanitarian crisis. He went on to underline UNAMA’s role in ensuring timely access for humanitarian workers despite insecurity, movement restrictions and bureaucratic red tape imposed by the regime — particularly against female humanitarian personnel. On the February meeting of Special Envoys in Doha, he encouraged the Secretary-General to continue pursuing dialogue to, inter alia, allow for the reversal of edicts restricting the rights of women and girls.

The representative of Slovenia condemned reported public executions and corporal punishment in public spaces, also voicing concern about continued extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and systematic restrictions on human rights defenders and journalists. Urging the Taliban to release all detained women’s rights activists, she called for the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in all spheres of public life. Since 2016, she noted, Slovenia has been providing financial support to the Mine Detection Polyclinic in Kabul, which continues to employ women personnel, asking: How bright could Afghanistan’s future be if women and girls could become doctors, teachers, engineers, scientists and artists? Stressing that all humanitarian operations need safe and unhindered access, she cited gravely concerning security challenges for Afghanistan and the region. She expressed support for stronger engagement with the Taliban — but with the non-negotiable understanding of their obligations to bring the process further.

The representative of Malta noted that the Secretary-General’s report documents a 38 per cent increase in recorded conflict-related security incidents, largely attributable to narcotics. Almost half of Afghanistan’s population lives in poverty, with the Taliban responsible for 95 per cent of humanitarian access incidents. She cited escalating human rights violations targeted against civilian and security personnel of the previous regime, media, civil society and women’s rights activists — with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reporting a 30 per cent increase in women and girls at risk of gender-based violence. Urging the Taliban to immediately and unconditionally release Manizha Seddiqi, a women’s human rights defender who has been imprisoned without charges since December 2023, she stressed: “A political solution for the future of Afghanistan is not possible without a legitimate and inclusive political process in which the rights of women and girls must be fully respected, and the diversity of Afghans are represented.”

The representative of Afghanistan , expressing support for UNAMA’s efforts to foster peace and prosperity in his country, also voiced appreciation for the donor system and stressed the need for continued assistance. The meeting of the Special Envoys demonstrates the beginning of a new phase of international support for a democratic Afghanistan. The inclusion of civil society was crucial, he said, commending the principled stance of the United Nations in including the voices of the people of Afghanistan at that meeting. The current status quo of unilateral rule, systematic violations and disregard for people’s demands are in conflict with the values of Afghan people, he underscored, adding that it is vital to ensure that the Taliban maintain all international commitments towards counter-terrorism and human rights.

No concession must be made that can institutionalize Afghanistan’s gender apartheid, he said, cautioning against the normalization of the Taliban without independently verified improvements to the human rights situation. Calling for the adoption of a road map or an action plan with defined objectives and specific timelines, he stressed that future meetings must ensure balanced representation of all relevant Afghan groups. The Taliban are only one internal stakeholder and do not represent the people of Afghanistan, he stressed. Welcoming the recommendation to appoint a Special Envoy, he said the selection process should take into consideration factors such as leadership, diplomatic skills and relevant experience. The Special Envoy should pursue the start of a result-oriented political process as a matter of priority, he said, adding that whoever fills that role must be perceived as unbiased and be committed to promoting the best interests of the Afghan people, free from external influences.

Reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for reversing the bans on women from education and employment, he called attention to the report of the Special Rapporteur. It points to the erasure of women and girls from public life, the harsh enforcement of dress codes on women, the arbitrary detention of activists and journalists and torture of former security personnel, among other violations. The end-state objective of achieving a peaceful Afghanistan can only be realized through national legitimacy and principled international engagement, he stressed.

The representative of India stressed the need to counter terrorism, bring in inclusive governance and safeguard the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan. The international community must maintain focus on Afghanistan and its people. Over the past two years, India’s assistance has primarily focused on food security, medical supplies and education. To ensure food security and fight the locust menace, India has provided 50,000 metric tons of wheat and supplied 40,000 litres of the pesticide malathion. Turning to education, she noted India’s scholarship programmes for Afghan students and highlighted that it has provided online educational opportunities to 1,000 Afghan students — including 300 women — in the current academic year. India also continues to deliver lifesaving medicines to different hospitals in Afghanistan. Additionally, to assist the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in its fight against drugs, India has partnered with the Office to provide hygiene kits, clothing, medical assistance and humanitarian kits for their rehab camps.

The representative of Pakistan said that the international community must help millions of destitute Afghans through the provision of “unconditional” humanitarian assistance. It is also important to support Afghanistan’s economy and, to this end, the international community should help revive the banking system and facilitate the release of frozen assets to the country’s central bank. For its part, Afghanistan’s interim Government must fulfil its international obligations — especially regarding the fundamental rights of women and girls — promote inclusivity and, above all, eliminate terrorism within and from Afghanistan. He called for a realistic road map, with reciprocal steps by the interim Government and the international community, leading to the country’s integration into the international community. He also detailed several objections with the Secretary-General’s report, including its assertion of an “unfavourable protection environment in Pakistan”. On that, he underscored that his country has sheltered almost 5 million Afghan refugees for over 40 years at great economic, social and security cost with little help from the international community.